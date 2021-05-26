U.S. markets close in 1 hour 40 minutes

Nvidia to report Q1 2022 earnings with gaming revenue expected to explode

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks during a press conference at The MGM during CES 2018 in Las Vegas on January 7, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Mandel Ngan (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks during a press conference. (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Graphics card maker Nvidia (NVDA) will report its fiscal Q1 2022 earnings after the closing bell on Wednesday, with attention focused on its gaming and data center verticals and how much it’s being affected by an ongoing global chip shortage.

Here’s what analysts are expecting from the quarter, based on Bloomberg’s consensus estimates, versus how the company performed in fiscal Q1 2021.

  • Revenue: $5.41 billion expected versus $3.08 billion in Q1 2021

  • Earnings per share: $3.31 expected versus $1.80 in Q1 2021

  • Gaming: $2.69 billion expected versus $1.34 billion in Q1 2021

  • Data center: $2 billion expected versus $1.14 billion in Q1 2021

Nvidia’s earnings release follows news that the company is expected to vote on a four-for-one stock split during its June 3 shareholders’ meeting. The split would ensure anyone holding Nvidia stock as of June 21 would receive the newly created shares on July 19. Those shares would begin trading July 20.

Nvidia has been one of the major beneficiaries of the increased interest in gaming throughout the pandemic, with gamers snatching up the company’s graphics cards to play the latest and greatest PC titles. But cryptocurrency miners have also been grabbing Nvidia’s cards as fast as possible to use them in their mining rigs.

That’s put Nvidia in a tough spot. The last time the company saw a big run on its cards due to crypto miners, it ended up with a huge inventory overhang when the crypto boom went bust in 2018. Nvidia shares fell from a high of $281.02 in September 2018 to $129.57 in December 2018.

To keep crypto miners from snagging all of the latest cards out there, Nvidia has moved to reduce the rate at which they mine for certain currencies, making them less appealing to miners. The idea is to show that Nvidia is set on ensuring gamers can access the cards they want.

Of course, Nvidia is also facing supply constraints due to the ongoing global chip shortage, which could cause inventory problems through the end of 2021.

Sign up for Yahoo Finance Tech newsletter

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com over via encrypted mail at danielphowley@protonmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

More from Dan:

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

  • Nvidia Earnings Preview: Could a Deceleration Be on the Horizon?

    Stay-at-home trends, a rise in crypto mining, and the in-demand Ampere gaming card have joined forces to help propel expectations on the Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) Q2 results and guidance. They will be released Wednesday, May 26, after market hours. (See Nvidia stock analysis on TipRanks) Christopher Rolland of the Susquehanna Financial Group published a report arguing that while the graphics processing unit (GPU) market was “white hot” in the past quarter, it will inevitably have to cool off. The powerful momentum that brought GPU demand up 75% year-over-year to an all-time high, will surely slow down following the April quarter. Rolland maintained a Buy rating on the stock, and assigned a price target of $700. This represents 11.84% potential upside. Additionally, Rolland noted that supply side difficulties with the popular Nintendo Switch hardware and Ampere gaming cards would put a ceiling on NVDIA’s possible upside. Global semiconductor shortages are no doubt a concern, but Rolland believes Nvidia is poised to weather through it because it manufactures with both TSMC and Samsung. TipRanks currently ranks Rolland as a Top Analyst with a five-star rating. NVDA maintains a Strong Buy according to TipRanks' analyst rating consensus, based on 1 Hold and 16 Buy ratings. The stock currently has an average analyst price target of $705, representing a 12.64% potential upside. NVDA closed Tuesday at a price of $625.91 per share. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks drift sideways as traders shake off inflation concerns

    Stocks rose on Wednesday as investors at least temporarily set aside concerns over rising inflation.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Bitcoin Jumps Above $40,000; Nvidia Earnings Due Late

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average reversed from early gains Wednesday, as Bitcoin briefly jumped back above $40,000. Nvidia earnings are due late.

