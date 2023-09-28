U.S. markets close in 10 minutes

Nvidia Offices in France Raided as Part of Inquiry, WSJ Says

Ian King
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp.’s French offices were raided by France’s antitrust authority over concerns that the company is engaged in anticompetitive behavior, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The move marks the first major regulatory probe of the company since it became the dominant seller of chips that power artificial intelligence workloads, the newspaper said.

The French agency disclosed that it had raided a company its website Wednesday, without naming Nvidia. The regulators said it “carried out a dawn raid at the premises of a company suspected of having implemented anticompetitive practices in the graphics cards sector.” Nvidia’s graphics processing units, or GPUs, are increasingly used by data centers to manage the flood of AI data.

Nvidia, based in Santa Clara, California, declined to comment.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.