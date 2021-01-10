U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,814.00
    -3.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,975.00
    -18.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,083.25
    -14.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,087.90
    -1.60 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    52.45
    +0.21 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.70
    +15.30 (+0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    25.43
    +0.79 (+3.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2209
    -0.0067 (-0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1050
    +0.0340 (+3.17%)
     

  • Vix

    21.56
    -0.81 (-3.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3537
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.9780
    +0.1420 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,136.19
    -2,945.21 (-7.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    764.14
    +40.41 (+5.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,873.26
    +16.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,139.03
    +648.93 (+2.36%)
     

NVIDIA hints at RTX 30 laptop graphics launch on January 12th

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

You might not have to wait much longer to get a taste of NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 30 series in your laptop. Tom’s Guide points out that NVIDIA has shared a not-so-subtle teaser for its mobile RTX 30 graphics ahead of its January 12th CES event. You only get fleeting glimpses, but the brief clip shows both a laptop and what’s clearly a portable-oriented GPU.

Store listings for RTX 30-equipped laptops might offer a clue as to what you can expect. NVIDIA is reportedly planning rough equivalents to most of its desktop GPUs, including an RTX 3060 with 6GB of RAM, a 3070 Max-Q with 8GB of memory and a flagship RTX 3080 Max-Q with 16GB of RAM — even more than the 10GB of the desktop 3080.

The cards should benefit from Ampere architecture improvements like faster ray tracing, and might add Resizable Base Address Register tech that boosts communication between the CPU and GPU. Existing RTX 30 chips are technically capable, so it may be just a matter of enabling the feature through software.

NVIDIA might also introduce a non-Ti RTX 3060 for desktops at the virtual event.

There are still some unanswered questions that may have to wait until after the presentation. It’s not certain how well laptop RTX 30 graphics compare with their counterparts. Power consumption is also something of a mystery. RTX 30 boards consume a lot of power, and it’s not certain how NVIDIA will keep that consumption in check for portable machines.

  • These 401(k) millionaires crossed the $1M threshold amid the pandemic. Here’s why.

    More than 220,000 workers crossed the $1 million mark in their 401(k)s in the second quarter of 2020, according to Fidelity Investments.

  • How Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness could blow up your tax bill

    If the stars don't align, the resulting "tax bomb" could cost you thousands.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Reach New Highs

