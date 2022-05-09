Nvidia to pay US$5.5 mln for inadequate disclosure of crypto mining earnings

Graphics card giant Nvidia has agreed to pay a US$5.5 million fine for inadequate disclosure on its sales related to cryptocurrency mining in its 2018 financial statements.

Fast facts

Crypto mining was a “significant element of its material revenue growth from the sale of its graphics processing units designed and marketed for gaming,” the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday.

In a cease-and-desist order, the SEC found that Nvidia’s omission of such information was misleading investors.

Without admitting or denying the findings, Nvidia agreed to pay a US$5.5 million fine, the SEC said.

Nvidia has declined Forkast’s request for comment.

