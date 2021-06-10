Nvidia acquires hi-def mapping startup DeepMap to bolster AV technology

Chipmaker Nvidia is acquiring DeepMap, the high-definition mapping startup announced. The company said its mapping IP will help Nvidia's autonomous vehicle technology sector, Nvidia Drive.

“The acquisition is an endorsement of DeepMap’s unique vision, technology and people,” said Ali Kani, vice president and general manager of Automotive at Nvidia, in a statement. “DeepMap is expected to extend our mapping products, help us scale worldwide map operations and expand our full self-driving expertise.”

One of the biggest challenges to achieving full autonomy in a passenger vehicle is achieving proper localization and updated mapping information that reflects current road conditions. By integrating DeepMap's tech, Nvidia's autonomous stack should have greater precision, giving the vehicle enhanced abilities to locate itself on the road.

“Joining forces with Nvidia will allow our technology to scale more quickly and benefit more people sooner. We look forward to continuing our journey as part of the Nvidia team,” said James Wu, co-founder and CEO of DeepMap, in a statement.

DeepMap -- founded by former employees of Google, Apple and Baidu James Wu and Mark Wheeler -- can use Nvidia Drive's software-defined platform to scale its maps across AV fleets quickly and without using too much data storage via over-the-air updates. Nvidia will also invest into new capabilities for DeepMap as part of the partnership.

Nvidia is expected to finalize the acquisition in Q3 2021.