U.S. markets close in 6 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,308.44
    +0.90 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,982.24
    +138.32 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,397.79
    -50.79 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,209.27
    +4.90 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.20
    +0.17 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.70
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    +0.45 (+2.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    -0.0480 (-3.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3563
    +0.0087 (+0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9870
    -0.3030 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,080.82
    +3,866.25 (+8.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,160.03
    +77.95 (+7.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,037.92
    -48.50 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

NVH Testing Market worth $2.5 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "NVH Testing Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis by Type (Hardware, Software), Application (Impact Hammer Testing, Powertrain NVH, Sound Intensity Measurement, Pass-by-Noise, Vibration Testing), Vertical and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global NVH Testing Market size is expected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2021 to USD 2.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.5%. The market has a promising growth potential due to growing adoption of NVH testing solutions especially in automotive & transportation and power & energy verticals along with aerospace & defense and industrial equipment vertical in the near future. Stringent government regulations to reduce noise pollution, a paradigm shift towards electrification of vehicles and rising need for NVH testing solutions in applications such as impact hammer testing and powertrain NVH testing, sound intensity measurement and sound quality testing and so on are driving the growth of NVH testing market.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=47022073

The market has declined in 2020, mainly due to the impact of COVID-19. The supply chain was disrupted in 2020 due to the lockdown imposed by various governments and labor shortages in these industries due to travel restrictions, that affected the NVH testing market. Though the market was impacted in 2020, it is expected to fully recover by 2021.

Sound Intensity Measurement and Sound Quality Testing is estimated as the fastest-growing application type in the said market during the forecast period

The NVH testing market for sound intensity measurement and sound quality testing is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in NVH testing market for the sound intensity measurement and sound quality testing application is attributed to their increasing applications in automotive & transportation, aerospace & defense, and consumer appliances verticals. This is because sound intensity and sound quality are important parameters in assessing the quality of a product. These are considered among the major characteristics during the manufacturing of a vehicle and other equipment and have a huge impact on the buyer's decision. This is particularly true of products where the noise of the product, such as a vehicle, a consumer appliance, or industrial equipment, helps define its performance or perceived performance. These factors drives the growth of the NVH testing market for the sound intensity measurement and sound quality testing application

Browse in-depth TOC on "NVH Testing Market"
177 – Tables
51 – Figures
261 – Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=47022073

Power & Energy vertical is estimated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period

The NVH testing market for power & energy vertical is expected to be the fastest-growing markets during the forecast period. The noise generated from windmills due to their rotations has also become a source of environmental noise pollution, which compels OEMs to reduce NVH levels during the testing, designing, and product development phases. Thus, there is a strong requirement for NVH testing solutions in the power & energy vertical to comply with the regulations set for permissible noise levels.Hence, high pressure on OEMs to design and manufacture low-noise-level equipment due to stringent legislative obligations is one of the major factors leading to the growth of the NVH testing market for this vertical.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate

The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate during 2021–2026. The global market players are experiencing increased demand for NVH testing solutions from countries such as China, Japan, India and South Korea. High investments in development of manufacturing facilities in countries such as China and India is also driving the growth of the said market in APAC. Furthermore, growing urbanization, rising disposable income, replacement needs, strict safety regulations, and technological innovations also help to drive the demand for NVH testing solutions in APAC.

Major players in the NVH testing market include National Instruments (US), Siemens Digital Industries Software (US), Brüel & Kjær (Denmark), HEAD acoustics (Germany), imc Test & Measurement (Germany), Dewesoft (Slovenia), GRAS Sound & Vibration (Denmark), Prosig (UK), m+p international (Germany), and Signal.X (US)among others.

Related Reports:

Vibration Monitoring Market With COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Monitoring Process, Deployment Type, System Type (Embedded Systems, Vibration Analyzers, Vibration Meters), Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Vibration Sensors Market with Covid-19 Impact by Type (Accelerometers, Proximity Probes, Displacement Sensors, Velocity Sensors), Monitoring Process (Online and Portable), Equipment, Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/noise-vibration-harshness-testing-market.asp
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/noise-vibration-harshness-testing.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nvh-testing-market-worth-2-5-billion-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301389619.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • Palantir Technologies Stock Plummets, Options Traders Place Big Bets

    Palantir Technologies, Inc (NYSE: PLTR) lost its uptrend on Sept. 23 when it failed to make a higher high above the Sept. 17 price of $29.29. When the stock failed to continue its uptrend, Palantir created a bearish double top pattern and between Monday and Wednesday fell 12% lower. On Wednesday morning Palantir lost support at the 200-day simple moving average, which indicates overall sentiment in the stock has turned bearish. Options traders saw another leg down was in the cards and began hamm

  • Oil May Hit $100 This Winter and Spur Economic Crisis, BofA Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The global energy crunch could help propel oil prices above $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 and spur a global economic crisis, according to Bank of America. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts i

  • Exxon Sees up to $1.5 Billion Third-Quarter Earnings Boost From Gas and Oil Rally

    Natural-gas prices have surged around the world in recent months as shortages have hit the U.K., Europe and China.

