U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,688.67
    -12.23 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,931.05
    -211.17 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,921.57
    -52.28 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,377.01
    -28.02 (-1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.92
    -2.84 (-3.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,869.00
    +14.90 (+0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    25.13
    +0.19 (+0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1326
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6040
    -0.0300 (-1.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3493
    +0.0064 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0930
    -0.7070 (-0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,005.15
    -414.89 (-0.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,470.15
    -8.51 (-0.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.20
    -35.77 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,688.33
    -119.79 (-0.40%)
     

Nvidia easily beats earnings expectations on strong gaming and data center sales

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks during a press conference at The MGM during CES 2018 in Las Vegas on January 7, 2018. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Nvidia (NVDA) reported its Q3 earnings after the bell on Wednesday beating analysts' predictions on the top and bottom line as revenue jumped 50% year-over-year.

Here are the most important numbers from the report compared to what Wall Street was expecting from the company, as compiled by Bloomberg.

  • Revenue: $7.1 billion versus $6.81 billion expected.

  • Earnings per share: $1.17 versus $1.11 expected.

  • Gaming revenue: $3.22 billion versus $3.18 billion expected.

  • Data Center revenue: $2.94 billion versus $2.69 billion expected.

The company's stock was up more than 3% following the report.

"The third quarter was outstanding, with record revenue,” Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said in a statement. “Demand for NVIDIA AI is surging, driven by hyperscale and cloud scale-out, and broadening adoption by more than 25,000 companies. NVIDIA RTX has reinvented computer graphics with ray tracing and AI, and is the ideal upgrade for the large, growing market of gamers and creators, as well as designers and professionals building home workstations."

To say Nvidia has had an incredible run in 2021 would be an understatement. The company’s stock is up 125% year-to-date, and it’s fresh off of debuting new hardware and software related to its metaverse platform, called Omniverse, its self-driving vehicle initiatives, and its artificial intelligence work.

But Nvidia, like other chipmakers, has also been stung by the chip shortage. The company’s consumer graphics cards are incredibly scarce thanks to a run on them by both cryptominers and resellers using bots to grab as many cards as possible.

As a result, cards are selling for hundreds of dollars above their manufacturer’s suggested retail price. Cards that should cost $599 are going for well north of $1,000, and finding any near their original prices is a pointless endeavor.

Nvidia still makes the majority of its cash on its games business, but the company’s data center arm has become increasingly important to the company’s future. The firm is a leader in large-scale artificial intelligence systems thanks to the power of its cards’ parallel processing, and it’s going to roll out its own CPU to ensure its data centers don’t have to use its competitors’ processors.

But not everything is going well for Nvidia. The company’s $40 billion plan to purchase chip designer ARM has hit a regulatory wall in the U.K. where it’s undergoing an in-depth review. It also needs to get through regulators in both the U.S. and China, before it’s finalized.

Huang told Yahoo Finance Live, however, that the company is prepared to move forward with or without ARM. And that it will continue to be successful regardless.

“We would go forward very nicely as we’re going forward today,” Huang said. “So we support all CPUs. We love the flourishing of CPUs and the reason for that is because the CPU is the first chip in the system. It boots the operating system. And wherever there are CPUs there are opportunities for accelerated computing.”

Sign up for Yahoo Finance Tech newsletter

More from Dan

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com over via encrypted mail at danielphowley@protonmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

Recommended Stories

  • Metaverse wearable devices ‘could be as big as phones,’ Qualcomm CEO says

    The metaverse is coming to your face. The CEO of Qualcomm, which makes chips that power Facebook's Oculus headset, says XR glasses could be as big as smartphones.

  • Nvidia earnings preview: ARM deal approval could be the next ’big boon’ for the stock, analyst says

    Daniel Newman, Futurum Research Principal Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down what to look for when Nvidia announces its earnings results.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Ahead of Earnings

    Shares of semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are trading 2.6% lower as of 1:40 p.m. EST Wednesday. Nvidia stock is up 125% over the past year, rising four times faster than the S&P 500 as a whole, as investors bet big on Nvidia's potential to dominate the metaverse. Tonight, investors will be looking for Nvidia to meet or beat some impressive stats.

  • Game consoles will be harder to find for the holidays than you thought

    The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will be even harder to find for the holidays than you originally thought.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks drop as inflation concerns overshadow strong retail earnings; Dow sheds 211 points, or 0.6%

    Stocks were mostly lower Wednesday as investors digested a set of solid corporate earnings results from more major retailers.

  • Warren Buffett Wishes He Owned A Whole Lot More Of These 6 Stocks

    When more than half Warren Buffett stocks lag the S&P 500 this year — you wish you owned a whole lot more of the winners.

