Is NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Using Too Much Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is NVIDIA's Net Debt?

As you can see below, NVIDIA had US$11.0b of debt, at April 2023, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. But it also has US$15.3b in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$4.37b net cash.

How Strong Is NVIDIA's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that NVIDIA had liabilities of US$7.26b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$12.7b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$15.3b in cash and US$4.08b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$540.0m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Having regard to NVIDIA's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So it's very unlikely that the US$1.16t company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, NVIDIA boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

In fact NVIDIA's saving grace is its low debt levels, because its EBIT has tanked 60% in the last twelve months. When it comes to paying off debt, falling earnings are no more useful than sugary sodas are for your health. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine NVIDIA's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. NVIDIA may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, NVIDIA recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 86% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Summing Up

We could understand if investors are concerned about NVIDIA's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$4.37b. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$5.1b, being 86% of its EBIT. So we are not troubled with NVIDIA's debt use. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with NVIDIA .

