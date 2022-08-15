NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, 200+ Sessions With Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA

Deep Learning Pioneers Yoshua Bengio, Geoff Hinton, Yann LeCun Among the Scores of Industry Experts to Present at World’s Premier AI Conference, Sept. 19-22

Top Speakers at NVIDIA Technology Conference

NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang will be joined by some of the world's leading AI and metaverse experts at the company's free, virtual GTC conference Sept. 19-22, 2022.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA today announced that it will host its next GTC conference virtually from Sept. 19-22, featuring a news-packed keynote by founder and CEO Jensen Huang, and more than 200 sessions with global business and technology leaders. Registration is free and open now.



Huang’s keynote will be livestreamed on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 8 a.m. PT and available on demand afterward. Registration is not required to view the keynote.

GTC will also feature a fireside chat with Turing Award winners Yoshua Bengio, Geoff Hinton and Yann LeCun discussing how AI will evolve and help solve challenging problems. The discussion will be moderated by Sanja Fidler, vice president of AI Research at NVIDIA.

GTC talks will explore some of the key advances driving AI and the metaverse -- including large language models, natural language processing, digital twins, digital biology, robotics and climate science.

Major talks include:

BMW, ILM, Kroger, Lowe’s, Siemens, NVIDIA and others on using digital twins for a range of applications, from manufacturing to neurosurgery to climate modeling

ByteDance’s deployment of large-scale GPU clusters for machine learning and deep learning

Medtronic’s use of AI for robotic surgery and the operating room of the future

Boeing’s digital transformation enabling aircraft engineering and production to be more flexible and efficient

Deutsche Bank’s adoption of AI and cloud technologies to improve the customer experience

Johnson & Johnson’s use of hybrid cloud computing for healthcare, plus a session on its use of quantum computing simulation for pharmaceutical research

How pharmaceutical companies can use transformer AI models and digital twins to accelerate drug discovery

United Nations and NVIDIA scientists discussing AI for climate modeling, including disaster prediction, deforestation and agriculture

Amazon Web Services, Ericsson, Verizon and NVIDIA leaders describing augmented- and virtual-reality applications for 5G and optimizing 5G deployment with digital twins

Mercedes-Benz, Siemens, Magic Leap and NVIDIA executives, joined by author Matthew Ball and journalist Dean Takahashi, discussing industrial Omniverse applications and spatial computing

Adobe, Pixar and NVIDIA leaders explaining how Universal Scene Description is becoming a standard for the metaverse



GTC offers a range of sessions tailored for many different audiences, including business executives, data scientists, enterprise IT leaders, designers, developers, researchers and students.

Content for Developers and Researchers

GTC provides participants at all stages of their careers with outstanding learning-and-development opportunities, many of which are free. Developers, researchers and students can sign up for 135 sessions on a broad range of topics, including:

5 Paths to a Career in AI

Accelerating AI Workflows and Maximizing Investments in Cloud Infrastructure

The AI Journey From Academics to Entrepreneurship

Applying Lessons From Kaggle-Winning Solutions to Real-World Problems

Developing HPC Applications With Standard C++, Fortran and Python

Defining the Quantum-Accelerated Supercomputer

Insights From NVIDIA Research



Attendees who wish to strengthen their skills can sign up for hands-on, full-day technical workshops and two-hour training labs offered by the NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute (DLI). Twenty workshops are available in multiple time zones and languages, and more than 25 free training labs are available in accelerated computing, computer vision, data science, conversational AI, natural language processing and other topics.

Registrants may attend free two-hour training labs or sign up for full-day DLI workshops at a discounted rate of $99 through Thursday, Aug. 29, and $149 through GTC.

Insights for Business Leaders

This GTC will feature more than 30 sessions from some of the world’s leading companies in key industry sectors, including financial services, industrial, retail, automotive and healthcare. Speakers will share detailed insights to advance business using AI and metaverse technology, including: building AI centers; the business value of digital twins; and new technologies that will define how we live, work and play.

In addition to those from the companies listed above, senior executives from AT&T, BMW, Fox Sports, Lucid Motors, Medtronic, Meta, Microsoft, NIO, Pinterest, Polestar, United Airlines and U.S. Bank are among the industry leaders scheduled to present.

Sessions for Startups

NVIDIA Inception , a global program with more than 11,000 startups, will host several sessions, including:

AI for VCs: Six startup leaders describe how they are driving advancements from robotics to restaurants

How NVIDIA Inception startups are advancing healthcare and life sciences

How NVIDIA technologies can help startups

Revolutionizing agriculture with AI in emerging markets

Explore the full GTC session catalog and register to attend today.

NVIDIA Financial Analyst Q&A

NVIDIA management will hold a Q&A session with financial analysts following the keynote; the webcast will be available at investor.nvidia.com.

About NVIDIA

Since its founding in 1993, NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a pioneer in accelerated computing. The company’s invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined computer graphics and ignited the era of modern AI. NVIDIA is now a full-stack computing company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping industry. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/ .

