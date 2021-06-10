U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,240.25
    +2.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,469.00
    +8.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,980.25
    +20.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,310.70
    +1.60 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.20
    -0.09 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.40
    +5.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    28.14
    +0.11 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2182
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4590
    -0.0300 (-2.01%)
     

  • Vix

    16.10
    -1.79 (-10.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4176
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3630
    +0.0150 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,954.78
    -56.71 (-0.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    941.16
    -24.08 (-2.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,088.18
    +7.17 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,028.61
    +70.05 (+0.24%)
     

Nvidia acquires hi-def mapping startup DeepMap to bolster AV technology

Rebecca Bellan
·1 min read

Chipmaker Nvidia is acquiring DeepMap, the high-definition mapping startup announced. The company said its mapping IP will help Nvidia's autonomous vehicle technology sector, Nvidia Drive.

“The acquisition is an endorsement of DeepMap’s unique vision, technology and people,” said Ali Kani, vice president and general manager of Automotive at Nvidia, in a statement. “DeepMap is expected to extend our mapping products, help us scale worldwide map operations and expand our full self-driving expertise.”

One of the biggest challenges to achieving full autonomy in a passenger vehicle is achieving proper localization and updated mapping information that reflects current road conditions. By integrating DeepMap's tech, Nvidia's autonomous stack should have greater precision, giving the vehicle enhanced abilities to locate itself on the road.

“Joining forces with Nvidia will allow our technology to scale more quickly and benefit more people sooner. We look forward to continuing our journey as part of the Nvidia team,” said James Wu, co-founder and CEO of DeepMap, in a statement.

DeepMap -- founded by former employees of Google, Apple and Baidu James Wu and Mark Wheeler -- can use Nvidia Drive's software-defined platform to scale its maps across AV fleets quickly and without using too much data storage via over-the-air updates. Nvidia will also invest into new capabilities for DeepMap as part of the partnership.

Nvidia is expected to finalize the acquisition in Q3 2021.

Recommended Stories

  • Buy This Undervalued Stock Before Everyone Else Does

    This stock has more than doubled over the past year, but it's still trading at a cheap valuation.

  • This $40 indoor bug trap zaps flying critters without the sticky mess — and shoppers say it's 'the best' you can buy

    The non-toxic bug trap device uses UV light to attract and zap fruit flies, gnats, mosquitoes and other flying insects instantly.

  • Bond market becomes battleground for fight over inflation

    Inflation is on the rise, but bond markets are shrugging off the higher readings.

  • Gold Erases Losses After U.S. Inflation Data, ECB Decision

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold erased early losses after U.S. inflation data showed domestic prices rising slightly faster than expected, causing real Treasury yields to decline.The increase in the U.S. consumer price index in May extends a months-long buildup in inflation that risks becoming more established as the economy strengthens. Real yields eased after the data due to the strong gain in inflation expectations, boosting the appeal of non-interest-bearing bullion.The data came after the European Cent

  • Bank of Canada Brushes Off Temporary Spike in Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Canada policy makers aren’t worried about the recent run up of inflation they believe is being driven largely by temporary factors, according to a top official.The pick-up in Canadian inflation to above 3% was one of the key issues discussed by policy makers in deliberations this week, Deputy Governor Tim Lane said in a speech after the central bank’s stand-pat decision Wednesday.Officials agreed the higher-than-expected inflation is largely due to unfavorable year-ago com

  • S&P 500 Rises to Record, Treasuries Gain After CPI: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities climbed to a record and benchmark Treasury yields extended declines to the lowest since March as investors bet that the Federal Reserve will maintain its ultra-accomodative policies even after data showed consumer prices rose more than forecast last month.The S&P 500 led the major American equity indexes higher, closing at an all-time high. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rose to its highest level since late April as megacap technology stocks rallied. The 10-year Treasury

  • Bitcoin Bump: Looming Regulation Fails to Spook BTC Investors

    Banking regulators want to attach a 1,250% “high risk weight” to bitcoin.

