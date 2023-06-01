Nvidia CEO feels safe relying heavily on Taiwan manufacturing

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Nvidia Corp, a major supplier of chips and computing systems for artificial intelligence, feels "perfectly safe" about relying heavily on Taiwan for manufacturing, its chief executive Jensen Huang said on Thursday.

Huang, speaking on the sidelines of a technology event in Taipei, said he planned to meet executives from chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd and electronics maker Foxconn on Friday.

He had not yet decided if he would visit China after his Taiwan trip, he added.

Huang said Nvidia, the world's most valuable listed semiconductor company, had a lot of "diversity" and "resilience" built into its supply chain and described TSMC's process of diversifying in different geographies as an excellent strategy.

Nvidia joined an elite club of U.S. companies sporting a $1 trillion market value on Tuesday, as investors piled into the chipmaker that has quickly become one of the biggest winners of the AI boom.

Huang is hugely popular in semiconductor powerhouse Taiwan and received a rock star welcome during his visit to Taipei, giving a key note address on Monday attended by thousands of people, some of whom surrounded him for selfies after his two-hour speech.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree, Jacqueline Wong and Christina Fincher)