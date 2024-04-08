Will Nvidia (NVDA) Continue its Dominance in AI?

Palm Valley Capital Management, an investment management firm, released the “Palm Valley Capital Fund” first quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the first quarter, Palm Valley Capital Fund increased 1.04% compared to 2.46% and 5.69% gains for the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Morningstar Small Cap Index, respectively. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2024.

Palm Valley Capital Fund featured stocks like NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in its Q1 2024 investor letter. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) provides computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. On April 5, 2024, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock closed at $880.08 per share. One-month return of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) was 2.60%, and its shares gained 219.11% of their value over the last 52 weeks. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has a market capitalization of $2.2 trillion.

Palm Valley Capital Fund stated the following regarding NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in its first quarter 2024 investor letter:

"Such beguiling prognostications are indigenous to Wall Street—the biggest showcase of them all. The ferocious march higher of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s stock on expectations of its continued dominance in artificial intelligence (AI) chips might even confound the galley slavedriver in Ben-Hur. Ramming speed! Nvidia’s share price seems to imply the firm will soon control nearly the entire global semiconductor market (over half a trillion in sales vs. Nvidia’s current $60 billion) while maintaining an operating margin of 54%—unprecedented for a hardware company. Leading hardware firms rarely retain their supremacy forever: IBM, Hewlett Packard, Digital Equipment Corporation, Intel, and Cisco all fell from their storied perches…” (Click here to read the full text)