  • NVIDIA Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Look For

    NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is scheduled to report first-quarter Fiscal 2022 earnings on May 26 after the market closes. Over the past year, shares of the pioneer of GPU-accelerated computing have rallied over 79% and are currently trading at over $625. A strong set of numbers could continue to explode shares, so let’s take a closer look at what analysts on the Street are expecting. Earnings Preview NVIDIA is expected to report EPS of $3.28 on revenues of $5.38 billion, while the company guided for revenues of $5.3 billion (+/-2%). At its annual Investor day in April, NVIDIA’s CFO Colette Kress said, “While our fiscal 2022 first quarter is not yet complete, Q1 total revenue is tracking above the $5.30 billion outlook provided during our fiscal year-end earnings call. We are experiencing broad-based strength, with all our market platforms driving upside to our initial outlook.” Meanwhile, the Earnings Whisper number, or the Street’s unofficial view on earnings, stands at $3.49 per share. Prior Period Results In the previous quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings of $3.10, up 64% from the same quarter last year. That said, the result topped the consensus estimate of $2.81. In addition, revenue jumped 6% to $5 billion and outpaced analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. (See NVIDIA stock analysis on TipRanks) Factors To Watch For NVIDIA specializes in products and platforms for the growing markets of gaming, professional visualization, data center, and automotive, among which gaming and data center performed stupendously in 2020. NVIDIA RTX is witnessing a major upgrade cycle as gamers are attracted to ray tracing, DLSS, and AI. Notably, the gaming and data center market platforms have witnessed strong demand due to the pandemic-induced work-from-home and online-learning trend. The increasing adaptation of cloud-based solutions has strengthened the data-center business. Additionally, continued strong uptrend in the A100 universal AI data center graphics processing units (GPUs) across hyperscale customers and vertical industries, for AI training and inference, are likely to have been catalysts during the to-be-reported quarter. Furthermore, the gaming laptop market has skyrocketed in the past seven years and gaming revenue continues to benefit from a favorable mix shift. That said, gamers and creators keep upgrading to higher-end GPUs, which are being benefited from the ramp of GeForce RTX 30 Series based on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture. The rising demand for the company’s new processor for crypto miners, known as the CMP, is also likely to be a favorable factor. Therefore, the company is expected to have grabbed a huge market share, the impact of which should be reflected in the to-be-reported quarter’s performance. NVIDIA’s Professional Visualization and Automotive units recorded sequential growth last quarter, reflecting improved trends. Professional Visualization revenues surged 30% on a rise in demand for desktop workstations as consumers resumed their office posts and organizations recommenced purchases which had been postponed due to the pandemic. Additionally, revenues at the Automotive segment jumped 16% sequentially during the last quarter of Fiscal 2021, driven by continued recovery in the global automotive production volumes and elevated sales of AI cockpit solutions. The continuation of such trends is likely to have benefitted the first quarter of Fiscal 2022 as well. Nevertheless, government-imposed lockdown and social-distancing measures to restrain the spread of coronavirus have disrupted retail channel sales. Therefore, this might have offset the gain from the strong demand for work-and-learn-from-home hardware infrastructure to some extent. Management Comments Last month, CFO Colette Kress said, “Within Data Center we have good visibility, and we expect another strong year. Industries are increasingly using AI to improve their products and services. We expect this will lead to increased consumption of our platform through cloud service providers, resulting in more purchases as we go through the year. Our EGX platform has strong momentum, and we expect this will drive increased revenue from enterprise and edge computing deployments in the second half of the year.” “Overall demand remains very strong and continues to exceed supply while our channel inventories remain quite lean. We expect demand to continue to exceed supply for much of this year. We believe we will have sufficient supply to support sequential growth beyond Q1,” she added. NVIDIA also lifted the first-quarter revenue estimate for its new CMP product for industrial-scale cryptocurrency mining to $150 million, up from the prior estimate of $50 million. Recent Developments Last week, NVIDIA announced a four-for-one split of its common stock in the form of a stock dividend. The plan awaits shareholders’ approval, as the split will increase the number of authorized shares to 4 billion. On consummation of the approval, which is expected on June 3 at the company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, each shareholder is entitled to receive the dividend for three additional shares of common stock for every share held as of June 21, 2021. The dividend is likely to be paid on July 19, while the stock split-adjusted basis trading will begin the next day. Recently, NVIDIA revealed a new wave of GeForce RTX laptops, which are delivering real-time ray tracing and AI-based DLSS to a huge number of gamers and creators. The platforms, which are based on the new GeForce RTX 3050 Ti and 3050 Laptop GPUs, bring NVIDIA’s Ampere architecture with dedicated RT and Tensor Cores to the most mainstream audience yet, and expand the number of RTX 30 Series laptops to more than 140, the company said. Analyst Recommendations Recently, Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland reiterated a Buy rating and a price target of $700 (11.8% upside potential) on the stock. Rolland said, “From a high level, we expect another beat-and-raise as continued stay-at-home dynamics, Ampere gaming ramp, and crypto-mining drove GPU demand to all-time highs. Having said that, we expect the pace of demand to slow moving beyond the April quarter (estimated up +75% YOY), as reopenings continue across the US and physical activities resume.” On May 25, Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill assigned a Buy rating and a price target of $800 (27.8% upside potential) on the stock. For Q1, Gill expects “a strong quarter and guide driven by unprecedented demand for GeForce 3000 series (Ampere) and rapid adoption of RDX/ray-tracing enabled cards, and continued upside from CMP and data center inference and training sales.” “Demand has continued to be robust across the board and with NVIDIA products in short supply, there remains a possibility of upside to these numbers on even firmer pricing,” the analyst added. Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 16 Buys versus 1 Hold. The average analyst price target stands at $705 and implies upside potential of 12.6% to current levels. Bloggers Weigh In Furthermore, TipRanks data shows that financial blogger opinions are 92% Bullish on NVDA, compared to a sector average of 69%. Related News:Cabot and Cimarex Ink All-Stock Merger Deal; Shares FallBioMarin Gets EMA Permit for Accelerated Assessment of Valoctocogene RoxaparvovecLennox Bumps Up Quarterly Dividend By 19%