  • American Airlines Partners With Another Budget Airline

    Teaming up with ultra-low-cost carriers will help American Airlines expand its international route map, but it could come at the cost of further brand damage.

  • Winter Is Coming. Should the U.S. Hang On to Its Natural Gas?

    Rising natural gas prices could put pressure on politicians to limit exports—but curbs have the potential to backfire.

  • Atkore Is Ready to Charge Higher: Here's Our Strategy for the Stock

    The stuff that Atkore makes -- steel tubes and pipes, electrical conduit, armored wire and cable, cable trays, metal framing systems, and building components -- seem to be in demand. On top of that, its charts are bullish.

  • CarMax Stock Tumbles On Earnings Miss Despite Booming Sales

    Used-car retailer CarMax reported mixed second-quarter earnings early Thursday. CarMax stock plunged. The company, the nation's largest used-car retailer, reports after a spike in used-car prices, driven higher by pent-up demand after a year under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Oil futures slip Friday, amid report of coming OPEC+ output hike

    Oil futures on Friday head lower, pressured by a report that OPEC and its allies will discuss a further increase to global output than had been previously expected among its members at its Monday gathering.

  • Oil Falls Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting With Supply in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil edged lower as traders look ahead to Monday’s OPEC+ meeting, with the market eyeing potential supply increases.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonFutures in New York fell 0.6% while internatio

  • Beijing says blackouts will not be tolerated as power shortages hit factories

    Beijing has warned China's state-backed energy firms that blackouts will not be tolerated this winter as power shortages triggered the first slide in manufacturing activity since the pandemic struck.

  • Canada's economy shrank in July but grew in August: Statistics Canada

    StatCan says GDP rose 0.1 per cent in July and estimates a 0.7 per cent increase for August.

  • 3 Reasons Wells Fargo Won't Be Broken Up

    Sen. Elizabeth Warren recently asked the Federal Reserve to rescind Wells Fargo's financial holding company license and make it sell its non-banking and investment banking operations.

  • Stocks Gain to Start the Fourth Quarter

    U.S. share benchmarks rose, putting major indexes on course for gains at the end of a choppy week on Wall Street.

  • Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – LNG Demand, Global Supply Worries Outweigh Robust EIA Report

    Trader reaction to $5.947 to $6.060 will determine the next major move in December natural gas.

  • Rolls-Royce goes all-electric with the new Spectre

    Rolls-Royce's founder predicted the super luxury EV 120 years ago. That prophecy is now fulfilled.

  • Three More U.K. Power Suppliers Collapse as Energy Crisis Deepens

    (Bloomberg) -- Three more U.K. energy companies were pushed out of business by sky-high natural gas prices, bringing to more than 1.7 million the number of customers who have lost their supplier and adding to pressure on the government to step in.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the

  • What you need to know about China’s power crunch

    For many in China, the past week felt like living in the 1980s, when China had acute power shortages due to the stunning pace of its economic growth.

  • China's electric carmakers make their move on Europe

    China's electric carmakers are darting into Europe, hoping to catch traditional auto giants cold and seize a slice of a market supercharged by the continent's drive towards zero emissions. Nio Inc, among a small group of challengers, launches its ES8 electric SUV in Oslo on Thursday - the first foray outside China for a company that is virtually unheard of in Europe even though it's valued at about $57 billion. Yet Europe, a crowded, competitive car market dominated by famous brands, has proved elusive for Chinese carmakers in the past.

  • Biden’s Energy Price Shock

    His policies are already contributing to global oil supply shortages.

  • 1 No-Brainer Stock With 97% Upside, According to Wall Street

    During an age where we can browse the internet on our refrigerators, semiconductors have become the single most important manufacturing component in a growing number of industries. The supply constraints have caused prices to rise materially, and major automakers expect that to continue well into 2022. The semiconductor shortage spells opportunity for semiconductor-service powerhouse Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU), which is already delivering soaring growth.