    Investors have a clear task ahead: find the stocks that will rise with an approaching bull market. Past performance, of course, is no guarantee of future gains, but the stocks that have achieved swift growth in recent months are a logical place to start looking for tomorrow’s winners. There are worries, of course, centered on the newly Democrat-controlled US Senate that will give the incoming Biden Administration a chance to implement his tax-increase plan, and the poor December jobs numbers; will they combine to derail the market’s strong upward trend?Not so fast, according to Credit Suisse’s Jonathan Golub. The firm’s chief US equity strategist has raised his 2021 year-end outlook, bumping it up from 4,050 to 4,200.Golub points out, first, that the Democratic candidates won both of Georgia’s Senate seats in the recent runoff vote, a development that gives the Dems effective control – albeit at the narrowest of possible margins – of both Houses of Congress. The incoming Biden Administration has pledged itself to both sign an upsized COVID relief package and to reverse President Trump’s policies. Control of Congress is a necessary precondition. Golub said, “This should result in additional stimulus, including the expansion of payments to individuals.”The second point Golub notes as a major supportive event for the markets is the COVID vaccination program. While described the slow progress of the program as “underwhelming,” he adds that as the population of vaccinated individuals grows, economic activity will expand. The chief economic effect of the lockdown policies, in Golub’s view, is “a likely avalanche of pent-up consumer demand [which] cannot be ignored.”Describing that demand, Golub says, “We are going to have the largest stimulative event in the history of the planet in the second half of this year…” The strategist sees now – before the second-half takeoff – as the to buy in. And this brings us back to growth stocks. We’ve used the TipRanks’ database to pinpoint three exciting growth names, according to the analyst community. Each analyst-backed ticker stands to notch more gains on top of its already impressive growth. Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)The growing normalization of the cannabis industry in the US has opened up a range of opportunities for forward-looking businesses. Innovative Industrial Properties is one of these. This company is a real estate investment trust with a twist – it focuses on properties in the medical-use cannabis sector.Like most REITs, IIPR acquires, owns, manages, and leases properties – but its target customer base is composed of experiences, state-licensed, medical cannabis operators. The company’s portfolio is made up of industrial greenhouses, leased as growing facilities for medical cannabis providers.The value of this niche is clear from the stock performance. IIPR shares are up 137% over the past 52 weeks. Financial performance has matched the stock performance; revenues have been gaining consistently, quarter over quarter, for the past two years, and in 3Q20, the last reported, hit $34.33 million. That was a 197% year-over-year gain. There was a slight earnings dip in Q1 and Q2 of 2020, during the height of the corona panic, but the company’s Q3 EPS reversed that, and the 86-cent print was up 59% yoy.Piper Sandler analyst Daniel Santos sees momentum building in the cannabis industry, especially now that the Senate has shifted to Democratic control. “COVID has created its own tailwind as states race to fill budget holes with alternative tax sources. While this could lead to more liberal license granting, management seemed confident most states will opt for a limited license program and will favor existing operators - a big boost to IIPR... Strong operator fundamentals and demand from institutional investors may lead to an increased pace in acquisitions," Santos noted.Santos rates IIPR an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and his $250 price target implies an upside of 40% for the next 12 months. (To watch Santos’ track record, click here)Overall, IIPR has 7 recent reviews on record, breaking down to 5 Buys and 2 Holds, giving the stock a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating. Shares have appreciated quickly recently, and now trade at $178.44. (See IIPR stock analysis on TipRanks)Par Technology Corporation (PAR)Par Technology provides support in the hospitality industry, making software, hardware, support services, and other resources available. PAR’s applications include point-of-sale software, content management, business intelligence, food safety monitoring, sales terminals, and video monitors.PAR’s restaurant segment boasts operations in 110 countries, with over 100,000 user installations. The company also includes a government services segment, with provide computer-based engineering services and system design to the Federal government. PAR is an important contractor of such services with the Department of Defense.This company’s growth has been impressive in the past year. The 52-week gain is 103%, reflecting the necessity of strong online support for PAR’s target customer base as it works to recover from the COVID downturn. Third-quarter 2020 revenues recovered from a modest dip in the first half of the year, and at $54.8 million hit a two-year high.Among the fans is BTIG analyst Mark Palmer, who wrote, “While we expect PAR’s restaurant and retail revenues will grow by about 20% in each of the next three years, we anticipate that its Brink software business will post annual growth in the 40% context during that span… As PAR executes on its transition to a cloud software/SaaS mode, its valuation should grow to better reflect the recurring nature of its subscription-based revenues and the margins associated with its software offerings.”In line with his comments, the 5-star analyst rates PAR a Buy along with an $80 price target. This figure indicates his confidence in a 29% one-year upside to the stock. (To watch Palmer’s track record, click here)PAR has strong backing from the rest of the Street. Barring a single Hold, all 4 other analysts to have published a review over the last 3 months recommend PAR stock as a Buy. (See PAR stock analysis on TipRanks)Maxlinear, Inc. (MXL)The semiconductor sector is a vital industry, and Maxlinear produces chips for a variety of roles: wireless and data center infrastructure, industrial connectivity and IoT apps, cable broadband and WiFi 6 networking. Maxlinear’s products are found in digital TVs, mobile devices, PCs, and netbooks.Semiconductors have been on a tear in recent months, and MXL stock is no exception. The shares are up 81% since this time last January, and that timeframe includes sharp losses last February and March. The shift to remote work and virtual schools has put a premium on fast and reliable connections, which in turn has increased demand for the underlying chipsets. In 3Q20, Maxlinear's top line jumped to $156 million, a 140% sequential gain and a 95% year-over-year gain. The company credits stronger demand for broadband and connectivity products starting 2Q20 as the driver of the gains.Suji DeSilva, 5-star analyst with Roth Capital, is flat-out bullish on this stock, and his commentary makes that clear. “We believe MXL represents a differentiated investment opportunity in broadband and networking RF and mixed-signal opportunities. We believe MXL is seeing continued strong connected home demand boosted by ongoing remote work/learning. We expect MXL’s fundamentals to benefit from acquisition accretion in CY21,” DeSilva opined.DeSilva puts a $50 price target and a Buy rating on MXL shares. His target suggests a one-year upside of 34%. (To watch DeSilva’s track record, click here)All in all, the word on the Street rings largely bullish on this chip maker, with TipRanks analytics demonstrating MXL as a Moderate Buy. The stock has 7 reviews on record, with a 5 to 2 split between Buys and Holds. (See MXL stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for growth stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Extended Stock Market Rally, Tesla Climax Run Are Volatile Mix; Nio Stock A Buy With New ET7 Sedan

    The stock market rally is looking extended with Tesla in a climax run. Nio is a buy as the China EV maker unveils a luxury car,

  • Exxon’s Mega Oil Finds In Guyana Are Just The Beginning

    Exxon’s mega oil finds in Guyana may just be the start of a long string of hydrocarbon discoveries in the Guyana, Suriname basin

  • Dave Ramsey says these are 10 reasons you're not getting ahead

    The financial expert and radio host says these money blunders can be costly.

