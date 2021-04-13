U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,121.50
    +1.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,647.00
    +16.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,811.50
    +2.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,229.20
    -1.40 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.81
    +0.11 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.10
    -2.60 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.80
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1909
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6750
    +0.0090 (+0.54%)
     

  • Vix

    16.91
    +0.22 (+1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3743
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5210
    +0.1450 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,252.69
    +184.93 (+0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,290.53
    -4.06 (-0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,889.12
    -26.63 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,714.02
    +175.29 (+0.59%)
     

Watch NVIDIA's GTC keynote in 17 minutes

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

NVIDIA's GTC conference earlier today saw the company announce its first-ever data center CPU. Grace will integrate NVIDIA's latest GPU technology with ARM's Neoverse cores. The company also announced it's working with MediaTek to bring RTX graphics to ARM-based chips. Speaking of RTX GPUs, it also detailed pro-level versions of its Ampere video cards for workstations. 

Finally, the company teased Atlan, its next-generation Drive chip for cars. Slated to arrive in 2025, NVIDIA claims the chip will deliver 1,000 trillion operations per second of performance. As always, we've condensed the entire presentation into a short video you can watch over a few spare minutes.       

  • NVIDIA's Grace, its first datacenter CPU, is another major threat to Intel

    Just like Apple did with its M1 chip, NVIDIA is taking on Intel directly with its own Arm-based CPU.

  • NVIDIA unveils pro-level Ampere GPUs for workstations

    NVIDIA isn't letting gamers have all the fun. Today at its GTC conference, the company announced its next round of professional-focused graphics cards, based on the Ampere architecture first scene with its RTX 30-series GPUs.

  • NVIDIA and MediaTek want to bring RTX graphics to ARM laptops

    What would an ARM-based laptop look like with an RTX graphics card? That's something NVIDIA is exploring together with MediaTek, a company best known for building ARM-based chips.

  • Apple ditches its ‘far beyond HDR’ claim for the Pro Display XDR in the UK

    The Advertising Standards Authority reportedly asked the company to stop using the phrase.

  • The solution to California’s rampant sea urchin problem is to eat them. I gave it a try