  • Flywire CEO: ‘I see us definitely looking at crypto on the roadmap’

    Mike Massaro, Flywire CEO,&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company going public on the Nasdaq and growth opportunities for the future.

  • How to live longer: Have children and move to Orkney

    You may want to consider moving house if you want to reach a ripe old age.

  • Bank of Montreal earnings beat estimates, adds mortgage safeguards

    (Reuters) -Bank of Montreal (BMO) kicked off Canadian lenders' second-quarter results reporting by strongly beating analysts' estimates on Wednesday as it set aside fewer provisions than expected and its capital markets unit swung to a profit. Canada's fourth-largest lender is also manually adjudicating more mortgages in areas with rapidly growing house prices and is stress testing its broader loan portfolios against higher interest rates, in addition to individual borrowers, Chief Risk Officer Pat Cronin said on an analyst call. The measures at BMO, whose loan growth in recent quarters has been driven almost entirely by mortgages, similar to other Canadian banks, come as Canada's central bank sounds alarm bells about risks due to rapid house price appreciation and regulators tighten lending requirements.

  • What Is the Bitcoin Mining Council – And What Should It Become?

    Elon Musk and Michael Saylor's plan for a greener bitcoin is light on details so far. Here are some possible approaches, says our columnist.

  • UPDATE 1-Facebook marketplace faces EU antitrust probe - source

    Facebook is likely to face its first EU antitrust investigation in the coming weeks as regulators zoom in on its online marketplace after rivals complained about the service, a person familiar with the matter said. The move by European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager would make Facebook the latest U.S. tech giant to be in her crosshairs following cases against Alphabet's Google, Apple and Amazon. Facebook's online marketplace, launched in 2016, is used by 800 million Facebook users in 70 countries to buy and sell items.

