Nvidia and AMD Power Chipmaker Stocks to Best Year Since 2009

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of semiconductor companies are on track for their best year in more than a decade, led by rallies in the chipmakers that are seen as the most immediate beneficiaries of artificial intelligence.

The Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index has risen 66% this year, with 2023 set to be its biggest one-year gain since 2009, when it rose 70% in the aftermath of the financial-crisis market bottom. The index was little changed on Friday, the last trading day of the year, but was trading near record levels.

All but one of the stocks in the 30-member index rose in 2023, and among the gainers there was one standout: Nvidia Corp., which saw explosive sales growth amid demand for the chips used to power AI computations. Shares more than tripled, resulting in Nvidia earning the title of the first chipmaker with a market capitalization above $1 trillion.

In second place among index components was Advanced Micro Devices Inc, another major player within AI. The stock has climbed more than 130% this year.

The outlier among chipmakers was Wolfspeed Inc., which has lost more than a third of its value this year. The company, which makes power modules used in electric vehicles, delivered a pair of disappointing forecasts in 2023 as it struggles with production problems at a new plant.

Outside of the industry benchmark index, chip designer ARM Holdings went public in September. While early trading was rocky, it has been a strong performer of late, up more than 60% since an October low.