    Biologists and chefs are urging people to chow down on the purple sea urchins that are destroying California’s vital kelp forests. Could I catch and cook my own? Ali Bouzari, a culinary scientists, shows the rich yellow roe still inside a purple sea urchin at Timber Cove in Jenner, California. Photograph: Talia Herman/The Guardian “Babe! I sprayed mouth everywhere!” I never thought I’d find myself screaming these words on a tranquil Sunday morning in my tiny San Francisco kitchen. Then again, I never thought I’d find myself staring at a sink full of spiky, purple aliens with a knife murderously clutched in one hand, the ethereal voice of Phoebe Bridgers softly crooning in the background. But these vibrant little aliens – purple sea urchins, in actuality – have become a major headache for the Pacific west coast. Their population has exploded by 10,000% since 2014, with scientists blaming the decline of sea otter and starfish populations – two of the urchin’s natural predators. Hundreds of millions of purple sea urchins now blanket the coast from Baja to Alaska, where they have been devouring the region’s vital kelp forests, doing untold damage to the marine ecosystem in the process. In California, it is estimated that 95% of the kelp forests, which serve as both shelter and food to a wide range of marine life, has been decimated and replaced by so-called “urchin barrens” – vast carpets of spiked purple orbs along the ocean floor. That’s why marine biologists and chefs have teamed up to release a new predator into their natural environment: me. Vivian Ho, Guardian journalist and sea urchin enthusiast, eats a sea urchin at Timber Cove boat landing in Jenner, California. Photograph: Talia Herman/The Guardian Or, to be exact, me and all of you. There’s been a push for years to get the public to eat more sea urchin as a way to help curb the population and recover the kelp forests. It shouldn’t have been a hard sell. Sea urchin, or uni in the sushi world, is considered a delicacy in the fine dining circles. “The two main descriptors I would use are sweet and briny, similar to an oyster, similar to a clam,” said culinary scientist Ali Bouzari. “They taste like the sea because they live in the sea. They’re sweet, umami and a little bit salty. The texture is very creamy. It’s very similar to room-temperature butter.” During the pandemic, however, fine dining has been harder to come by. And the retail costs, which range from $9 to $12 per urchin at your local fishmonger, isn’t something every home cook can justify. But what Bouzari, co-founder of culinary research and development company Pilot R&D, has been pushing for the last few years is that sea urchin cuisine doesn’t have to be particularly precious, or expensive. You can have it served on a half shell, topped with espresso-cream whipped potatoes and caviar – as they do at Michelin-star restaurant SingleThread in Healdsburg – or you can sauté it with some onion, sausage and day-old rice and make a dirty rice, one of Bouzari’s favorite recipes. And anyone with access to the coast can have sea urchin dirty rice on a dirty rice budget. And this was how I found myself in my kitchen, covered in kelp and purple spines. Sea urchin harvesting The day before my exploding mouth episode, I stood on the beach of Timber Cove in Jenner, California, waiting as Bouzari and his friend Justin Ang, a Pilot R&D product manager, paddled up to shore atop some surfboards. Ali Bouzari, culinary scientist, wears his underwater sea pirate gear while scooping fresh roe from a sea urchin. Photograph: Talia Herman/The Guardian They had spent the morning spearfishing, coming in with some scallops, blue rock fish and a giant ling cod – and of course, sea urchin. A year-long fishing license in California costs $52.66, while my husband and I each paid a $10 fee for “taking anything from the ocean” at Timber Cove. Bouzari came out of the water dressed like an underwater sea pirate, with weights around his waist like a gun holster and a knife strapped to his calf. But you don’t need a wetsuit or fancy gear to harvest sea urchin, he explained. Anytime at low tide on the edges of a cove, urchin – an intertidal species – should become visible. Sure enough, within a minute of stepping on to the rocks, I spotted my first sea urchin, stuck to the side of a rock. Sea urchins are essentially a ball of hard purple spikes containing five egg sacs, which is what we eat – in the culinary world, they’re described as the tongues, the roe, the uni. I call it the yum. They have no eyes or brain, but they do have mouths, which they use to suck up everything in their way, kelp or otherwise. Bouzari calls them the “Roombas of the ocean”. The sea urchin came loose when I twisted it like a doorknob. The triumph of my first harvest overtook any lingering sensations of pain from gripping its prickly spines. Still, I’d recommend gloves. I had brought some salted sourdough toast from San Francisco, and Bouzari quickly scooped a fat, golden tongue out of the hardened purple spikes to lay on to the olive-oiled surface. I had enjoyed uni before at sushi restaurants, but never tasted anything quite like the briny creaminess of sea urchin fresh from the ocean, on toast warmed in the California sun. That one bite felt like a calm summer day, floating on a boat in the water. The purple sea urchin population has grown unchecked, contributing to the destruction of the west coast’s kelp forests. Photograph: Talia Herman/The Guardian Dragon eggs in the kitchen If saving the kelp forest means eating more urchin, then we ostensibly need to prove that people can not only afford to eat more sea urchin, but prepare sea urchin easily on their own. Meaning someone like me, the person who infamously vomited in the middle of the newsroom on the first day of her dream internship because she ate undercooked chicken the night before, can harvest these creatures – which resemble evil dragon eggs – and manage to make a delicious, home-cooked meal. I was concerned about transporting a cooler full of purple sea urchins on the two-hour drive down Highway 1 back to San Francisco, but Bouzari assured me that sea urchin would keep for several days, especially if left in salt water. The best