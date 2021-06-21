U.S. markets close in 5 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,212.24
    +45.79 (+1.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,790.18
    +500.10 (+1.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,091.56
    +61.18 (+0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,267.22
    +29.47 (+1.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.99
    +1.35 (+1.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.30
    +12.30 (+0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    26.02
    +0.05 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1920
    +0.0055 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    +0.0340 (+2.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3913
    +0.0104 (+0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1610
    +0.0110 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,967.55
    -1,216.25 (-3.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    803.30
    -47.04 (-5.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,043.32
    +25.85 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,010.93
    -953.15 (-3.29%)
     

NVIDIA's DLSS upscaling comes to 'Rust' and a wave of Linux games

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

NVIDIA's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) is about to reach a host of big-name games — and more titles that don't rely on Windows. The company has announced that Facepunch Studios' survival hit Rust is adding DLSS support on July 1st. That's on top of a slew of already-revealed major titles receiving DLSS, including Doom Eternal (which also gets ray-traced reflections) on June 29th and, at an unspecified point, Red Dead Redemption 2.

You can also expect to see DLSS in more Linux titles. A driver update arriving on June 22nd will enable DLSS in Vulkan-based games using the Proton compatibility layer. If a Windows game isn't quite running smoothly enough on your Linux rig, the AI-powered tech might make it more enjoyable. You'll have to wait until the fall for a boost to DirectX games, but this should still help with the likes of Doom Eternal and No Man's Sky.

As always, DLSS helps by using deep learning to upscale a game from a base resolution to a higher one. While the output won't quite match native quality, it's close enough that it can put 4K gaming within reach for people who'd otherwise have to settle for a 'lowly' 1080p or 1440p. That's particularly important for frame rate-dependent games like Doom.

