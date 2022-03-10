U.S. markets close in 2 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,228.07
    -49.81 (-1.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,965.80
    -320.45 (-0.96%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,004.90
    -250.65 (-1.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,986.96
    -29.33 (-1.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.83
    -1.87 (-1.72%)
     

  • Gold

    2,006.90
    +18.70 (+0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    26.33
    +0.51 (+1.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0997
    -0.0077 (-0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0000
    +0.0520 (+2.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3104
    -0.0080 (-0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1290
    +0.2700 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,144.98
    -3,043.58 (-7.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    877.87
    -2.66 (-0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,099.09
    -91.63 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,690.40
    +972.87 (+3.94%)
     
ON THE RISE:

Inflation sets fresh 40-year high

CPI posted a 7.9% annual gain in February, highest since January 1982

NVIDIA's high-end GeForce Now tier is now available on a monthly plan

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read
NVIDIA

NVIDIA is making it easier for folks to try out the highest-end version of its GeForce Now game streaming service. There's now a month-to-month payment option for GeForce Now RTX 3080. Until now, NVIDIA only offered six months of access for $100. Now, it costs $20 per month to try that tier. That lowers the barrier to entry, though you'll save more in the long run with the six-month plan.

GeForce Now RTX 3080 supports 1440p gaming with ray-tracing at up to 120 fps on Mac and PC and 4K HDR resolution at 60 fps on NVIDIA Shield. It also runs at up to 120 fps on mobile displays. The $10 per month GeForce Now Priority tier is capped at 1080p at 60 fps.

NVIDIA also announced as part of its GFN Thursday update that six more games from Steam are available to play on the service: Buccaneers!, Distant Worlds 2, Ironsmith Medieval Simulator, Bus Driver Simulator, Martha is Dead and Survival Quiz City.

