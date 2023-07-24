NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Represents 24% of O’keefe Stevens Advisory’s Portfolio

O’keefe Stevens Advisory, an investment advisory firm, released its second-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The first half of 2023 was dominated by the tech sector. The proliferation of artificial Intelligence led to staggering moves for large-cap companies. Year-to-date, the S&P was ~16% up. At the end of the second quarter, the top 5 holdings of the portfolio represented ~40% of assets. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

O’keefe Stevens Advisory highlighted stocks like NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) provides computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. On July 21, 2023, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock closed at $443.09 per share. One-month return of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) was 9.05%, and its shares gained 160.27% of their value over the last 52 weeks. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has a market capitalization of $1.094 trillion.

O’keefe Stevens Advisory made the following comment about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"At the end of Q2, our top 5 holdings represented ~40% of assets, with NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) representing almost 24% of the portfolio. The remaining four include QCOM, AMGN, BKRIF, and GLW. The concentration at the top of the portfolio dramatically increased due to the 189% YTD performance from NVDA. We expect the concentration in NVDA to decline over the coming quarters as we write options against the position."

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is in 17th position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 132 hedge fund portfolios held NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) at the end of first quarter which was 106 in the previous quarter.

