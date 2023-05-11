Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann reiterates Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) with a Buy and a $320 price target.

The analyst expects Nvidia to meet or slightly beat April quarter and July quarter outlook expectations on data center Hopper H100 ramp, solid Gaming trends (Ada Lovelace), and stable networking (NICs, switching, and DPUs).

He sees Nvidia driving the biggest technology inflection the world may have seen in transformational AI everywhere and in everything.

Jensen’s AI vision is openly playing out coincident with what appears to be Intel Corp’s (NASDAQ: INTC) structural secular decline, signaling a changing of the guard in silicon valley for generational semiconductor global leadership.

The stock is up 99% YTD.

Price Action: NVDA shares traded lower by 0.95% at $286.07 on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for NVDA

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Goldman Sachs Reinstates Neutral Feb 2022 Summit Insights Group Downgrades Buy Hold Feb 2022 Mizuho Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for NVDA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Will Nvidia Beat Q1 Expectations? Analyst Says Likely, Backed By AI and Gaming GPU Ramp Up originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.