practice is to keep them refrigerated, Bouzari said, with a damp cloth over them. “When it gets old, it starts to smell like ammonia,” he said. OK, ammonia. I woke up Sunday morning, preparing myself for ammonia, a urine-like smell. What I was not prepared for was the odor of farts. I opened the cooler on Sunday morning and was greeted with a cloud of flatulence. “Vivian!” my husband said, immediately blaming me. Fart jokes aside, it was Sunday morning and we were hungry. I wanted to continue on a more simplistic, dirty rice trend, and dug up a scrambled egg recipe from Gordon Ramsay. I found a fairly simple sea urchin bruschetta recipe from Robert Irvine before I remembered that I hate cilantro and scallions and don’t own a lemon zester. “So you’re just making toast and sea urchin again?” my husband asked. Left: After dragging her haul home in a cooler, reporter Vivian Ho removes an urchin’s mouth with precision. Right: Opening the shell reveals the urchin roe. ’I call it the yum,’ Ho says. Photographs: Courtesy Drew Bruton Back at Timber Cove, Bouzari had shown me how to get the yum out of the shells with the finesse of a man who has done this many times. In my kitchen, I went at the urchin with the grace of a drunk baby elephant that had somehow gotten hold of a knife. The first move in preparing a sea urchin is to cut out its mouth, which is hard and shell-like. When you have practice doing this like Bouzari, you can swipe it all out in one go. When you’re me, you fling multiple mouths all over your kitchen, multiple times. The next move is to empty the water. At the beach, we emptied the water into the ocean and then washed it again in the waves. At home, I ran tap water into the hole where the mouth was, cleaning out any sand and sediment. Bouzari showed me a move where he cut the urchin in half elegantly so that you could use the shell as a bowl or a candle holder after removing the roe. I had not mastered that. Instead, I cut the urchin jagged down the middle, at times just using my hands to rip it apart, sending spines flying on to the floor and into my sink. Bouzari used a knife to detach the digestive tracts at each point. It was very clean and streamlined and from there, he rinsed out the shell once more and all that was left was the roe, waiting to be spooned out. In my kitchen, my two halves of shell looked completely different – more like two handfuls of crumpled spikes, kelp and roe oozing together. I couldn’t find the points to detach the digestive tracts, so I ended up just scooping everything out and washing the roe free of the kelp. Bouzari made sure to tell me that eating the digested kelp wouldn’t hurt anybody – it just doesn’t taste very good. It took me two hours to collect enough yum for five small crostini and to make six scrambled eggs. It felt like I did a lot of work for very little output. Bouzari had warned this could happen with some of the purple sea urchins. Though they’re plentiful, some are not growing large enough to be commercially viable. Companies like Urchinomics have begun collecting the purple sea urchins and then fattening them up for high-end sushi restaurants. Left: Vivian Ho’s purple sea urchin butter noodles. Right: Sea urchin scrambled eggs with crostini. But even the worst chefs can make butter noodles, and for that reason I chose to freestyle the dish, without a recipe, for my last urchin attempt. I prepared spaghetti noodles, and then made a simple sauce out of olive oil, butter, garlic, lemon and pasta water. I sprinkled in some oregano, basil, chili flakes and sea salt before taking it off the heat and stirring in the urchin paste I made by taking the collected roe and mixing it together. I tossed the spaghetti in the sauce and laid two tongues on top of each bowl. I wasn’t expecting much. The fart smell from the cooler (which Bouzari later assured me was nothing to worry about) still lingered, even though we’d opened every window in our apartment, and I stepped on a piece of mouth while I was tossing the pasta. But these noodles were creamy and buttery with hints of ocean. Each bite bit back with brine and lemon brightness. For someone who had been told her entire life that she could not cook and should not cook, for the gastrointestinal safety of herself and others, this dish felt life-changing. It felt like a shining beacon into a tastier world, a victory for the culinary-challenged everywhere. My husband said it was pretty good. Smelly, frustrating, messy and … fun Culinary scientist Bouzari, left, wants to promote eating sea urchin as a way to reduce the invasive species’ population and journalist Ho, right, wants to eat as much uni as she can. Photograph: Talia Herman/The Guardian Even amid the fart smell, I had begun to have fun. At times it got frustrating, when all I managed to spoon out was a thin sliver after minutes of painstakingly picking through clingy kelp. But those moments always faded with the incredible bubbling satisfaction of scooping out that one fat, picture-perfect golden tongue. I’m the type of eater who loves to work for my food, getting my fingers dirty, sauce all over my face, as I gnaw the meat off the bones. Some people don’t. But for those who do, I can see how fun an afternoon of shore-picking sea urchins and eating them over toast on the beach could be, especially when it comes with the feeling that you’ve done something good. “This is the rare opportunity for our gluttonous instincts to have a redemption arc,” Bouzari said. “This is something where there are hundreds of thousands, if not millions more of these purple urchins than there should be. Go for it. You could harvest literally more than you could eat and honestly harvesting more than you can eat it is the responsible thing you can do. Just get them out of the water.” What I learned about eating urchins is that you really can’t ruin something that’s intended to be eaten raw. Plus, if you have to break a few dragon eggs to make an omelet, that’s sort of the point. Getting urchins out of the ocean is the goal, so break as many dragon eggs as you want. After a day and half of eating urchin, my husband asked that we not have them for a while. As for me, I’m already planning my next batch of butter noodles.

