U.S. markets close in 3 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,491.33
    +35.09 (+0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,551.15
    +192.65 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,058.75
    +136.15 (+0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,060.69
    +8.48 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.20
    -2.73 (-2.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,964.30
    +27.00 (+1.39%)
     

  • Silver

    25.93
    +0.74 (+2.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1005
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3300
    +0.0090 (+0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3188
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.1330
    +1.0200 (+0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,037.86
    +1,378.29 (+3.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.79
    +29.85 (+3.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.93
    +13.30 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    +70.23 (+0.25%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims hit the lowest level since 1969

Continuing claims also fell further to reach 1.35 million — the least since January 1970

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Nvidia CEO: Hack was a ‘wake-up call’

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NVDA
    Watchlist
  • MSFT

A day after Microsoft (MSFT) confirmed it was hacked by the cybercrime group Lapsus$, Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang called his own company’s experience with the hackers a “wake-up call.”

In an interview during Nvidia’s GTC Conference, which runs from March 21 to March 24, the CEO said the late February hack proved the company needs to move to a “zero trust” security posture and that it has the technology to do it. "Zero trust" means Nvidia will treat all employees as a potential security threat.

“It was a wake-up call for us,” Huang told Yahoo Finance. “Fortunately, we didn't lose any customer information and any sensitive information. They got access to source code, which of course we don't like, but nothing that is harmful to us.”

Lapsus$’s has also hacked Samsung, Microsoft, and Okta in recent weeks. In the past, the organization has taken over user accounts at crypto exchanges and drained their funds. Hackers like Lapsus$ have taken advantage of remote work throughout the pandemic, which made businesses more vulnerable to hacks.

Lapsus$ isn’t a traditional ransomware organization. Rather than limiting access to victims' computers, this group extorts its victims by gaining access to their data and threatening to leak it online if they don’t pay up, according to Microsoft’s Threat Intelligence Center.

In Nvidia’s case, Lapsus$ gained access to source code and ordered it to remove limitations on its graphic cards that make them less useful to cryptominers, according to The Verge. It also wanted the company to make its graphics cards drivers open source, which would have revealed its proprietary information. If not, the group said it would leak Nvidia’s proprietary data on its own.

According to Microsoft, Lapsus$ gains access to victims’ systems using social engineering techniques. Essentially, the group tricks its victims into giving up their usernames and passwords, which the criminals then use to root around in an organization’s files.

While it’s unclear how Lapsus$ gained access to Nvidia’s servers, Huang stressed that most cybersecurity threats come from within an organization. Often that comes in the form of an employee’s credentials, their username and password, being stolen or otherwise compromised.

“The fact of the matter is the intrusion tends to be internal. It tends to be somebody wandering around your hallway, somebody who has access to a fair amount of privileges,” Huang explained. “And so we need to be what is called a zero trust architecture company, and we're accelerating our path to do that.”

Zero trust security essentially means an organization doesn’t trust anyone to gain access to its services, without usernames, passwords, and multi-factor authentication. Once a user is verified, zero trust security procedures continuously check to determine if that user is authorized to access any other parts of a company’s systems.

Of course, there’s far more going on in the background that limits apps from talking to each other and ensuring users have the least amount of access they need. But from a worker’s perspective, that’s more or less the gist of it.

“The path to a zero trust data center starts with the technologies that we're building,” Huang said.

“And so I've got to go build that technology faster, all the way from Bluefield, the DPUs that does security to the switching architectures that we have, the software stacks that we're creating, as well as this new AI framework, we call Morpheus to do real-time exhaustive inspections of anomalies on the network in your data center.”

Inside Nvidia, Huang said employees are hyper aware of using multi-factor authentication, but, he said, that can become burdensome.

“So now, this has happened to us, and the discipline around it, the rigor around it has gone through the roof, which is fantastic. But long term, we have to make it possible for our data center to literally be completely wide open, completely exposed, and yet be completely secure,” he said.

“And so we have to really bring accelerated computing into the enterprise…and we know how to do that. I’ve just got to go do it.”

Sign up for Yahoo Finance Tech newsletter

More from Dan

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

Recommended Stories

  • Yahoo Finance Presents: Nvidia Founder & CEO Jensen Huang

    Yahoo Finance's Daniel Howley and Julie Hyman speak with Nvidia Founder & CEO Jensen Huang about the company's new CPU and GPU tech, as well as what is in store for the future of artificial intelligence and autonomous vehicles.&nbsp;

  • Crypto: Coinbase stock is a ‘one-of-a-kind asset,’ analyst says

    Crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) has a major edge over other platforms, according to MoffettNathanson Senior Analyst Lisa Ellis.

  • New jobless claims fall to 187,000, setting more than five-decade low

    U.S. jobless claims set a more than 50-year low last week as the red-hot labor market shows few signs of cooling in the near-term.

