NVIDIA Brings RTX 4080 to GeForce NOW

New Ultimate Membership Offers Cloud Gaming at 240 Frames per Second; Play Fully Ray-Traced ‘Portal With RTX’

NVIDIA Brings GeForce RTX 4080 Performance to GeForce NOW

Launch of GeForce NOW Ultimate membership introduces new features to cloud gaming, streaming at up to 240 frames per second.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA today announced GeForce NOW ™ is going beyond fast, delivering GeForce RTX™ 4080-class gaming to billions of devices — available exclusively in the new, high-performance Ultimate membership tier.



Powered by the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture, upgraded GeForce NOW RTX 4080 SuperPODs will deliver over 64 teraflops of graphics horsepower to an individual user, which is more than 5x that of an Xbox Series X and nearly 1.75x over the previous-generation SuperPODs.

The GeForce NOW Ultimate membership raises the bar on cloud gaming, bringing it closer than ever to a local gaming experience. With GeForce RTX 4080 performance, Ultimate members will be the first to experience true PC gaming — streaming at up to 240 frames per second from the cloud with full ray tracing and DLSS 3 , in hit games like Portal With RTX. With the addition of NVIDIA Reflex , GeForce NOW achieves click-to-pixel latency below 40 milliseconds — another first in cloud gaming.

“NVIDIA’s Ada architecture is a big leap in graphics quality, and through GeForce NOW we’re streaming an RTX 4080 experience to more devices and more gamers than ever,” said Jeff Fisher, senior vice president of GeForce at NVIDIA. “GeForce NOW Ultimate members will have the technology and the performance to experience even the most demanding games in their full ray-traced glory.”

Current GeForce NOW RTX 3080 members will be upgraded immediately to Ultimate memberships and be among the first to experience the full benefits of GeForce RTX 4080 performance in the cloud when the servers start rolling out later this month.

RTX Technologies to the Cloud

NVIDIA RTX technologies introduced with the Ultimate membership are lifting cloud gaming to new heights. NVIDIA Reflex 240-fps mode brings frame-pacing technology to the cloud, which helps streamline the execution of game simulation, rendering and encoding on the server. When paired with an NVIDIA G-SYNC® monitor, GeForce NOW will vary the streaming rate to the client for the first time, delivering smooth and instantaneous frame updates to client screens on Reflex-enabled games — further driving down total latency.

Next-generation RTX technologies coming to GeForce NOW include full ray tracing and DLSS 3 — introduced with the GeForce RTX 40 Series launch. They deliver beautiful, cinematic-quality graphics and use AI to keep frame rates smooth.

The Ultimate Benefits

GeForce NOW Ultimate members are set to receive three major streaming upgrades. The new SuperPODs are capable of rendering and streaming at up to 240 fps. Paired with NVIDIA Reflex, members’ game play will feel as if it is on a desktop PC.

4K gaming goes from fast to beyond fast with an upgrade from 60 fps to 120 fps, while ultrawide monitors will be supported for the first time, at up to 3,840 x 1,600 resolution, including many popular variants such as 3440 x 1440 and 2560 x 1080.

Ultimate members can enjoy longer streaming sessions, fastest access to the highest-performance cloud gaming servers and game settings that persist from session to session.

It’s Time to Play the Game

GeForce NOW recently eclipsed the 1,500 game milestone — with mega-hits from top publishers like Electronic Arts and Ubisoft, popular PC indie titles like Valheim and Rust, and over 100 of the biggest free-to-play games like Fortnite and Genshin Impact. New games are released every GFN Thursday , and new features like Ubisoft account syncing bring members into their games instantly. Games are available from the biggest PC game stores, including Steam, Epic, Ubisoft and Electronic Arts.

Members will be able to stream some of the biggest upcoming PC game launches on the service, starting with Portal With RTX later this week. Relive the critically acclaimed and award-winning Portal reimagined with full ray tracing and higher frame rates with DLSS 3, streaming from the cloud.

Ultimate members will see performance multiply with DLSS 3 for Atomic Heart, from Mundfish and Focus Entertainment. FNTASTIC and MyTona’s The Day Before launches later this year, accelerated by DLSS 3, and with a detailed world enhanced with ray-traced reflections. Stream with, or against, friends with the realistic physics engine in Party Animals from Recreate Games and Source Technology.

The GeForce NOW catalog features many of the most popular PC games, including recent day-and-date releases of Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update, as well as massive, free-to-play titles like Destiny 2, Lost Ark and Apex Legends.

Pricing and Availability

The GeForce NOW Ultimate membership is available for new user sign-ups today, at $19.99 per month or $99.99 for six months. GeForce RTX 3080 members’ accounts have already been converted to the new membership at their current pricing. Upgraded GeForce RTX 4080 performance streaming from the new SuperPODs will be available in North America and Europe starting later this month, with continued rollout over the months to follow. Quantities are limited.

New AT&T Fiber customers, and new or existing AT&T 5G customers on an eligible 5G rate plan, can get a complimentary six-month Ultimate membership. Visit AT&T Gaming for more details.

Priority memberships remain available starting at $9.99 per month or $49.99 for six months. These members get access to premium rigs that turn RTX ON, extended session lengths and faster access to gaming servers.