  • Battery Resourcers raises $20M to commercialize its recycling-plus-manufacturing operations

    As a greater share of the transportation market becomes electrified, companies have started to grapple with how to dispose of the thousands of tons of used electric vehicle batteries that are expected to come off the roads by the end of the decade. It’s engineered a “closed loop” process to turn that recycled material into nickel-manganese-cobalt cathodes to sell back to battery manufacturers. Battery Resourcers’ business model has attracted another round of investor attention, this time with a $20 million Series B equity round led by Orbia Ventures, with injections from At One Ventures, TDK Ventures, TRUMPF Venture, Doral Energy-Tech Ventures and InMotion Ventures.

  • "Nuclear sabotage" in Iran threatens nuclear talks in Vienna

    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has threatened retaliation against "any power with knowledge" of Sunday's attack on an Iranian nuclear site, and said Iran would now accelerate its violations of the 2015 nuclear deal until the U.S. lifts sanctions.Why it matters: The apparent act of Israeli nuclear sabotage, which caused a blackout at the underground Natanz enrichment facility and may have caused significant damage, comes as the U.S. attempts to revive the nuclear deal.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.If the Iranians do take additional steps beyond the boundaries of the deal, it could force the U.S. to move more quickly to salvage the agreement, or possibly to walk away from the table.What they're saying: White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration "was not involved in any manner" in Sunday's attack, but she wouldn't say whether it might hamper the ongoing nuclear diplomacy.Psaki did say the U.S. still expects Iran to take part in this week's indirect nuclear talks in Vienna, which are set to resume on Wednesday.Before that happens, top national security officials from the U.S. and Israel will convene virtually tomorrow for a second round of high-level strategic talks on Iran, Axios' Barak Ravid reports.Led by national security adviser Jake Sullivan and his Israeli counterpart, Meir Ben-Shabbat, top national security and intelligence officials first met last month to share intelligence on Iran's nuclear program.Between the lines: One of the main understandings that emerged was a mutual "no surprises" policy. But it's unclear whether the Natanz explosion or Israel's recent strikes on Iranian ships came as a surprise to the White House.The Biden administration has distanced itself from both, creating the impression it disapproves of Israel's actions.The other side: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been increasingly vocal about his concerns around the nuclear talks.He recently said that Israel would not be bound by any U.S.-Iran deal, hinting that the Vienna talks will not prevent Israel from continuing its operations against Iran.Meanwhile, Zarif wrote UN Secretary-General António Guterres tonight, contending that a "grave war crime" had been committed at Natanz.Zarif accused Israel of attempting to use the attack to thwart the nuclear talks, according to state media. He said those efforts would fail, and "we will take revenge on the Zionists themselves.”The state of play: The Vienna talks are the most significant step yet toward a joint return to the nuclear deal. But while last week's talks "met expectations," a senior State Department official on Friday cast doubt on Iran's "seriousness of purpose."Iran refused to meet directly with the U.S. but held three days of talks with the nuclear deal's other signatories, while the U.S. communicated through EU representatives."We think it would be better if we could sit down with the Iranians. We’re not going to pay a price for that, so if they don’t want to meet with us, too bad," the senior official said.What to watch: There are at least two major hurdles from the U.S. perspective: Iran is insisting that the U.S. lift all of its sanctions before Iran unwinds its nuclear violations, and it's including even sanctions that aren't linked to the nuclear program.The talks will be “heading toward an impasse” if Iran's position remains unchanged, the official said on Friday.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • GM's Cruise will operate a robotaxi service in Dubai

    Cruise has struck a deal to operate a robotaxi service in Dubai in 2023 — the first time it will offer commercial self-driving service outside of the US.

  • Domino’s starts making autonomous pizza deliveries

    Houston residents might receive their pizza from Nuro’s R2.