  • A bonus stimulus check may be on the way, thanks to your tax return

    The IRS just sent out another 2 million direct payments

  • AMC Investors Hit Sell Button amid Meme-Stock Meltdown

    Meme stocks are taking it on the chin today, but there could be more gains around the corner.

  • Oddsmakers sour on Bitcoin, say $10,000 dip looks increasingly likely

    Bookies say there’s a better than 50% chance that Bitcoin falls back to 2019 levels.

  • Bitcoin Junk Bonds Offer Imperfect But In-Demand Crypto Pathway

    (Bloomberg) -- MicroStrategy Inc., already well on its way to transforming from a software company into a Bitcoin repository, just sold junk bonds that give investors a novel way to put money into the cryptocurrency.The question on Wall Street’s mind, though, is why there was so much demand for the debt when there are more straightforward and potentially more lucrative ways to invest if Bitcoin ever makes it “to the moon” -- like just buying Bitcoin itself.Nevertheless, MicroStrategy had an easy

  • Fed to announce QE taper in August or September on rising inflation concerns: Reuters poll

    The Federal Reserve is likely to announce in August or September a strategy for reducing its massive bond buying program, but won't start cutting monthly purchases until early next year, a Reuters poll of economists found. A significant number of Fed watchers also said the central bank would wait until later in the year before announcing a taper, now the main focus for markets fretting over rising inflation as an end to the pandemic in the United States is in sight. Booming demand with the U.S. economy reopening is expected to continue and push up consumer prices this year, with the June 4-10 Reuters poll of over 100 economists showing an upgrade to both growth and inflation forecasts.

  • As AMC’s stock surged, an Invesco ‘reopening’ fund sold shares of the meme because that is how the smart-beta ETF works

    Every week we highlight the most timely exchange-traded fund news, from new launches to inflows and performance.

  • Interest Rate Volatility Falls as Summer Carry Trades Begin

    (Bloomberg) -- With bond traders preparing for a summer lull, quite possibly until the Jackson Hole symposium in August, there has been an increase in interest for carry trades in a bid to generate returns.Interest rate volatility has retreated under the weight of option sales from investors betting on a calm summer, with a Cboe gauge of implied price swings falling to the lowest since March. The selling of Treasury options though so-called strangles -- a sale of an out of the money put and call

  • Stocks Turn Lower, Bonds Hold Gains Ahead of CPI: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks closed lower while bonds held gains as investors braced for a key inflation report that could provide clues on the direction of monetary policy.The S&P 500 ended the session with a 0.2% decline after earlier climbing above its May 7 record closing level. Large banks were among the biggest drags on the index, offset in part by megcap technology and biotech stocks. The 10-year Treasury yield fell below 1.5% after an auction of the notes.Equities have been trading in a ti

  • Evergrande Tycoon Loses $20 Billion as Investors Revolt

    (Bloomberg) -- Just eight months after celebrating a narrow escape from financial disaster, Chinese billionaire Hui Ka Yan finds himself back in crisis-fighting mode.Resurgent concerns about the health of China Evergrande Group, Hui’s flagship property company, have pushed its stock to within a hair’s breadth of the lowest level since March 2020. Bondholders are rushing for the exit too, spooked by missed payments at the developer’s affiliates and a report that regulators are probing Evergrande’

  • Fuel Cell Energy Is Dropping. Other Hydrogen Stocks Are Down Too.

    Disappointing financial results from Fuel Cell Energy slammed the stock and sent shares of other hydrogen-related companies lower as well.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally to $10 (or More)

    Let’s take a moment to talk about opportunity, share price, and risk/reward considerations. These are some of the factors investors must consider when moving into penny stocks – and we haven’t even touched on the fundamental soundness of the company or its business model. Penny stocks – as their name suggests, they once traded for just a pennies per share, but these days are considered those equities trading at less than $5 – are a challenging market niche. The penny stock critics make valid poi

  • Coinbase strikes deal to let you add crypto to your 401(k)

    Workers at participating companies can put up to 5% of their 401(k) account balances into cryptocurrency.

  • European companies have no intention of decoupling from China

    Forget Covid-19 and tensions in the UK-China and EU-China relationship. European companies are committed to the Chinese market.