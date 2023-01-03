U.S. markets close in 4 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,806.33
    -33.17 (-0.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,948.86
    -198.39 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,341.38
    -125.10 (-1.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,754.67
    -6.57 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.74
    -2.52 (-3.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.90
    +9.70 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    24.22
    +0.17 (+0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0545
    -0.0123 (-1.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7860
    -0.0930 (-2.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1965
    -0.0085 (-0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9890
    +0.2770 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,654.65
    -86.24 (-0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.98
    -1.28 (-0.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,555.22
    +103.48 (+1.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.80 (+0.00%)
     

NVIDIA Ada Lovelace Breaks Energy-Efficiency Barrier, Supercharges 170+ Laptop Designs for Gamers and Creators

NVIDIA
·7 min read
NVIDIA
NVIDIA

GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptops Deliver Performance of Highest End Desktop PCs With Biggest Generation Leap, DLSS 3 and 5th-Gen Max-Q Technology

New RTX 40 Series Laptops Deliver Up To 4x Performance in AAA games like full ray-traced Cyberpunk 2077 And Blazing-Fast Acceleration In Top Creative Apps Such As Blender.

The new GeForce RTX 40 Series laptops are up to 3x more power efficient than the previous generation and bring the Ada architecture, NVIDIA DLSS 3 and fifth-generation Max-Q technologies to laptops for the first time.
The new GeForce RTX 40 Series laptops are up to 3x more power efficient than the previous generation and bring the Ada architecture, NVIDIA DLSS 3 and fifth-generation Max-Q technologies to laptops for the first time.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CESNVIDIA today announced GeForce RTX™ 40 Series laptops, powered by its ultra-efficient Ada Lovelace GPU architecture, which delivers the company’s largest-ever generational leap in performance and power efficiency.

The new GeForce RTX 40 Series laptops are up to 3x more power efficient than the previous generation and bring the Ada architecture, NVIDIA DLSS 3 and fifth-generation Max-Q technologies to laptops for the first time. For gamers, RTX 40 Series laptops deliver up to 4x the performance in AAA games like full ray-traced Cyberpunk 2077 with new RT Overdrive Mode, and, for creators, they offer blazing-fast acceleration in top creative apps such as Blender.

“With the Ada architecture, we set out to transform the performance and power efficiency of gaming and creator laptops,” said Jeff Fisher, senior vice president of the GeForce business at NVIDIA. “The new RTX 40 Series delivers enthusiast-class performance in laptops as slim as 14 inches, a new milestone.”

RTX 4090 and RTX 4080: A New Class of Flagship Laptops
The Ada architecture has also enabled a new class of enthusiast laptops that are the world’s fastest. Gamers can play on three 4K monitors for surround gaming at 60 frames per second — enough to power a professional-grade driving simulator. Creators can use the NVIDIA Omniverse™ platform for photorealistic, 3D virtual world building at 4K with fully simulated physics, lighting and materials. Streamers can livestream games at 4K 60 fps with AV1 encoding to Discord, and Ada’s new dual encoders cut video export time in half. RTX 40 Series flagship laptops start at $1,999 and will be available beginning Feb. 8.

RTX 4070, 4060, 4050 Laptops: Faster Than Last-Generation Flagship at One-Third the Power
The new RTX 4070, 4060 and 4050 laptops are faster than the previous-generation flagship model, using as little as one-third the GPU power. They deliver 80 fps, 1440p ultra-gaming and transform creation processes like rendering scenes in Blender, which used to take two and a half hours, to just 10 minutes. RTX 4050 laptops start at $999 and will be available beginning Feb. 22.

Fifth-Generation Max-Q Technologies Improve Laptop Efficiency
With each new GPU generation since 2017, advancements in Max-Q technology have improved laptop design. Today, alongside the launch of the GeForce RTX 40 Series laptops, NVIDIA is introducing its fifth-generation Max-Q technologies, which radically enhance efficiency and accelerate gaming performance using the following upgrades:

  • NVIDIA® DLSS 3 has been optimized for laptops and built into Max-Q technologies, including Whispermode and BatteryBoost, which improve performance, acoustics and battery life by up to 2x.

  • The lowest voltage GDDR6 memory ever, shipped in partnership with leading manufacturers.

  • Tri-speed memory control enables the GPU to switch to newer, lower-power memory states dynamically.

