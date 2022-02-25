U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,384.65
    +95.95 (+2.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,058.75
    +834.92 (+2.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,694.62
    +221.04 (+1.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,040.93
    +44.92 (+2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.94
    -0.87 (-0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,890.10
    -36.20 (-1.88%)
     

  • Silver

    24.31
    -0.38 (-1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1271
    +0.0067 (+0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    +0.0170 (+0.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3410
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5600
    +0.0830 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,283.31
    +1,435.06 (+3.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.16
    +22.05 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.46
    +282.08 (+3.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.68 (+1.95%)
     

Nvidia confirms it is investigating a cybersecurity incident

Carly Page
·1 min read

U.S. chipmaker Nvidia has confirmed that it's investigating a cyber incident that has reportedly downed the company’s developer tools and email systems.

Nvidia told TechCrunch in a statement that the nature and scope of the incident are still being evaluated, adding that the company’s commercial activities have not been impacted as a result.

“We are investigating an incident. Our business and commercial activities continue uninterrupted. We are still working to evaluate the nature and scope of the event and don't have any additional information to share at this time," the statement read.

While Nvidia isn’t sharing any more details about the incident, The Telegraph reports that the company’s email systems and developer tools have been suffering from outages over the last two days following a "malicious network intrusion."

Citing an insider, the report claims that the company’s systems had been offline for two days but that portions of its email systems had started working on Friday.

It’s not yet clear whether hackers obtained data on Nvidia or its customers, nor whether any of its partners were affected. Nvidia has not yet identified the culprit, and customers say they had not been informed of any incident, according to The Telegraph's report.

News of a potential cyberattack at Nvidia comes just weeks after the Santa Clara-based company terminated its $40 billion bid to acquire British chip designer Arm. The company said the decision was mutual, resulting from "significant regulatory challenges preventing the consummation of the transaction, despite good faith efforts by the parties."

Nvidia calls off its efforts to acquire Arm

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia confirms cyber incident

    Chipmaker Nvidia confirmed an "incident" involving its computer systems, amid a report that it has been hit with a cyberattack over the past days.Why it matters: Companies have been urged to be on high alert for potential cyberattacks amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"We are investigating an incident," an Nvidia spokesman told Axios. "Our business and commercial activities continue uninterrupted.

  • NVIDIA may have been hit by a cyberattack

    The company says it's 'investigating an incident.'

  • Chipmaker Nvidia investigates potential cyberattack

    A malicious network intrusion caused outages in Nvidia's email systems and developer tools over the last two days, the Telegraph reported earlier on Friday, but said it was unclear if any data was stolen or deleted. At a market cap of nearly $600 billion, Nvidia is the most valuable chipmaker in the United States.

  • Chipmaker Nvidia Suffers a Major Blow

    The sector itself has been on high alert during Russia's conflict with Ukraine, with many chipmakers steeling themselves for cyber warfare.

  • Russian cyberattacks could be 'serious pain point' for US economy: former FBI official

    The homeland security whistleblower who said Trump officials were downplaying Russian election threats warns that cyberattacks will “invariably affect business" in the U.S.

  • Amazon Music to overtake Pandora as No. 2 US music streamer this year

    According to estimates from Insider Intelligence (previously eMarketer), Amazon Music will surpass Pandora this year to become the music streamer with the second most number of users in the U.S. Notably, this study includes users on both paid and ad-supported plans for these services -- so, while Apple Music has an estimated 38.2 million subscribers, compared to Amazon Music's 52.6 million or Pandora's 49.1 million, none of Apple's subscribers are on a free, ad-supported plan (though they could, of course, be on a free trial). Amazon Music is estimated to grow 5.3% year over year, the forecast claims, while Pandora has continued to lose users since 2017 -- the SiriusXM-owned streamer's user base is expected to decline by 6.7% in 2022.

  • In 1MDB Scam, Sheikh Wouldn’t ‘Get Out of Bed’ for Less Than $100 Million, Leissner Says

    (Bloomberg) -- One hundred million dollars -- that was the cost of doing business in the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scam, former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker Tim Leissner testified.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisWestern Allies See Kyiv Falling Within Hours: Ukraine UpdateRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Erase Decline as U.S. Adds More Sanctions: Markets WrapSix Early Thoughts on Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

  • Why Russian Stocks Plummeted Today

    What happened At approximately 10 p.m. Eastern last night, Russian military forces launched an all-out assault on their neighbor Ukraine. Russian stocks are plummeting as investors realize that a war, which we all hoped might remain limited in scope, has begun in earnest.

