Nvidia Agrees to Acquire Israeli AI Software Provider Run:ai

Molly Schuetz
1 min read
0
In this article:

(Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp. has agreed to acquire Israeli startup Run:ai, which develops software for handling artificial intelligence computing resources.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Run:ai has been a close collaborator with Nvidia since 2020, the Santa Clara, California-based chipmaker said in a statement on Wednesday. It didn’t disclose the terms of the deal, but Israeli newspaper Calcalist pegged the value of the transaction at $700 million.

Nvidia also has agreed to purchase another Israeli startup, Deci AI, according to the Information. Nvidia declined to comment on that acquisition. Terms of that deal couldn’t be learned, the Information said.

Nvidia employs more than 20,000 workers worldwide and about 3,200 workers in Israel, according to Calcalist. Israel is Nvidia’s second-most important market, the paper said, and the chipmaker has done several other deals in the country.

Run:ai was founded in 2018 by Omri Geller and Ronen Dar. Nvidia’s last major deal in Israel was the $7 billion acquisition of Mellanox Technologies Ltd. in 2020.

(Updates with Nvidia declining to comment in third paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia Agrees to Buy Software Provider Run:ai

    Nvidia on Wednesday said it has agreed to acquire Run:ai, a Tel Aviv-based provider of artificial-intelligence software.

  • Buying Opportunity? AI Infrastructure Stock Crushes Earnings

    Vertiv is one of the best positioned stocks for the AI boom

  • Markets wary of intervention as yen struggles at 155 level

    The yen was pinned on the weaker side of 155 per dollar on Thursday as the Bank of Japan (BOJ) kicks off its two-day rate-setting meeting, leaving traders nervous as to whether Tokyo will intervene while policy deliberations are still underway. Having traded in a tight range over the past few days, a buoyant dollar finally broke above the 155 yen level for the first time since 1990 in the previous session, and was last steady at 155.34 yen in early Asia trade. Intense speculation of intervention from Japanese authorities to shore up the yen had hampered the dollar's ascent towards the psychologically key level, seen by some market participants as a line in the sand that would prompt Tokyo to take action.

  • South Korea Unveils Details of Short-Selling Monitoring System to Spot Illegal Trades

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea is developing a centralized short-selling monitoring platform that can detect changes in institutional balances and identify illegal transactions. Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenZuckerberg Asks for Patience After Meta’s AI Push Irks InvestorsTech Giants Hit in Late Hours After Meta’s Outlook: Markets WrapBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorch

  • Analysts reboot Amazon stock price target ahead of earnings

    This is what could happen next to Amazon shares.

  • Jefferies CEO Sells $65 Million of Shares to Purchase Yacht

    (Bloomberg) -- Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Chief Executive Officer Rich Handler sold $65 million of shares in his investment bank partly to buy a present for himself — a yacht.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenZuckerberg Asks for Patience After Meta’s AI Push Irks InvestorsTech Giants Hit in Late Hours After Meta’s Outlook: Markets WrapBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After S

  • Microsoft to report Q3 revenue as Wall Street looks for AI growth

    Microsoft will report its Q3 earnings after the bell Thursday, as investors look for AI growth.

  • $433 Billion Gone! One Stock Loses More Value Than Tesla

    Tesla's loss of $328.3 billion this year in stock value certainly hurts. But it's only the second-largest market value loss in the S&P 500.

  • Analysts reset Microsoft stock price targets ahead of highly anticipated earnings

    Microsoft, which overtook Apple as the world's most valuable company earlier this year, is looking to cement its AI market leadership.

  • Zuckerberg Asks for Patience After Meta’s AI Push Irks Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Mark Zuckerberg is asking for investors to stay patient. Again.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenZuckerberg Asks for Patience After Meta’s AI Push Irks InvestorsTech Giants Hit in Late Hours After Meta’s Outlook: Markets WrapBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnAfter Meta Platforms Inc. revealed that it will spend billions of dollars mo