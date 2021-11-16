U.S. markets close in 1 hour 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,709.65
    +26.85 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,238.08
    +150.63 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,972.57
    +118.72 (+0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,404.81
    +3.88 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.79
    -0.09 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.60
    -14.00 (-0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    24.90
    -0.21 (-0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1325
    -0.0046 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6320
    +0.0090 (+0.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3433
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6860
    +0.5570 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,265.77
    -3,849.14 (-6.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,486.68
    -20.70 (-1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,326.97
    -24.89 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,808.12
    +31.32 (+0.11%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Energy: A Return to Fossil Fuels'

Is the fossil fuel recovery real, or a stepping stone to a fossil-free future? Register now for our 11/17 webinar at 2PM ET

The latest version of NVIDIA's DLSS technology is better at rendering moving objects

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

NVIDIA has released a major update for its Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology. With version 2.3 of the software, the company says the AI algorithm makes smarter use of motion vectors to improve how objects look when they’re moving. The update also helps to reduce ghosting, make particle effects look clearer and improve temporal stability. The latter has traditionally been one of the weakest aspects of the technology, so DLSS 2.3 represents a major improvement. As of today, 16 games feature support for DLSS 2.3. Highlights include Cyberpunk 2077, Deathloop and Doom Eternal.

If you don’t own an RTX GPU but still want to take advantage of the performance boost you can get from upscaling a game, NVIDIA has updated its Image Scaling technology to improve both fidelity and performance. Accessible through the NVIDIA Control Panel, the tool uses spatial upscaling to do the job. That means the result isn’t as clean as the temporal method DLSS uses, but the advantage is you don’t need special hardware. To that end, NVIDIA is releasing an SDK that will allow any GPU, regardless of make, to take advantage of the technology. In that way, NVIDIA says game developers can offer the best of both worlds: DLSS for the best possible image quality and NVIDIA Image Scaling for cross-platform support.

Recommended Stories