NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is now available for a staggering $1,999

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is finally here, and it's clear the no-compromise design comes with the steep price tag to match. The new flagship GPU is now available at an official price of $1,999. That's $500 more than the 'base' RTX 3090, and closer to the price of line-blurring GPUs like the old $2,499 Titan RTX. And don't be surprised if you pay more thanks to ongoing shortages — we're already seeing more expensive cards at retailers.

There's some justification for the steep price, at least. The RTX 3090 Ti effectively fulfills Ampere's potential with a full 84 Streaming Multiprocessors enabled instead of 82, higher clock speeds (1.67GHz base and 1.86GHz boost) and 24GB of second-generation, higher-clocked GDDR6X memory with a wider 21Gbps of bandwidth. This consumes a massive 450W of thermal design power (the regular 3090 'only' uses 350W), but you'll know that your game or editing app will run as smoothly as possible with today's technology.

The issue, as you might guess, is the word "today's." You're spending two grand on what's very clearly the swan song for NVIDIA's RTX 30 series graphics chips. The company already confirmed at GTC 2021 that its upcoming Ampere Next architecture (likely the basis for the RTX 40 series) is due later in 2022. You're spending a lot of money on a GPU that could feel outdated in a matter of months. The RTX 3090 Ti is for well-heeled gamers and creators who can't (or don't want to) wait to upgrade.