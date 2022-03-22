U.S. markets close in 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,511.13
    +49.95 (+1.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,780.01
    +227.02 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,126.84
    +288.38 (+2.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,088.81
    +22.88 (+1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.30
    -0.82 (-0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.10
    -6.40 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.93
    -0.38 (-1.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1033
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3640
    +0.0490 (+2.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3258
    +0.0090 (+0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.7200
    +1.2520 (+1.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,616.12
    +1,624.19 (+3.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    977.83
    +5.27 (+0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.72
    +34.33 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,224.11
    +396.68 (+1.48%)
     

Nvidia launched a mapping product for the autonomous vehicle industry

Rebecca Bellan
·2 min read

Nvidia has launched a new mapping platform that will provide the autonomous vehicle industry with ground truth mapping coverage of over 300,000 miles of roadway in North America, Europe and Asia by 2024, founder and CEO Jensen Huang said at the company's GTC event on Tuesday.

The platform, dubbed Drive Map, is geared toward enabling high levels of autonomous driving. Drive Map isn't only open to existing Nvidia customers, but it does augment the company's existing solutions for the AV industry.

At the same event, the company announced its next generation of Drive Hyperion, Nvidia's sensor and compute self-driving toolkit which is used by the likes of Mercedes, Volvo, JiDu and, as of Tuesday, BYD and Lucid Motors, to provide a variety of smart driving and advanced driving assistance features.

AV companies like TuSimple, WeRide, Zoox and DeepRoute.ai are also Hyperion customers.

Drive Map represents the fruits of Nvidia's acquisition last year of DeepMap, a high-definition mapping startup. The tool provides centimeter-level accuracy by combining DeepMap's accurate survey mapping with anonymous mapping data that's been crowdsourced from all the vehicles that use Nvidia's Hyperion architecture. The mapping tool features three localization layers — camera, lidar and radar — to provide the redundancy needed for autonomy.

All of the data pulled from Nvidia customers is being constantly uploaded to the cloud as vehicles drive. It's then aggregated and loaded onto Nvidia's Omniverse, the company's open platform built for virtual collaboration and real-time physically accurate simulation, and used to update the map so vehicles can achieve proper localization. In the process, Nvidia is able to more quickly scale its mapping footprint.

In addition, Omniverse uses automated content generation tools to build a detailed map, which is then converted into a drivable simulation environment that can be used with Nvidia Drive Sim, an end-to-end simulation platform for autonomous vehicles.

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood did an interesting thing last week as stocks were rallying. The CEO, co-founder, and ace stock picker for the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) stood pat on her buying urges. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) are the three stocks that Ark Invest bought.

  • Why Tesla’s Berlin gigafactory is a big deal

    Autoblog Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the significance of Tesla's Berlin gigafactory.

  • ‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

    Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer. “The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift in activity, which will trigger a steep decline in the rate of increase of home prices, starting perhaps as soon as the spring,” Shepherdson wrote in a research note distributed Sunday.

  • Boeing 737-800 crash: ‘It’s very hard to tell what happened,’ analyst says

    Cowen Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst Cai von Rumohr joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Boeing jetliner that crashed in southern China, China's decision to ground all Boeing 737 planes, and consumer perceptions of the tragedy.

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • GameStop Earnings Pull Back the Covers a Little Further on Its Turnaround

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) knows what it did wrong in the past, but it's a different company today than what it was even at the start of last year. It's put out help wanted ads, set up a website, and called for creators to participate in a new NFT gaming platform and marketplace it's developing.

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • Alibaba stock surges on share buyback program, Okta stock hit by reports of possible data breach

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss news moving Alibaba and Okta stocks.

  • War Is Raging, But Russia Is Still Paying Ukraine for Gas Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been a month since the war started, but Russia is actually shipping more natural gas through Ukraine and Moscow is still paying Kyiv in full for transiting the fuel to Europe.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsChina Eastern Boeing 73

  • Two Wisconsin gas stations are suing a competitor for its low fuel prices

    Both claim the company is violating the Unfair Sales Act.

  • Is Roblox (RBLX) A Worthy Long-Term Investment?

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -4.82 percentage points was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, underperforming its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index which delivered +6.98 percentage points for the same period. […]

  • Dancing Musk hands drivers first Teslas from new German gigafactory

    GRUENHEIDE, Germany (Reuters) -Elon Musk was cheered as he oversaw the handover of Tesla's first German-made cars at its Gruenheide plant on Tuesday, marking the start of the U.S. automaker's inaugural European hub just two years after it was first announced. Loud music played as 30 clients and their families got a first glimpse of their shining new vehicles through a glitzy, neon-lit Tesla branded tunnel, clapping and cheering as Tesla Chief Executive Musk danced and joked with fans. "This is a great day for the factory," Musk said, describing it as "another step in the direction of a sustainable future".

  • Tesla's new Gigafactory is its biggest strategic endeavor in a decade: analyst

    Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory is ready for business.

  • How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan

    Many Americans dream of early retirement. It's even the basis for movements like FIRE, which stands for Financial Independence, Retire Early. But if you want to retire as soon as 52, you need a solid strategy to help you get … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I now owe 3 times what I originally borrowed in student loans, and now my paychecks are being garnished to repay the debt. What can I do?

    Question: My student loans are over 10 years old, I’m not working in the field I have the degree in, and one of the schools has closed. Answer: Borrowers with less-than-perfect credit records face challenges while climbing out of debt, and they can get steeper when you’re older because income tends to plateau. Pros offer steps to help you navigate — for potential loan discharge from a closed school, to income-based-repayment plans that could lower your payments significantly.

  • The All-Electric Cadillac Lyriq Is Here. What It Means for GM Stock.

    General Motors has started retail production of its all-electric luxury crossover vehicle, the Cadillac Lyriq. The company is targeting 25,000 of the cars for 2022.

  • January’s huge market correction was just the beginning of a lost decade in stocks, Stifel’s chief equity strategist says

    It’s not exactly a new call for Stifel’s chief equity analyst. Bannister made a similar case for a lost decade in stocks back in 2018.

  • Is Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited's (NYSE:TEVA) 4.1% ROE Worse Than Average?

    One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will...

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Drawing Interest From Insiders

    When markets turn volatile, it’s natural to look for some signal to cut through the additional noise and to clarify the stocks that are set for long-term gains. One signal that some investors latch onto is the trend of insider trading. CEOs, CFOs, COOs, and Board members all have access to the deeper workings of their companies, and their positions hold them responsible for company performance. This gives them a vested stake in the company – and it also gives them a much clearer view of their co

  • 2 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Although high-growth tech stocks get most of the glory on Wall Street, it's often overlooked that the cannabis industry is growing just as quickly, if not faster, than some of the most-popular tech trends. With most marijuana stocks mired in a 13-month downtrend, these fast-growing stocks are now priced very attractively given the industry's outlook. Below are two marijuana stocks investors can confidently buy hand over fist, as well as one pot stock to avoid like the plague.