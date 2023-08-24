Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is now worth about $46 billion – more than Ken Griffin or Stephen Schwarzman

Nvidia revenues doubled in the second quarter to $13.5 billion, the chipmaker said Wednesday.

Its stock keeps rising, making CEO Jensen Huang about $4 billion richer.

He's now worth about $46 billion, per Bloomberg, making him one of the world's 25 wealthiest people.

Nvidia beat even Wall Street's lofty expectations Wednesday with a surge in second-quarter revenue to $13.5 billion – about double the same period last year.

Investors cheered the stellar results, sending shares in the AI chipmaker up 8% in pre-market trading Thursday.

The stock surge is making Nvidia's CEO, the leather-jacket-wearing Jensen Huang, even richer.

He owns almost 87 million shares, or a 3.5% stake in the Santa Clara-based chipmaker, per its most recent annual report.

Huang's now about $4 billion richer, bringing his net worth to about $46 billion, Bloomberg reported. That's a rise of about $32 billion rise this year, reflecting the 229% rise in Nvidia stock – the best performer on the S&P 500 index.

That would put him up four places on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index to 25th spot – above names such as Ken Griffin, the Citadel CEO, and Blackstone boss Stephen Schwarzman.

Huang is said to have got an Nvidia-inspired tattoo on his arm when the company's share price hit $100. The stock closed Wednesday at $471.

He founded Nvidia in 1993 and it's now the leading maker of chips used for AI software.

"This build-out is unlike anything we have seen since the internet in 1995 and the ramifications are just starting to ripple through the consumer/enterprise landscape," Wedbush analysts said Wednesday.