  • ShawKwei & Partners Reviving Sale of Tech Component Maker Beyonics

    (Bloomberg) -- Private equity firm ShawKwei & Partners is reviving a sale of precision manufacturer Beyonics Technology Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter.The buyout firm started the sale process last year but put it on hold later, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. ShawKwei & Partners has recently resumed working with Morgan Stanley and has reached out to private equity firms and others in the technology sector to gauge their interest, the people said. Non-binding bids are expected to be submitted this summer, they added.The company was looking to raise as much as $300 million to $400 million in a disposal of Beyonics, Bloomberg News reported in November. The valuation of a deal could be higher as the precision manufacturer’s business has been doing better this year, one of the people said.Deliberations are at an early stage and ShawKwei & Partners could decide to keep the business, the people said. Representatives for the buyout firm and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.Singapore-based Beyonics, founded in 1981, pivoted away from making hard disk drive components in an overhaul focusing on higher margin businesses. It now develops advanced electronic and mechanical devices for health care, automotive and technology sectors, according to its website. While Singapore and Malaysia host the majority of its precision manufacturing capacity, it also has production sites in Thailand and China.Beyonics, previously known as Uraco Precision Engineering, was listed on Singapore’s stock exchange in 1995. In 2012, ShawKwei & Partners took it private in a S$127 million ($96 million) deal.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BlackRock Is ‘Studying’ Crypto, Which Could Someday Play Role Akin to Gold, CEO Says: Report

    The financial services giant is monitoring regulation and development of infrastructure, among other issues.

  • I’m 49, my wife is 34, we have 4 kids and $2.3 million saved. I earn $300K a year but ‘lose a lot of sleep worrying about tomorrow’ — when can I retire?

    The good news: Retirement at 58 may very well be within your reach, financial advisers said. One of the highest-priority tasks you will face if you retire at 58 (or any time before Medicare is available at 65 years old) is health insurance. There are a few options to be covered, including saving now for whatever cost it will be in the open market later on; taking on a part-time job with health benefits so that you can take advantage of the healthcare, earn a little extra income but still have more freedom than a full-time job requires; or have your wife take on a job that provides the family health insurance (if she isn’t already).

  • NetEase’s Music App Files for $1 Billion Hong Kong IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese gaming giant NetEase Inc.’s music streaming arm has filed for an initial public offering in Hong Kong as the Tencent Holdings Ltd. rival ratchets up competition in online content.The Hangzhou-based firm has submitted a listing application for Cloud Village Inc. to the Hong Kong stock exchange, according to a filing on Wednesday. Cloud Village holds NetEase’s music streaming platform in China and also operates streaming and advertising through the platform. The filing didn’t provide details of the share sale.An IPO of the music unit could raise about $1 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. Jiemian and IFR reported the size of the offering earlier Wednesday. A representative for NetEase declined to comment.China International Capital Corp., Credit Suisse Group AG and Bank of America Corp. are the sponsors of the deal, according to the filing.NetEase has long been a distant runner-up to Tencent in gaming and music streaming. But William Ding’s company recently struck deals to license songs directly from Universal Music Group Inc. and Sony Music Entertainment, ending the label giants’ exclusive arrangements with its much larger rival, Tencent Music Entertainment Group. China’s antitrust authority had launched a probe into Tencent Music over its licensing practice. The music streaming platform has been cooperating with the regulators as it has received increased scrutiny, Chief Strategy Officer Tony Yip said in a post-earnings call last week.Read more: NetEase-Sony Deal Is Newest Blow to Tencent’s Grip on Music (1)NetEase’s innovative businesses -- the division that includes NetEase Cloud Music -- posted revenue of about 4.2 billion yuan ($657 million) in the first quarter, a 40% growth from the same period a year ago. NetEase Cloud Music had more than 180 million active users in 2020, the filing shows. Tencent Music had about 615 million active users for the first quarter.In 2019, NetEase Cloud Music unit raised $700 million from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and founder Jack Ma’s Yunfeng Capital, following a previous round in which Baidu Inc., General Atlantic and Boyu Capital participated.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Builders are reluctant to sign sales contracts for houses’: High prices erode new home sales

    'The market for new homes has benefitted from a near-record low supply of available resale properties, which is sending prices skyward'

  • Ford Drops Another EV Bombshell and the Stock Is Jumping

    Ford Motor surprised investors with another EV bombshell, this time by announcing more spending plans for vehicle electrification.

  • My husband of 30 years hid income with his mother’s help. When confronted he said, ‘I’m a liar. I’ve been doing this for 10 years!’

