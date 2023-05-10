NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Rose 90% on Developments in AI

Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Opportunity Fund” first quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the first quarter, the fund outperformed the broader market and increased by 17.96% (Institutional Shares) compared to a 13.85% return for the Russell 3000 Growth Index and a 7.50% return for the S&P 500 Index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Baron Opportunity Fund highlighted stocks like NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) provides computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. On May 9, 2023, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock closed at $285.71 per share. One-month return of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) was 7.84%, and its shares gained 71.80% of their value over the last 52 weeks. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has a market capitalization of $705.704 billion.

Baron Opportunity Fund made the following comment about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:

"NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is a semiconductor mega-cap company and global leader in gaming cards and accelerated computing hardware and software. Shares of NVIDIA rose over 90% during the first quarter because of material developments in generative AI evidenced by the release of ChatGPT and other competitive models. On its fourth quarter fiscal 2023 earnings call on February 22, Colette Kress, NVIDIA’s CFO said, “AI adoption is at an inflection point.… The opportunity is significant and driving strong growth in data center that will accelerate through the year.” On the same call, Jensen Huang, NVIDIA’s CEO emphasized: “The accumulation of technology breakthroughs has brought AI to an inflection point. Generative AI’s versatility and capability has triggered a sense of urgency at enterprises around the world to develop and deploy AI strategies.… NVIDIA AI is essentially the operating system of AI systems today.… The activity around AI infrastructures…has just gone through the roof in the last 60 days. And so there’s no question that whatever our views [were] of this year as we enter[ed] this year has fairly dramatically changed as a result over the last 60, 90 days.” Indeed, our research indicates that shortages of NVIDIA GPUs3 are the biggest gating factor for AI adoption and that about 90% of AI-model training runs are performed on their GPUs. During its annual GTC conference4 in March, NVIDIA announced new products and services that expand its addressable market and together form a full AI computing platform. These included: (1) new AI training systems (where it is dominant) and inferencing systems (where the field is more wide open), such as specialized chips in the areas of large language models and recommender systems, simulation and graphics rendering, and video use cases; (2) new fully managed AI services in partnership with the major cloud service providers, called NVIDIA DGX Cloud and NVDIA Omniverse Cloud; (3) new domain-specific generative AI foundational models, branded NVIDIA AI Foundations, which NVIDIA customers can harness to build and train custom language models with their own proprietary data to develop differentiated offerings; and (4) industry-specific accelerator libraries, spanning such diverse verticals as genomics analysis and computational lithography. We continue to believe NVIDIA’s end-to-end AI platform and leading market share in gaming, data centers, and robotics (including automotive), along with the size of these markets, will enable the company to drive durable growth for years to come."

Story continues

caspar-camille-rubin-N_lrIeCWgw0-unsplash

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is in 17th position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 106 hedge fund portfolios held NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 89 in the previous quarter.

We discussed NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in another article and shared the list of best socially responsible stocks to buy according to analysts. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q1 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.