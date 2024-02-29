Here’s How Nvidia (NVDA) is Managing AI Infrastructure

SaltLight Capital, an investment management company, released its “SaltLight SNN Worldwide Flexible Fund” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The SaltLight Worldwide Flexible Fund generated a return of 30.8% in 2023. The final quarter of the year had a strong finish with a return of +15.4%. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

SaltLight Capital featured stocks like NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in its Q4 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) provides computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. On February 28, 2024, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock closed at $776.63 per share. One-month return of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) was 23.22%, and its shares gained 233.12% of their value over the last 52 weeks. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has a market capitalization of $1.942 trillion.

SaltLight Capital stated the following regarding NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"We were fortunate to have some exposure to some of the ‘Magnificent Seven’ - Amazon, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), Meta Platforms and Google (although in aggregate, we still hold a smaller weighting than the S&P500). While we are cautious in AI infrastructure, we do think there are mispriced opportunities in areas of application software where AI can be infused to make a step change improvement. Posted in our office is this chart that ASML provides at each of its investor days. This chart is a little outdated from 2021, but we think illustrates how value (in operating profit) was distributed across semiconductors, hardware, and then software & services. It’s very clear that most of the economic value in the past has accrued to the software services (in grey) built on the backs of highly technical companies run by extremely smart people. Why is this? We think it is due to a combination of distribution and network effects. Our working hypothesis right now is that this will likely remain a similar outcome in the AI epoch. One outlier right now is Nvidia which is capturing 80% margins..” (Click here to read the full text)

Photo by Christian Wiediger on Unsplash

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is in fifth position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) was held by 173 hedge fund portfolios, down from 180 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

We discussed NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in another article and shared the list of best ESG dividend stocks according to hedge funds. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