  • Nikki Haley says she won't run for president in 2024 if Trump does

    Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley said Monday that she would support former President Trump if he ran for office again in 2024, and that she would not run for president if he did, the AP reports.Why it matters: Haley is widely expected to seek the GOP presidential nomination in 2024.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Flashback: “He’s not going to run for federal office again,” Haley told Politico in an extensive profile in mid-February, referring to Trump. “I don’t think he can. He’s fallen so far.”What she's saying: “I would not run if President Trump ran, and I would talk to him about it,” Haley said, when asked by an AP reporter if a potential Trump bid would preclude her own run. “That’s something that we’ll have a conversation about at some point, if that decision is something that has to be made.”She said the last time she spoke to Trump was after the presidential election, but before the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Who knew you could get a 55-inch 4K TV for just $298?

    Onn, Walmart's in-house electronics brand, makes a solid model packed with everything you need — including Roku video streaming.

  • IBM’s Services Spinoff Gets a Name. What It Means.

    Kyndryl, the new company, will be headquartered in New York City and run by CEO Martin Schroeter.

  • Gerren Taylor, Star of BET's Baldwin Hills , Dead at 30: 'You Will Be Missed'

    "The untimely passing of such a young, bright light is difficult to process," BET wrote in a statement

  • The FCC wants to know how fast your internet connection is

    The FCC has had a speed test app since 2013, but under Acting Chair Jessica Rosenworcel it's asking that more Americans download and use the software.

  • Bitcoin Nears Record Before Largest U.S. Crypto Exchange Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin neared an all-time high on Monday as bullish sentiment gathered steam ahead of a listing by the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange.The token rose as much as 2.6% to $61,229, the highest in nearly a month, before falling back to trade little changed. On March 13, Bitcoin reached a record of $61,742. The cryptocurrency is up almost ninefold in the past year, a return that towers above that of more familiar assets like equities or bullion.Against the backdrop of Wall Street’s growing embrace of crypto, the direct listing of digital-token exchange Coinbase Global Inc. is fanning interest. Coinbase is due to go public on the Nasdaq on April 14, the first listing of its kind for a major cryptocurrency company and a test of investor appetite for other start-ups in the sector.Meanwhile, exchange tokens, such as Binance Coin, are seeing their value rise ahead of Coinbase’s public debut as well. Binance’s, known as BNB, rose 23% Monday, according to CoinMarketCap.com. Huobi Token and KuCoin Token, among others, also gained.“A crypto company moving to IPO is a big milestone,” said Nick Jones, CEO and co-founder at cryptocurrency wallet Zumo. “It’s moves like this that make consumers feel safer with crypto and ultimately boost confidence in the space.”A growing list of companies are looking at or even investing in Bitcoin, drawn by client demand, price momentum and arguments that it can hedge risks such as faster inflation. Tesla Inc. earlier this year disclosed a $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin and more recently started accepting it as payment for electric cars.Elsewhere, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has said it’s close to offering investment vehicles for Bitcoin and other digital assets to private wealth clients. Morgan Stanley plans to give rich clients access to three funds that will enable crypto ownership. The deck of exchange-traded funds tracking the token is expanding, while Paypal Inc. and Visa Inc. have begun using cryptocurrencies as part of the payments process.A study by Dutch asset manager Robeco suggests that despite its high volatility, a 1% allocation to Bitcoin in a diversified multi-asset portfolio could be beneficial given its resemblance to gold and its near zero correlation to other asset classes.