NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): “A Key Beneficiary Of The Generative AI Boom”

ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, released its “ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy” second quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The market’s increased concentration on generative AI pushed the mega-cap growth stocks to outperform in the quarter. The strategy outperformed its benchmark the Russell 1000 Growth Index through a high-beta-driven period of mega-cap dominance. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy highlighted stocks like NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) provides computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. On July 7, 2023, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock closed at $425.03 per share. One-month return of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) was 7.65%, and its shares gained 180.51% of their value over the last 52 weeks. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy made the following comment about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"The Strategy’s IT holdings also drove performance in the second quarter, led by the continued rerating of graphics chipmaker NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) as a key beneficiary of the generative AI boom. Nvidia is a good example of a select growth stock bought opportunistically where our long-term thesis has bloomed. We initiated the position in the fourth quarter of 2018 knowing that inference and training in the data center was an interesting although still early-stage growth driver. We knew that GPUs could be used to solve complex computing problems, but we didn’t know how quickly the training and learning efforts by Nvidia’s mega cap customers would hit an inflection point. Volatility in the gaming business created the entry point into the stock and we have built the position accordingly over time. Since the end of 2021, the stock’s portfolio weight grew from 4.5% to a high of 7.2% earlier in the second quarter before we trimmed it to manage our overall position sizing. We will continue to monitor and adjust Nvidia’s position sizing to manage risk. Despite the sharp run up, we believe the company’s long-term runway remains compelling due to its advantaged positioning in a very large addressable market for GPUs. The current valuation looks expensive, yet Nvidia has real earnings and cash flow and the longer-term multiple looks more reasonable because of GPU pricing power."

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is in 17th position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 132 hedge fund portfolios held NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) at the end of first quarter 2023 which was 106 in the previous quarter.

