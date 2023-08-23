Nvidia’s AI Windfall Set to Rescue Nasdaq 100 From Dismal August

(Bloomberg) -- For the first three weeks of August, the artificial intelligence furor that powered markets all year turned cold. Nvidia Corp. just stoked the coals.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The chipmaker surged as much as 10% in late trading after delivering sales that topped its own lofty projections on the strength of demand for all things AI. Other chipmakers rallied in tow, with Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Broadcom Inc. and Marvell Technology Inc. adding more than 3%. The biggest exchange-traded fund tracking the Nasdaq 100 rose more than 1% after the underlying index gained 1.6% during the cash session.

On track for its worst month of the year and offering investors little reason for optimism just days ago, the Nasdaq 100 now has a chance to shift course as Nvidia’s results allay, for now, worries that tech valuations have become unmoored from reality. After roaring to its best first half on record amid speculation AI will deliver riches to a swath of tech giants, the index slumped for three weeks as investors fretted over the threat of a recession and rising bond yields.

Nvidia’s results show “that betting on AI is paying off today,” said Thomas Monteiro, senior analyst at Investing.com. “This is a big deal because it validates the narrative that has been propping tech stocks in general this year.”

Nvidia said sales will be about $16 billion in the three months ending in October. Analysts had estimated roughly $12.5 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Nvidia also approved an additional $25 billion in stock buybacks.

After falling 4% from a peak last month, the Nasdaq 100 is priced at 24 times projected profits for the year. That’s down from 27 times in July, but above the benchmark’s average of 21 times over the past decade.

Story continues

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.