“In recent months, a clear and emphatic narrative that Bitcoin is becoming a store of value in the form of digital gold has developed,” according to Jeroen Blokland, a portfolio manager at Robeco.Other cryptocurrencies, such as second-ranked Ether, have also been climbing. The overall value of more than 6,600 coins tracked by CoinGecko recently surpassed $2 trillion.(Adds paragraph about exchange tokens)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ameriprise to Buy BMO Unit With $124 Billion in Client Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Montreal agreed to sell its Europe, Middle East and Africa asset-management unit to Ameriprise Financial Inc. for 615 million pounds ($847 million), marking Chief Executive Officer Darryl White’s biggest move yet to trim the bank’s portfolio of non-core businesses.The sale includes the opportunity for some U.S. clients to move to Ameriprise’s Columbia Threadneedle Investments unit, subject to their consent, Toronto-based Bank of Montreal said in a statement Monday. The deal also will give Bank of Montreal’s North American wealth management clients access to a range of Columbia Threadneedle products.White, who took the reins of Canada’s fourth-largest lender in 2017, said in January that BMO was looking to “harvest investments” in businesses where the returns weren’t good enough or where the bank didn’t see a path to a leadership position, and then redeploy that capital toward better opportunities. Increased competition on fees and a shift to passively managed investments have hampered profitability in the fund industry, prompting banks including Societe Generale SA and Wells Fargo & Co. to sell their asset-management operations.Bloomberg News reported in October that BMO was exploring options for its asset-management operations, including seeking a buyer for parts of the business outside its home market.The unit Bank of Montreal is selling consists mostly of the F&C Asset Management Plc business, which the lender bought for about C$1.3 billion ($1 billion) in 2014, Gabriel Dechaine, an analyst at National Bank of Canada, said in a note to clients. That acquisition, which predated White’s tenure as CEO, was a “questionable” deal and a “head scratcher at the time it was announced,” so reversing it is a positive move, Dechaine said.Bank of Montreal said the deal won’t have a “significant” effect on its future earnings run rate but will improve its efficiency ratio, return on equity and common equity tier 1 capital ratio. The sale price is about 0.7% of the unit’s assets under management, which Dechaine said was “on the low side,” reflecting the division’s low profitability.“A material boost to BMO’s capital ratios in exchange for a small hit to profits is a good trade-off, especially if BMO can redeploy the proceeds more efficiently down the road,” said Dechaine, who rates Bank of Montreal the equivalent of a buy.Bank of Montreal was little changed at C$114.97 at 9:52 a.m. in Toronto, while Minneapolis-based Ameriprise rose 0.2% to $241.15 in New York.Ameriprise said in a separate statement that the deal, expected to close in the fourth quarter, will give it an additional $124 billion of assets under management in Europe, bringing its total AUM to more than $1.2 trillion. The acquisition will accelerate Ameriprise’s strategy of growing its fee-based businesses and boost the overall contribution from wealth and asset management, the company said.Bank of Montreal has weathered the Covid-19 crisis with strong results from its capital-markets unit, which has benefited from a surge in volatility and trading. And while increased provisions to protect against the possibility of rising defaults have weighed on overall earnings, the lender’s North American personal and commercial banking business has been helped by rising deposits and shrinking costs.(Updates with analyst’s comments, shares starting in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • JPMorgan Says Bitcoin ETFs Could Shrink CME Futures Premium

