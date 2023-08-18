NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Increased 52.3% in Q2

Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Fifth Avenue Growth Fund” second quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The second quarter saw a continuation of the trends seen earlier in the year. The fund was up 16% (Institutional Shares) in the second quarter compared to a 12.8% gain for the Russell 1000 Growth Index and an 8.7% gain for the S&P 500 Index. Year-to-date, the fund is up 38.8% compared to 29.0% and 16.9% gains, respectively, for the indexes. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Baron Fifth Avenue Growth Fund highlighted stocks like NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) provides computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. On August 17, 2023, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock closed at $433.43 per share. One-month return of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) was -2.18%, and its shares gained 142.83% of their value over the last 52 weeks. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has a market capitalization of $1.071 trillion.

Baron Fifth Avenue Growth Fund made the following comment about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company focused on designing chips and software for gaming and accelerated computing. Shares continued their torrid first quarter rise, increasing 52.3% in the second quarter (now up 190% year-to-date), after the company reported a meaningful acceleration in demand for its data center GPUs, which drove a material guidance beat with revenues expected to increase from $7.2 billion to approximately $11 billion sequentially. This unprecedented acceleration is driven by growing demand for GenAI. We are at the tipping point of a new era of computing with NVIDIA at its epicenter. While the opportunity within the datacenter installed base is already large at approximately $1 trillion, the pace of innovation in AI in general, and GenAI in particular, should drive a significant expansion in the addressable market, as AI creates a new way for human-computer interaction through language, and as companies are better able to utilize their data for decision-making. We remain shareholders as we believe NVIDIA’s end-to-end AI platform and the ecosystem it has cultivated over the last 15 years will benefit the company for years to come."

Photo by Christian Wiediger on Unsplash

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is in 17th position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 175 hedge fund portfolios held NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) at the end of second quarter which was 132 in the previous quarter.

We discussed NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in another article and shared SaltLight Capital’s views on the company. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q2 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

