Nvidia Investors Give Ho-Hum Reaction to Latest Growth Surge

(Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp. investors gave a cool reaction to its latest quarterly report, which blew past average analysts’ estimates but failed to satisfy the loftier expectations of shareholders betting on an artificial intelligence boom.

Revenue in the current period will be about $20 billion, the company said Tuesday in a statement. Though that topped the average analyst estimate of $17.9 billion, some projections reached as high as $21 billion.

The shares fell about 1% in late trading Tuesday after slipping as low as 6.3%.

While Nvidia posted another quarter of impressive growth, investors were anticipating more. They have poured money into the stock this year — sending it up 242% — on the hopes that the AI industry would bring explosive sales gains for Nvidia.

Nvidia shares had closed at $499.44 in New York on Tuesday before the report. The company has been the best-performing stock on the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index this year, sending its valuation to more than $1.2 trillion. In fact, Nvidia’s market capitalization is now more than $1 trillion bigger than that of rival Intel Corp., which until recently was the world’s largest chipmaker.

Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang has parlayed a prowess in graphics chips into a leading role in what he calls accelerated computing. The company’s processors, which crunch more data by performing calculations in parallel, have become the go-to tool for training AI services.

In the fiscal third quarter, which ended Oct. 29, revenue more than tripled to $18.1 billion, the company said. Profit was $4.02 a share, minus certain items. Analysts had predicted sales of about $16 billion and earnings of $3.36.

Nvidia’s data center division, the star performer in its operations, had $14.5 billion of revenue, up 279% from the same period a year earlier. The company’s personal computer unit, meanwhile, has rebounded from an industrywide slowdown. Revenue rose 81% to $2.86 billion.

Nvidia’s success in selling AI chips to companies such as Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc.’s. Google has also made it a target. Microsoft unveiled its own in-house AI processor last week, following a similar effort by Amazon.com Inc.’s AWS. This quarter, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. also will debut a competitor to Nvidia called the MI300. But Nvidia isn’t standing still. It recently unveiled a successor to its prized H100 chip dubbed the H200, and it will be available early next year.

Another threat to Nvidia’s business has come in the form of US curbs on exports to China, the largest market for chips. The Biden administration has restricted the sale of some of Nvidia’s best products on national security grounds.

The US government recently updated its rules governing such exports in October, aiming to make the restrictions harder to circumvent. Nvidia said that the changes won’t affect its sales for now, given the insatiable demand for its products elsewhere. But they are forcing it to rejigger operations and could have an impact down the road.

AI has been the hottest topic for tech investors this year, and every major company has talked up its capabilities in that area. But Nvidia is one of the few businesses making serious money from the trend, which has accelerated since the public debut of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in November 2022. That tool helped show the potential of generative AI to a broader audience.