  • Barron's Picks And Pans: Dividend Aristocrats, Alibaba, GameStop, Walmart And More

    * This weekend's Barron's cover story explores the new opportunities and risks that arise for investors as Democrats take power in Washington. * Other featured articles examine why it is more important than ever to create a diversified portfolio, what investors will be looking for in upcoming earnings reports and how some century-old stocks have fared. * Also, the prospects for a top retailer, a struggling retailer, social media stocks, Dividend Aristocrats and more.Cover story "New Opportunities and Risks Arise for Investors as Democrats Take Power" by Daren Fonda suggests that investors need to look beyond the chaos to economic growth as more stimulus arrives and the pandemic recedes. Yet tax increases and greater regulation also are likely under the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden. Are Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) or Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) worth a look now?Sarah Max's "Walmart Throws Its Weight Behind ESG" indicates that Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) has rolled out ambitious environmental initiatives and introduced programs to improve workplace conditions, support public health and champion gun safety. Does that make the giant retailer a pick for socially conscious investors?In "GameStop Is Caught in a Vicious Cycle," Connor Smith points out that videogame retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) faces multiple threats, from e-commerce to downloadable games. See why Barron's believes that investors are ignoring those threats but that may soon change.Surviving the past 100 years has not been easy, particularly for public companies. So says "Oldies but Goodies: Some Century-Old Stocks Still Deliver" by Al Root and Jacob Sonenshine. See how really long-term investors in Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO), United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) and others have fared.In Evie Liu's "Working Harder for a Diversified Portfolio," the case is made that with S&P 500 index funds skewed toward the largest stocks, like Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) or Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), investors have to work harder to get diversified. The article shows how and explains why it matters."Earnings Season Is About to Begin. Investors Are Already Looking Past It" by Nicholas Jasinski discusses why investors likely will pay more attention to how management teams at the likes of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) and General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) address the post-pandemic future. Will optimism prevail?See also: Benzinga's First Bulls And Bears Of 2021: Ford, Mastercard, PepsiCo, 3M, Tesla And MoreSocial media firms finally may be feeling pressure to take responsibility for our nation's discourse and behavior, according to Eric J. Savitz's "The Risks Are Rising for Big Tech." See what Barron's thinks comes next for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and their peers.In "Where Is Jack Ma? His Absence Is a Deal Breaker for Alibaba Stock," Jack Hough claims that while internet giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) is a fast-growing juggernaut, the risks from a Chinese government crackdown are too great. Does Barron's think it is time for investors to head for the sidelines?Lawrence C. Strauss's "These 5 Dividend Aristocrats Are on Deadline: Raise Payouts or Lose Status" explains how AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) and others did not increase their quarterly dividend payouts last year, but they remain Dividend Aristocrats for now.Also in this week's Barron's: * One indicator that signals a frothy market * How 401(k)s could soon offer annuities for lifetime income * Why target-date funds did well in 2020 * Activists that are primed for action in 2021 * Why the recovery may take a lot longer than some think * Whether it is time to buy post-Brexit British stocks * Why the market needs a good correction now * Whether the jump in bond yields could be a problem for stocks * What could boost palladium prices this year * Betting on Kentucky whiskey as a crypto asset * Some considerations for post-Covid retirementAt the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Notable Insider Buys Of The Past Week: Howard Hughes, Party City, Perrigo And More * Benzinga's First Bulls And Bears Of 2021: Ford, Mastercard, PepsiCo, 3M, Tesla And More(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Each week Trifecta Stocks identifies names that look bearish and may present interesting investing opportunities on the short side. Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • ‘Big Short’ investor says his big Tesla short is getting ‘bigger and bigger’

    Tesla short sellers, caught on the wrong end of a $38 billion hit in 2020, suffered "the largest yearly mark-to-market loss" Ihor Dusaniwsky of S3 Partners has ever seen. One of those under water on that trade: Michael Burry of "The Big Short."

