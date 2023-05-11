U.S. markets close in 25 minutes

Will Nvidia Beat Q1 Expectations? Analyst Says Likely, Backed By AI and Gaming GPU Ramp Up

Anusuya Lahiri
·1 min read

  • Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann reiterates Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) with a Buy and a $320 price target.

  • The analyst expects Nvidia to meet or slightly beat April quarter and July quarter outlook expectations on data center Hopper H100 ramp, solid Gaming trends (Ada Lovelace), and stable networking (NICs, switching, and DPUs).

  • He sees Nvidia driving the biggest technology inflection the world may have seen in transformational AI everywhere and in everything.

  • Jensen’s AI vision is openly playing out coincident with what appears to be Intel Corp’s (NASDAQ: INTC) structural secular decline, signaling a changing of the guard in silicon valley for generational semiconductor global leadership.

  • The stock is up 99% YTD.

  • Price Action: NVDA shares traded lower by 0.95% at $286.07 on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for NVDA

Date

Firm

Action

From

To

Mar 2022

Goldman Sachs

Reinstates

Neutral

Feb 2022

Summit Insights Group

Downgrades

Buy

Hold

Feb 2022

Mizuho

Maintains

Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for NVDA