  • Nvidia Would Consider Using Intel as a Foundry, CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., one of the largest buyers of outsourced chip production, said it will explore using Intel Corp. as a possible manufacturer of its products, but said Intel’s journey to becoming a foundry will be difficult. Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Bill

  • Nvidia debuts new Arm-based Grace CPU superchip

    Nvidia has announced a new superchip called the Grace CPU.

  • GIF inventor Stephen Wilhite has died

    GIF inventor Stephen Wilhite has died from COVID-19 at the age of 74 with his wife Kathaleen at his bedside.

  • Khloé Kardashian Dresses Up Her Denim on Denim Outfit with Leather Gloves at Nobu

    Khloé Kardashian's look included a mini halter dress and a long coat

  • Hackers Against Okta, Microsoft, NVIDIA Traced To England, Brazil: Bloomberg

    Four cybersecurity researchers investigating Lapsus$ group's hacks against tech companies, including Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA), Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA), have traced the attacks to a 16-year-old living with his mother near Oxford, England, Bloomberg reports. The researchers employed forensic evidence and publicly available information to tie the teen to Lapsus$. Another member of Lapsus$ is suspected to be a teenager residing in Brazil. Also Read: Okta's Latest Rev

  • Metaverse presents ‘half a trillion’-dollar opportunity: ProShares strategist

    Investment in the metaverse and metaverse technology has grown increasingly prevalent over the past year, with tech giants like Meta and Microsoft leading the charge. According to ProShares Advisors Global Investment Strategist Simeon Hyman, metaverse presents a significant investment opportunity for individuals and institutions alike.

  • USPS to buy 50,000 delivery vehicles in $2.98 billion initial order

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Postal Service said Thursday it placed an initial $2.98 billion order for 50,000 next-generation delivery vehicles from Oshkosh Corp and will double its initial planned EV purchases. U.S. Postmaster Louis DeJoy said that based on USPS's ongoing reform efforts and "our improving outlook, we have determined that increasing our initial electric vehicle purchase from 5,000 to 10,019 makes good sense from an operational and financial perspective." DeJoy previously committed to buying at least 10% EVs as part of its multibillion-dollar plan to retire its 30-year-old delivery vehicles.

  • Seattle Pride parade drops Amazon, Boeing pilot found not guilty, Toshiba shareholders reject proposals

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman reports trending business headlines, which include Seattle Pride cutting ties with Amazon as its parade sponsor, a jury finding former Boeing pilot not guilty in a 737 Max fraud case, and Toshiba shareholders rejecting two competing proposals from management and activist investors.

  • This mega homebuilder is having trouble finding garage doors, cabinets and windows

    KB Home talks about supply chain challenges.

  • 3 5G Stocks to Buy Now Before They Rally Higher

    These three chip designers have been beat up but issued strong financial outlooks for the next year and beyond.

  • TipRanks: Analysts With Great Track Records Are Recommending These 3 Stocks

    The cliché says, 'May you live in interesting times.' We certainly are, as far as the stock markets are concerned. The strong bull market of 2021 turned into a full-on correction as 2022 got underway, but an upturn this month has moderated the year-to-date losses. The main takeaway for investors is volatility; it remains to be seen if the March gains are here to stay, or just transitory. No matter which way the market goes, investors can always find a clear path forward in the stock reviews from

  • BYD says partners up with Shell for ventures in China, Europe

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker BYD said on Thursday it has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Shell that will see the two partner up on ventures in both China and Europe. BYD said on its official WeChat account that it and Shell would set up a mobility service provider partnership in Europe, which would see Shell provide membership services for BYD customers on its charging network.

  • Apple Stock’s Rally Could Keep Going Thanks to ‘Stellar’ iPhone 13 Demand

    Apple could benefit from a robust iPhone 13 demand cycle that could continue to drive growth well into 2022, according to analysts.

  • Apple to make iPhones out of brand new aluminium that produces only oxygen

    Apple will start making iPhones out of a special kind of “carbon-free” aluminium, it has said. The material, which will be introduced first in the iPhone SE, represents the first time that the aluminium has been made at industrial scale outside of a lab, and came after a breakthrough advance in smelting technology, Apple said. The aluminium produces oxygen instead of greenhouse gases, and is made by a company called ELYSIS.

  • Nvidia CEO says Lapsus$ hack was a ‘wake-up call’

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss the concerns sorrounding the leaking of Nvidia's code signing certificates by Lapsus$.

  • Google to Let Spotify Use an Alternative Payment System. Why That’s a Positive for Match and Bumble.

    Alphabet Google and Spotify Technology have reached a deal that allows the streaming giant to offer its own billing service within its app, paving the way for other developers to wrestle back billing control from app stores amid antitrust concerns. Spotify (ticker: SPOT ) users who downloaded the app from the Google Play Store will soon be presented with the option to pay either through Spotify’s payment system or Google Play Billing. “Spotify is on a years-long journey to ensure app developers have the freedom to innovate and compete on a level playing field,” said Alex Norstrom, Spotify’s chief business officer.

  • Google to let Spotify to offer its own billing on Android

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss Google's partnership with Spotify that will allow Android users to choose whether to use Google's or Spotify's billing option.