  • Ada’s on-chip memory has been optimized for Max-Q, doubling the bandwidth, increasing the size by 16x and improving clock gating.

14-Inch Laptops More Powerful Than Ever
Before the introduction of the Ada architecture, 95% of this fastest-growing laptop segment was limited to basic tasks and apps. Equipped with GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs, 14-inch laptops can take on tasks that were previously impossible, such as ultra-fast 3D rendering in Blender and cutting-edge AI tools in popular apps like Adobe Photoshop or Premiere Pro.

Powered by RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs, 14-inch laptops are also gaming powerhouses, up to twice as fast as a PlayStation 5 but one-sixth the size. Gamers can play graphically intense AAA games, like Cyberpunk 2077, with ray tracing and DLSS. Connecting the ultra-portable laptops to external monitors turns them into desktop-class gaming rigs or creator studios.

Purpose-Built for 110 Million Creators
The creator market continues to grow rapidly, surpassing more than 110 million professional and hobbyist PC creators. And 3D creation on NVIDIA hardware, specifically, is showing staggering growth — with a 42 percent increase since last year.

Laptops with GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs take advantage of the NVIDIA Studio ecosystem with RTX and Max-Q technologies to offer the ideal combination of efficiency and performance. The improved efficiency accelerates even the most demanding workflows with up to 3x longer battery life.

GeForce RTX laptop users benefit from NVIDIA Studio accelerations in over 110 of the most popular creative apps — plus exclusive access to AI-powered apps like NVIDIA Omniverse, Canvas and Broadcast. 3D artists can collaborate with one another in Omniverse from anywhere in the world, while video editors can produce on location faster with AI tools and cut export times in half with dual encoders.

Availability
GeForce RTX 40 Series laptops will be available starting Feb. 8 from the world’s top manufacturers, including Acer, Alienware, ASUS, Dell, GIGABYTE, HP, Lenovo, MSI, Razer and Samsung. They will also be available from local makers and system builders, including CyberPower PC, Eluktronics, Hasee, PC Specialist 3XS by Scan and Schenker, with more coming in Q1.

Pricing, configurations and availability will vary among regions and partners. Press assets, including product photographs, specifications, chip and die shots and other materials, are available on the NVIDIA press site at www.nvidia-press.com.

About NVIDIA
Since its founding in 1993, NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a pioneer in accelerated computing. The company’s invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined computer graphics, ignited the era of modern AI and is fueling the creation of the metaverse. NVIDIA is now a full-stack computing company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping industry. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.

For further information, contact:
Kelly Musgrave
Senior Manager, Consumer PR
NVIDIA Corporation
+1-650-421-3748
kmusgrave@nvidia.com

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: the benefits, impact, performance, features, and availability of our products, collaborations and technologies including NVIDIA Ada Lovelace, GeForce RTX 40 Series, DLSS 3, Max-Q technologies, NVIDIA Omniverse, NVIDIA Studio, Canvas, and Broadcast; the creator market continuing to grow rapidly; and 3D creation on NVIDIA hardware, specifically, showing staggering growth are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic conditions; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test our products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to our existing product and technologies; market acceptance of our products or our partners' products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of our products or technologies when integrated into systems; as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company's website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

© 2023 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, GeForce, GeForce RTX and NVIDIA Omniverse are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b12b0471-9245-4669-8fbd-70210b544cce


Recommended Stories

  • Intel debuts 'world's fastest mobile processor' at CES 2023

    Intel says it now has the world's fastest mobile processor.

  • Foresight’s Lead Product Mono2Stereo™ to Go Live at CES 2023

    Foresight will also showcase ScaleCam™ separated stereo cameras solution

  • Big Tech will ‘have a better year’ in 2023, analyst says

    Though it's been a bleak year for the sector, Big Tech could be set to rebound in 2023, Constellation Research Principal Analyst and Founder R “Ray” Wang told Yahoo Finance Live.

  • AMD Will Hold 1 Key Advantage Over Intel for Much of 2023

    While Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is facing challenges in the PC CPU market, with weak demand for PCs and tough competition from Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) hurting sales, the server CPU market is a different story. Intel has long dominated this lucrative market, but the company has faced severe execution problems over the past couple of years. Intel is finally set to launch its heavily delayed Sapphire Rapids server CPUs in January, but the product line is so late that it's unlikely to dramatically change the balance of power in the server CPU market.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Microsoft Flexes Cloud Platforms

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • 3 Reasons Nvidia Stock Could Surge in 2023

    Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares were cut in half in 2022. Nvidia is a leader in accelerated computing. Nvidia's accelerated computing systems, in turn, are powering some of the biggest trends in tech, such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and the metaverse.