  • Why the Oscars’ Best Actress Race Is Completely Up in the Air

    For the second year in a row, the race for best actress is wide open, with key precursors to the Academy Awards yet to be determined. The Oscar nominees are Jessica Chastain for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (Searchlight Pictures), Olivia Colman for “The Lost Daughter” (Netflix), Penélope Cruz for “Parallel Mothers” (Sony Pictures Classics), […]

  • Russia attacks are more brutal, Ukraine gathering war crimes evidence -ambassador

    The Russian assault on Ukraine was more brutal on Friday with attacks on civilian infrastructure and Kyiv, but Moscow's forces did not advance as planned and the capital remained firmly in Ukrainian control, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova said. Russia has deliberately targeted some of Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and hospitals, she said, and Ukrainian officials are gathering war crimes evidence to present to the International Criminal Court. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy remains in Kyiv and he held a "very productive" phone call with President Joe Biden on Friday, the ambassador told reporters.

  • Report: China told Russia about U.S. intel on invasion

    U.S. officials tried half a dozen times over three months to get China to help head off a Russian invasion of Ukraine — but were repeatedly rebuffed by Beijing, The New York Times reports.Why it matters: The U.S. kept presenting Beijing with intelligence on Russia's buildup around Ukraine "and beseeched the Chinese to tell Russia not to invade," according to The Times. The Chinese, including the foreign minister and the ambassador to the U.S., said they did not think an invasion was in the works

  • Cryptocurrency for Beginners: 2 Top Cryptos to Buy and Hold Forever

    Cryptocurrency has become increasingly trendy over the past decade, especially with younger investors. There are now more than 17,700 different cryptocurrencies, and governments around the world are still grappling with regulatory concerns. For that reason, there are few rules you should commit to following before buying any cryptocurrency.

  • The Comfy Italian-Made Clogs That Always Sell Out Are on Sale — for PEOPLE Readers Only

    Use our exclusive M.Gemi promo code to save 30 percent on the popular style

  • UEFA to pull Champions League final out of St. Petersburg in reprisal for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: report

    ASSOCIATED PRESS A source has told the Associated Press that UEFA, the European soccer federation, will no longer stage this season’s Champions League final in St. Petersburg, Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin was born in the Baltic Sea coastal metropolis, then known as Leningrad, in 1952.

  • How Russia's war on Ukraine is impacting stock prices

    Travel and airline stocks are taking a hit as Russia invades Ukraine, with defence companies on the rise.

  • TV Journalists' Live Reports In Kyiv Interrupted By Chilling Sounds Of War

    CNN's Matthew Chance stopped his report to put on a flak jacket and helmet as loud booms were heard through the Ukrainian capital.

  • US study misrepresented in false posts about PCR tests

    Multiple social media posts circulating in South Korea claim that a 2020 research paper by academics at Johns Hopkins University in the US shows PCR swab tests for Covid-19 are actually "covert vaccinations". These posts are false; Johns Hopkins University told AFP its scientists performed laboratory experiments on devices that "have been neither tested nor used for vaccine delivery". As of February 23, no Covid-19 vaccines have been administered through swabs."Johns Hopkins researchers said get

  • Hope Solo Fights U.S. Soccer Alone After Exclusion From USWNT Lawsuit

    The pending settlement between USWNT players and U.S. Soccer in the pay discrimination litigation might not be the final word on whether players have been lawfully paid. Former USWNT goalkeeper Hope Solo, who on Wednesday sharply criticized the settlement as “heartbreaking and infuriating,” has vowed to continue her own case against U.S. Soccer. Solo sued […]

  • Eagles GM Howie Roseman, coach Nick Sirianni to speak at NFL Combine

    #Eagles GM Howie #Roseman, coach Nick #Sirianni to speak at #NFL #Scouting #NFLCombine

  • UEFA strips Russia of Champions League final, will be played in Paris instead

    UEFA is held an 'extraordinary meeting' on Friday to discuss moving the Champions League final out of Russia.