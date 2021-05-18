U.S. markets close in 3 hours 6 minutes

NVIDIA brings its performance-enhancing DLSS to VR games

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

NVIDIA's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) tech is coming to nine more games this month, including three virtual reality titles. It'll be the first time that VR games have supported the upscaling technology, which boosts performance and improves visuals.

No Man's Sky is one of the more notable games to get a DLSS upgrade in May. NVIDIA says an update that will arrive later this month will improve desktop performance by up to 70 percent when playing in 4K and make gameplay smoother and more responsive. 

NVIDIA claims DLSS doubles the VR performance of No Man's Sky when the Ultra graphics preset is used. If you have an Oculus Quest 2 and a GeForce RTX 3080, the tech should keep the framerate at 90 fps. The other two VR games to get DLSS support this month are Wrench (which now supports ray-tracing on both VR and desktop modes) and Into The Radius.

DLSS will be also enabled in Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition, Scavengers, Everspace 2, Amid Evil, Aron’s Adventure and Redout: Space Assault by the end of the month, though some support the tech already. Meanwhile, NVIDIA has rolled out a Game Ready Driver for Days Gone, a PlayStation Studios game that arrived on PC today.