    "Launching a bitcoin ETF in the U.S. will be the key to normalizing the pricing of bitcoin futures," according to JPMorgan.

  • Swiss watchdog asked Credit Suisse on Greensill risks - SonntagsZeitung

    The head of Switzerland's financial regulator FINMA questioned Credit Suisse over risks in its dealings with now-insolvent finance firm Greensill Capital "months" before the bank was forced to close $10 billion of funds liked to Greensill, Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported Sunday. Alongside formal discussions on a technical level between the bank and FINMA, the watchdog's head Mark Branson personally discussed the risks with outgoing Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner and Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein during a meeting on an unspecified date, the paper reported, citing information it had obtained. FINMA declined to comment.

  • Investors Dump Commodities as Supercycle Call Meets Skepticism

    (Bloomberg) -- Net bullish wagers on rising commodity prices fell to the lowest since December last week, raising questions about the commodity supercycle.Money managers are trimming what had been the largest wager for rising commodity prices in at least a decade as stumbling economic reopening efforts force a reconsideration of the popular recovery trade. A recent bond rout raised worries over inflation and surging bulk shipping rates are seen capping any further upswing.There’s a sense that “we have yet to get rid of the coronavirus, with rising cases and extended lockdowns delaying the expected growth sprint,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodities research at Saxo Bank. “The surge in Treasury yields, a stronger dollar and worries that China may tighten liquidity in order to curb inflation are also contributing factors.”Hedge funds’ net bullish positions on a basket of 20 commodities have decreased for six weeks in a row, according to the latest Commodities Futures Trade Commission and ICE data compiled by Bloomberg. That comes after money managers boosted the figure to the highest in data going back to 2011, while prices in the Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index rose to nearly the highest in eight years in February.Commodities had seen a resurgence in interest early this year as major investment banks flagged the start of a new structural bull cycle -- with some even calling for a supercycle comparable to ones that peaked in the 1970s and early 2000s.The idea was that raw materials would benefit as the world emerged from the pandemic and fiscal stimulus programs would sustain a downtrend in the U.S. dollar, thereby making commodities priced in the greenback more attractive. While a return to normal is anticipated, hiccups in recent months surrounding economic reopening plans are clouding the near-term outlook. Meanwhile, the dollar came back from its lows this year alongside rising bond yields.In the last week, investor outflows were most pronounced for oil, with funds weighing whether demand will be strong enough to absorb returning supply in coming months. OPEC and its allies decided earlier this month to gradually ease unprecedented output curbs from May to July, while further out, the market may see more Iranian supply come back if it returns to a nuclear deal.Adding further pressure, volatility-targeted funds like commodity trading advisers underwent “widespread deleveraging” after global benchmark Brent futures’ briefly jumped above $71 a barrel following an attack on Saudi oil facilities in March, Ryan Fitzmaurice, commodities strategist at Rabobank, said in a note Friday.Now, a squeeze on vessels to carry some commodities around the world is adding another risk for investors to consider. The cost of shipping unpacked commodities like grains and iron ore, known as dry bulk, is up more than 50% this year.The move up in shipping costs “makes it more expensive to move things around, which goes contrary to the idea of a supercycle,” Eddie Tofpik, head of technical analysis and senior markets analyst at ADM Investor Services International Ltd., said at an online event last month.Still, calls remain for commodities to continue their price rebound this year after this period of consolidation.“Commodities remain the best performing asset class of 2021,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts wrote in a report Friday. “We view this consolidation as nothing more than a fleeting speed bump created by logistical bottlenecks in vaccine roll-outs.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Most Mideast Stocks Rise With Earnings in Spotlight: Inside EM

    (Bloomberg) -- Most equities markets in the Middle East advanced on Sunday, with investors focusing on first-quarter earnings as reporting season picks up.Kuwait’s Premier Market Index led gains in the region, climbing more than 1%, while Egypt’s EGX 30 Index added 0.9% and Dubai’s DFM gauge rose 0.4%. Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index dropped 0.7%.Investors are gearing up for a recovery in company earnings across the region as economies rebound from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Banks may lead the way. About two-thirds of lenders covered in the Middle East and North Africa are expected to show profit gains, according to CI Capital, with aggregate net income up about 11% from a year earlier and 21% from the previous quarter, analysts Sara Boutros in Cairo and Maryam Saleh wrote in a note.Qatar National Bank, the Middle East’s biggest listed lender, said after the close of trade Sunday that net income dropped a less-than-forecast 7% in the first quarter. The shares gained 0.2% during the day.Almarai Co., the Saudi food and beverage producer, slipped 0.4% even after reporting profit for the first three months of the year that met estimates.Banks in the UAE are likely to outperform on earnings, while Saudi lenders should still stand out in terms of balance-sheet growth, according to Boutros and Saleh.“We see loan growth in Saudi Arabia continuing to be fueled by mortgage lending, with corporate lending recovery becoming a 2022 story,” they said.MIDDLE EASTERN MARKETS:In Saudi Arabia, the Tadawul All Share Index trimmed gain this year to 14%MORE: Advanced Petrochemical Resumes Operations of Two PlantsREAD: Almarai 1Q Profit Meets EstimatesDubai’s DFM General Index rose 0.4%, and Abu Dhabi’s ADX General Index advanced 0.2%Business conditions in Dubai remained flat last month even as the Middle East’s business hub showed signs of recovery from the pandemicMORE: UAE Names Jassem Al Zaabi as Central Bank Vice ChairmanQatar’s QE Index gained 0.2%Qatari stocks are expected to exhibit a “sequential recovery in earnings” on a normalized basis in the first quarter, with a 28% increase from the previous quarter, mostly due to a recovery in non-financial stocks and commodity prices, according to QNB Financial ServicesQatar National Cement slid 1.4% following a gain of 2.1% Thursday, when it posted a 29% increase in quarterly net incomeMORE: Will the Wisdom of Steepening Yield Curves Profit Saudi Banks?For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.