  • iPhone City Is Back at 90% Capacity After Covid Turmoil Subsides

    (Bloomberg) -- Foxconn Technology Group has brought the world’s largest iPhone plant to about 90% of anticipated peak capacity, suggesting Apple Inc.’s biggest main production partner has secured enough workers despite a Covid resurgence and recent staff upheaval.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansUS Stocks Drop as Apple, Tesla Weigh on Indexes: Markets WrapFoxconn’s plant in the central C

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Or Sell As Telecom Stock Outperforms S&P 500?

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. rivals continue? What the analysis says about TMUS stock.

  • T-Mobile's 5G Network Lead Could Get Even Bigger in 2023

    T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) already covers more Americans with its 5G network than its competitors, and the next phase of its 5G buildout could be even more important. The Un-carrier, as it calls itself, said its 5G Ultra Capacity network now covers 260 million people. Now it's rapidly deploying its spectrum licenses to increase capacity and using new technology to increase the speed of its network.

  • Better Semiconductor Stock: TSMC vs. Intel

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) are  bellwethers of the semiconductor market. TSMC is the world's largest contract chipmaker, while Intel is the leading manufacturer of CPUs for PCs and servers. Over the past 12 months, TSMC's stock declined nearly 40%, while Intel's stock tumbled almost 50%.

  • 2 Stocks to Invest in Virtual Reality

    The concept of virtual reality (VR) has been around for decades, showing up in various devices throughout the years. According to Grand View Research, the VR market was worth $21.83 billion in 2021 and will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% until at least 2030. Numerous reports have revealed that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is hard at work on a VR/augmented reality (AR) headset that could release as early as 2023.

  • Software Growth Stocks: Inflation Key To 2023 Outlook

    Software growth stocks are still looking for a catalyst as the sector lags the S&P 500. Guidance for 2023 will be key for software stocks.

  • Drone advances in Ukraine could bring dawn of killer robots

    Drone advances in Ukraine have accelerated a long-anticipated technology trend that could soon bring the world's first fully autonomous fighting robots to the battlefield, inaugurating a new age of warfare. The longer the war lasts, the more likely it becomes that drones will be used to identify, select and attack targets without help from humans, according to military analysts, combatants and artificial intelligence researchers. Ukraine already has semi-autonomous attack drones and counter-drone weapons endowed with AI.

  • Southwest Meltdown Shows Airlines Need Tighter Software Integration

    The airline industry is long overdue for a tech overhaul that takes full advantage of the cloud and data integration, analysts say.

  • Bernstein: Returns From Buying Crypto During Downturns Have Been Spectacular

    The cryptocurrency industry has a strong track record of fighting back, the report said.

  • GIGABYTE Launches B760 Series Motherboards with Best Support for Intel 13th Gen Processors and DDR5 Memory

    GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, today launches Intel® B760 series motherboards with 15 models in total from ATX, Micro ATX to Mini ITX form factors, including the B760 AORUS MASTER, B760M AORUS PRO AX, B760 AORUS ELITE AX, and more. Although positioned in the mid-range segment, the GIGABYTE B760 motherboards are equipped with top-tier features that can be found on the higher-end Z790 series counterparts, providing robust power delivery, class-leading thermal design, and pre-tuned B

  • LockBit ransomware gang apologizes for SickKids hospital attack and offers free decryptor

    The LockBit ransomware gang has issued a rare apology for an attack that targeted Canada's largest pediatric hospital.

  • What the Latest Updates Mean for TSMC Stock Investors

    Today's video focuses on the latest developments affecting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), one of the world's leading manufacturers of semiconductor chips. TSM's stock price has been impacted by several recent updates, including the company's plans to expand globally to diversify its customer base and reduce geographic risk.

  • Intel's 13th-gen laptop CPUs offer up to 24 cores

    Intel is bringing the power of its 13th-gen desktop CPUs down to laptops — all 24 cores worth.

  • Samsung's new wall oven lets you livestream a video feed of what's cooking

    Samsung is adding a wall oven and wall mount hood to its lineup of Bespoke appliances. The oven will let you livestream a feed of what you're cooking on social platforms.