  • Amazon and Tesla Have Been Great Long-Term Stocks. How to Find the Next Ones.

    Nancy Zevenbergen, head of Seattle-based Zevenbergen Capital Investments, has a knack for finding companies that can deliver hefty returns over the long haul. Founder-led companies are especially appealing.

  • Will Marathon Patent Group Or Riot Blockchain Stock Grow More By 2022? (Update)

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.We surveyed a group of over 500 Benzinga investors on whether shares of Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) or Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) stock would grow the most by 2022.Marathon Patent Vs. Riot Blockchain Marathon is a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem. The company operates a proprietary data center in Hardin, Montana, with a maximum power capacity of 105 megawatts. Once fully deployed, Marathon will have 103,000 Bitmain S19 Pro Antminers in operation at this facility. The company also owns 2,060 advanced ASIC Bitcoin miners at a co-hosted facility in North Dakota. Our team reported the road to zero for the company was halted in March at $0.35 and had rallied to as high $5.25 in August, but fell back to end October at $2.16. While Bitcoin broke over $10,000 in August and kept going, buyers were cautious of Marathon.But when the Bitcoin rally began to really accelerate in mid-November and December, so did Marathon. The stock nearly tripled in November, from $2.16 to $6.28, and doubled from there in December, when it peaked at $14.86 and retreated to end the year at $10.44.Riot Blockchain builds, supports and operates a blockchain technologies ecosystem. The company is involved in digital currency mining operation, which uses specialized computers that generate digital currency, primarily Bitcoin. Riot also purchases and sells digital currencies, and provides accounting, audit and verification services for blockchain-based assets. The company developed TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlements.This week's report saw 57% of respondents telling us they believe shares of Riot will grow more than Marathon by 2022.Respondents noted there is a sufficient lack of publicly traded mining equities based in the United States. Given their popularity, it can be said Riot and Marathon are the two bitcoin mining equities most likely to reach midcap status this year. Many respondents said both firms will continue to capture retail and institutional attention in sympathy with Bitcoin's current bull run. This survey was conducted by Benzinga in January 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 500 adults.Photo courtesy of Riot Blockchain. This article has been updated to reflect the correct number of Bitmain S19 Pro Antminers.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Will Virgin Galactic Stock Reach By 2022? * Will Workhorse Or Electrameccanica Stock Grow More By 2022?(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Here's why you should consider a Roth IRA conversion

    You take a distribution from your traditional IRA or 401(k) and contribute that money into a Roth IRA. There are no income limits.

  • Apple, Hyundai set to agree electric car tie-up, says Korea IT News

    Hyundai Motor and Apple Inc plan to sign a partnership deal on autonomous electric cars by March and start production around 2024 in the United States, local newspaper Korea IT News reported on Sunday. The report follows a statement on Friday from Hyundai Motor that it was in early talks with Apple after another local media outlet said the companies aimed to launch a self-driving electric car in 2027, sending Hyundai shares up nearly 20%. Hyundai Motor declined to comment on the report on Sunday, and reiterated Friday's comments that it has received requests for potential cooperation from various companies on developing autonomous EVs.

  • Nio Heats Up China's EV War With New Electric Car, Long-Range Battery

    Nio unveiled a new electric car as well as other key battery and autonomous driving technologies at its annual event Saturday.

  • Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Hits Record High Amid Miner Revenue Surge

    Mining difficulty passed 20 trillion Saturday morning.

  • Benzinga's First Bulls And Bears Of 2021: Ford, Mastercard, PepsiCo, 3M, Tesla And More

    * Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. * The week's bullish calls included automakers and a recovering retailer. * Beverage giants and a satellite radio leader were among the bearish calls.The major U.S. indexes finished a busy and hectic first week of 2021 with modest gains, led by a 2.4% rise in the Nasdaq. The historic Georgia runoff election results were followed by seditious violence in Washington, D.C., that was widely condemned, failed to stop certification of presidential election results and has led to some blowback on the current president already.In addition, there was more good news about the COVID-19 vaccines, even as the pandemic led to further lockdowns. An aerospace leader appeared set to put its troubles behind it, only to face fresh bad news. Meanwhile, a transportation and delivery giant aims to expand its air cargo fleet.Also last week, a financial giant faced new federal scrutiny, Bitcoin continued to soar, and the latest jobs numbers were ugly.Through it all, Benzinga continued to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.Bulls In "Why The Biden Administration Could Be Very Bullish For Ford, GM," Wayne Duggan discusses why Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) are likely to see their fair share of $40 billion in federal funding intended for clean energy efforts."4 Reasons Why Li Auto Is Poised For 48% Compounded Annual Growth Over By 2025" by Shanthi Rexaline examines four reasons why Chinese electric vehicle startup Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) is poised to outperform in the near to medium term, according to one top analyst.Priya Nigam's "BofA Upgrades Mastercard On 'Potentially Priceless Opportunity'" focuses on how Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) could benefit from pent-up demand for both domestic and cross-border leisure travel, an opportunity not reflected in the recent share price.Enterprise Products Partners LP (NYSE: EPD) is among "Bond King" Bill Gross's top picks for 2021. So says Chris Katje's "Tesla, SPACs 'May Struggle,' Natural Gas To Shine In 2021: Bill Gross." See why it and peers could outperform the favorites of "day trading Robinhoods."In Jayson Derrick's "Why The Year Ahead Looks Promising For Bed Bath & Beyond," see why specialty retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) showed strong momentum heading into the new year, lifting expectations for its upcoming fiscal third-quarter earnings report.For additional bullish calls of the past week, also have a look at the following: * 4 Reasons The Stock Market Rally Could Resume In 2021 * Jim Cramer's 9 Dividend Stock Picks For Fixed Income Investors * Georgia Runoff Results Bode Well For Cannabis If Lawmakers Follow Through, Industry Pros SayBears In Wayne Duggan's "Michael Burry To Tesla Investors: 'Enjoy It While It Lasts'," see why a former hedge fund manager is sticking with his bearish bet on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) even though other bears have thrown in the towel and upgraded the stock. Will the Tesla story ultimately end poorly?"RBC Highlights Valuation Concerns In Coca-Cola, PepsiCo Downgrades" by Jayson Derrick shows why the bullish case for beverage giants Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) and PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP) has come to an end. What growing pains and headwinds do they face?Henry Khederian's "Is SiriusXM Screwing Up By Potentially Losing The New 'King of All Media' Dave Portnoy?" argues that Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) has backed the wrong horse by choosing to renew Howard Stern's contract.Increased regulation and legislation are likely to affect the financial liability of 3M Co (NYSE: MMM), according to "Why A Democratic Congress Is Turning This 3M Analyst Bearish" by Priya Nigam. See why negative headlines and lawsuits may be ahead.For more bearish takes, be sure to check out these posts: * Airlines Expect Turbulent 2021 After 2020 Erased Two Decades Of Passenger Traffic Growth * Scott Nations Is Bearish On 10-Year TreasuriesAt the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.Photo courtesy of Ford.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Barron's First Picks And Pans Of 2021: Disney, Home Depot, Intel, Nike, Nordstrom And More * Notable Insider Buys Of The Past Week: Danimer Scientific, Cheniere Energy Partners And More(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Faraday Future Is Said in Talks to Go Public Via SPAC Merger

    (Bloomberg) -- Faraday & Future Inc., an electric-vehicle startup, is in talks to go public through a merger with Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., a blank-check firm, according to people with knowledge with the matter.The special purpose acquisition company is seeking to raise more than $400 million in equity to support the transaction, which is slated to value the combined entity at around $3 billion, the people said. As with all deals that haven’t been finalized, it’s possible that terms change or talks fall apart.A Faraday spokesman didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment. A Property Solutions representative declined to comment.Los Angeles-based Faraday, led by Chief Executive Officer Carsten Breitfeld, was founded by Jia Yueting, an entrepreneur who in October 2019 filed for bankruptcy in the U.S. after running up billions of dollars in personal debt trying to build a business empire in China. The company this week appointed Zvi Glasman, the former chief financial officer of Fox Factory Holdings, as its CFO.The company has said its flagship vehicle, known as FF 91, will be available for sale about a year after the close of a successful round of funding.Property Solutions, led by Chairman and co-CEO Jordan Vogel, raised $230 million in a July 2020 initial public offering. The company, which has the ability to pursue a combination in any industry, said at inception that it intended to target firms that service the real estate industry, including property technology.Electric-vehicle companies including Nikola Corp. and Fisker Inc. have gone public in recent years by merging with blank-check firms.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Delta, TSMC, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

    Fourth-quarter earnings season begins this week. Big banks JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup report. Plus, inflation and retail-sales data is out.

  • European eToro Traders Call Foul Over Closure of Leveraged Crypto Contracts

    Traders in Europe are threatening legal action against eToro for allegedly closing their leveraged crypto positions without enough notice.