  • UK orders in-depth probe of Nvidia's Arm acquisition

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain on Tuesday ordered an in-depth investigation of Nvidia Corp's planned $50 billion-plus acquisition of UK-based chip designer Arm, another hurdle for a deal that is being scrutinised in every major tech market. Arm, Britain's most important tech company that was sold to Japan's SoftBank in 2016, licenses its blueprints to major chipmakers such as Apple, Qualcomm and Samsung Electronics, underpinning the global smartphone ecosystem. Britain said in light of Arm's position at the heart of the industry, it would investigate the impact a sale would have on competition and national security, joining the United States, China and the European Union in launching lengthy investigations.

  • Here’s How Markets Might React If Biden Picks Lael Brainard as Fed Chair

    (Bloomberg) -- A decision by U.S. President Joe Biden to nominate Lael Brainard as Federal Reserve chair instead of Jerome Powell could provide a narrow window of opportunity for traders in rates and foreign-exchange markets -- even if the shock wears off relatively quickly.Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesElizabeth Holmes Faces Last-Ditch Chance to Testify at TrialChronically Und

  • Dow Jones Falls As Small Caps Lead Downside; These Retail Leaders Rise On Earnings; Nvidia Earnings On Deck

    The Dow Jones showed modest losses in today's stock market as the major indexes traded near lows. Small cap stocks sold off.

  • Cisco Stock Tumbles As Quarterly Revenue Misses, Guidance Disappoints

    Cisco stock fell as fiscal first-quarter revenue missed estimates while guidance came in below expectations.

  • Cathie Wood is Selling Tesla and 9 Other Stocks

    In this article, we discuss Tesla and the 9 other stocks that Cathie Wood is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Stocks Cathie Wood is Selling. Cathie Wood leads ARK Investment Management, a New York-based fund with a portfolio value of more than $41 billion […]

  • Why EV Stock Arrival Is Plunging 17% Today

    This morning, Arrival announced the commencement of sale of 25 million shares in a secondary offering with an option for underwriters to buy another 3.75 million shares. Arrival is also issuing $200 million worth of green convertible senior notes due 2026. Investors are unhappy for two reasons: The dilutive nature of a secondary stock offering and the timing.

  • Amazon to stop accepting UK Visa credit cards, Roku shares sink after MoffettNathanson downgrade

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Roku shares' fall as&nbsp;MoffettNathanson downgrades due to high revenue estimates and Amazon no longer accepting UK Visa credit cards starting in January.

  • 3 Things About Ocugen That Smart Investors Know

    Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) has kept investors on the edge of their seats. Earlier in the year, a deal to co-commercialize Bharat Biotech's coronavirus vaccine in the U.S. equaled a 763% gain in the share price in a matter of weeks. After all, if and when regulators give the nod to Covaxin, Ocugen shares may climb.

  • Why Tattooed Chef Stock Jumped 19% at the Open Today

    The maker of plant-based foods reported earnings, and investors were clearly pleased, though more-cynical types might be less impressed.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio: 'Misery and turbulence' ahead after inflation hits 31-year high — here are 3 shockproof stocks he's leaning on now

    'The king of hedge funds' says the US is on the wrong path. But he likes these stocks.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Jumped 5% and Then Dropped Today

    Hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power's (NASDAQ: PLUG) share price popped by 5.1% as of 9:48 a.m. ET Wednesday morning, then gave up all of those gains and then some as concerns about rising competition countered the impact of an analyst's upgrade. As of 1 p.m. ET, Plug Power was trading down by 2.3% at around $42.10 a share. On Wednesday morning, Citi analyst P.J. Juvekar initiated a pair trade on two fuel cell stocks, going long Plug Power and short Ballard Power (NASDAQ: BLDP).

  • Is it a Great Time to Sell Your Alibaba (BABA) Position?

    L1 Capital, an investment management firm, published its ‘L1 Capital International Fund’ third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly net return of 3.7% was recorded by the fund in the second quarter of 2021, compared to the benchmark return of 3.9% You can take a look […]

  • 10 Best Mining Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best mineral stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Mining Stocks To Buy Now. The mining industry has shown resilience amid the pandemic. As per PwC, the top 40 mining companies in the world had […]

  • Is Disney's Dip After Q4 Earnings a Buying Opportunity?

    The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) reported fourth-quarter earnings on Nov. 10 that disappointed investors. The market was hoping for Disney to report better results for its streaming segment. The silver lining for Disney since the pandemic onset has been the rapid growth of its streaming services.