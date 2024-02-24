After Nvidia’s latest blowout, here are 20 AI stocks expected to rise as much as 44%
With Nvidia Corp. reporting another set of amazing numbers, it’s time for a broad look at the artificial-intelligence landscape to see which stocks are most favored by analysts.
Here’s a sampling of coverage of Nvidia’s NVDA results for its fiscal fourth quarter, along with concerns over the stock’s valuation and what to expect as the AI build-out continues:
AI stock screen
One can screen stocks by sector or industry, but when it comes to artificial intelligence, a broad array of companies are involved in aspects of the infrastructure build-out, including those that provide the hardware needed to support the implementation of Nvidia’s graphics processing units by data centers, along with cloud services, other software and power management.
So our new stock screen begins with the holdings of eight exchange-traded funds that take various approaches to track stocks of companies expected to benefit from AI implementation. If an ETF’s portfolio is weighted by market capitalization, Nvidia is likely to be its largest holding, so the percentage of each fund’s Nvidia position is indicated. Equal-weighted funds (or those with caps on weightings) are rebalanced periodically, so recent price appreciation will increase some holdings’ weightings until the next rebalance.
ETF
Assets ($mil)
ETF weighting
Stocks held
Nvidia portfolio holding ranking
Nvidia portfolio percentage
Top holding if not Nvidia
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF BOTZ
$2,508
Market cap
42
1
18.9%
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF AIQ
$1,232
Market cap with maximum of 3%
85
2
3.3%
Meta Platforms Inc. META – 3.6%
iShares Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF IRBO
$612
Equal weighting
111
3
1.3%
Arm Holdings PLC ADR ARM – 1.74%
First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence & Robotics ETF ROBT
$509
Modified weighting based on involvement in AI or robotics
108
34
1.0%
PKSHA Technology Inc. JP:3993 – 3.0%
WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence & Innovation Fund WTAI
$236
Equal weighting
80
9
1.7%
Arm Holdings – 3.00%
Invesco AI & Next Gen Software ETF IGPT
$226
Modified weighting based on exposure to AI-related industries
100
1
10.1%
ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF THNQ
$165
Weighting by score based on AI contribution to sales
62
1
3.0%
Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF CHAT
$105
Weighted by exposure score to generative AI and related industries
43
1
7.8%
Sources: FactSet, ETF managers
Click the ETFs’ tickers for more information, including each fund’s expenses.
If we add the eight ETFs’ holdings and remove duplicates, we’re left with a global group of 339 stocks. We narrowed the list to 198 companies that have market capitalizations of at least $5 billion and are covered by at least 10 analysts polled by FactSet.
Here are the 20 remaining companies with at least 80% buy or equivalent ratings among analysts and whose stocks have the highest 12-month upside potential implied by the consensus price targets:
Company
Country
Share buy ratings
Feb. 21 price
Cons. price target
Implied 12-month upside potential
Held by
Meituan Class B HK:3690
China
85%
77.00
136.68
44%
AIQ
Kuaishou Technology Class B HK:1024
China
93%
45.55
80.24
43%
IRBO
Baidu Inc ADR Class A BIDU
China
90%
107.22
162.02
34%
AIQ, ROBT, CHAT
Tencent Holdings Ltd. HK:700
China
95%
288.80
425.30
32%
AIQ, IRBO, ROBT, CHAT
Naver Corp. KR:035420
South Korea
81%
202,500.00
279,793.10
28%
ROBT, WTAI, CHAT
Renesas Electronics Corp. JP:6723
Japan
93%
2,429.00
3,345.71
27%
ROBT, IGPT
Smartsheet Inc. Class A SMAR
U.S.
81%
41.46
56.55
27%
AIQ
Aptiv PLC APTV
Ireland
81%
77.63
104.87
26%
ROBT
Kanzhun Ltd. ADR BZ
China
83%
14.81
19.91
26%
AIQ
Infineon Technologies AG XE:IFX
Germany
85%
32.90
44.10
25%
AIQ, IRBO, THNQ
Samsung Electronics Co. KR:005930
South Korea
95%
73,000.00
96,263.63
24%
AIQ, IRBO, ROBT, WTAI
GXO Logistics Inc. GXO
U.S.
82%
53.56
68.76
22%
ROBT
Nanya Technology Corp. TW:2408
Taiwan
92%
67.30
84.85
21%
IGPT
Nvidia Corp. NVDA
U.S.
93%
674.72
832.03
19%
All eight ETFs listed above
Quanta Computer Inc. TW:2382
Taiwan
88%
236.00
290.94
19%
CHAT
Amazon.com Inc. AMZN
U.S.
97%
168.59
207.70
19%
All listed above except BOTZ and IGPT
Delta Electronics Inc. TW:2308
Taiwan
90%
291.00
357.85
19%
ROBT
CyberArk Software Ltd. CYBR
Israel
94%
244.07
298.12
18%
AIQ
Netease Inc. HK:9999
China
95%
171.40
207.49
17%
IRBO
HubSpot Inc. HUBS
U.S.
80%
589.23
698.92
16%
IRBO, IGPT, THNQ
Source: FactSet
If a company made the list under a non-U.S. ticker where it is locally listed but also has a U.S.-listed American depositary receipt, we have only included the ADR in this table.
Click on the tickers for more about each company, including corporate profiles, price ratios, financials and estimates.