    Here’s how I found out: I had to reschedule a trip to California for him due to his mother being ill. The level of planning reflects his unhappiness with his marriage and his desire to furtively put money aside for a rainy day.

  • South Africa’s Central Bank Starts Research on Retail-Focused Digital Currency

    The South African Reserve Bank said it will carry out trials on different technology platforms for the study.

  • Kim Kardashian says she's 'not responsible' for labor disputes in lawsuit against her

    A new lawsuit filed by maintenance workers and gardeners claims reality star Kim Kardashian violated labor laws at her Hidden Hills home.

  • Suze Orman says your new child tax credits will be 'a waste' if you don't do this

    The money expert says to make a plan that will help ensure some financial security.

  • Ex-High School Classmates Are Among the World’s Largest Crypto Holders

    (Bloomberg) -- Kyle Davies and Su Zhu started Three Arrows Capital at the kitchen table of their apartment in 2012. Now they’re among the world’s biggest crypto holders with a portfolio worth billions of dollars.At least for the moment.Their portfolio was rocked in recent days as environmental concerns over mining, regulatory scrutiny, warnings by Chinese authorities about digital currency payments and a flurry of erratic tweets by Tesla Inc’s Elon Musk whipsawed prices. For Davies, an early investor in the space and an evangelist for the underlying technology, the recent volatility is just a blip, enough perhaps to scare off newbie investors, but not for someone who has experienced far more volatile periods.“Bitcoin’s down 30% off the highs, it’s really not down very much,” the 34-year-old said in an interview from Singapore. “I don’t see anyone really being that spooked.”Former traders for Credit Suisse Group AG, Davies and Zhu, the two are among the Wall Street pioneers who’ve embraced crypto, along with Dan Morehead of Pantera Capital and Mike Novogratz of Galaxy Digital. Now everyone from retail day traders to bankers are jumping in: CNBC reported this month that Aziz McMahon, head of emerging market sales for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in London quit the bank after making a fortune trading cryptocurrencies for himself.While many of the early devotees’ fortunes rose and fell on the currency’s price swings, crypto wealth is quickly turning into real dollars for some, whether through initial public offerings or companies that bring in traditional revenue. Brian Armstrong, co-founder of crypto-wallet Coinbase Global Inc., has a net worth of $9.3 billion after his firm’s IPO, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, while Binance’s Changpeng Zhao created the world’s largest crypto exchange.Grayscale StakeDavies and Zhu, also 34, have resisted talking about their fortune and recommended on social media that crypto billionaires do the same.However, a filing in January revealed the extent of the firm’s influence, when Three Arrows reported it owned a 5.6% stake in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, a $22 billion fund invested solely in the cryptocurrency set up by Barry Silbert.Davies declined to say whether their position had changed or specify how much of the firm’s capital belonged to them. Most of their other direct investments in cryptocurrencies and related companies don’t need to be publicly disclosed.The Grayscale stake made Three Arrows the largest shareholder and would have been worth as much as $2.1 billion in April. The trust’s shares have since tumbled 43% following Musk’s announcement this month that Tesla would suspend accepting the digital currency for purchases of its electric cars because of “rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining” and regulatory clampdowns from China.Despite the environmental spotlight Musk’s tweet placed on Bitcoin, Davies said he doesn’t believe that those concerns apply across cryptocurrency trading as a whole.“There are many cryptocurrencies that are proof-of-stake, which use very little if any electricity,” Davies said. “That is the direction that a lot of crypto is headed in.”A proof-of-stake setup for a digital currency allows users with significant equity positions to verify transactions. That compares with proof-of-work transactions, such as those used in Bitcoin mining, where users have to complete complex math problems to access a coin, consuming much greater volumes of electricity.Derivatives TradersDavies and Zhu attended high school together, then studied at Columbia University in New York before joining Credit Suisse as derivatives traders in Tokyo. After three years at the Swiss bank, they quit and launched Three Arrows Capital to begin trading traditional currencies in emerging markets.“It was a very inefficient market, and that’s where we got our start,” Davies said.Within three years, they went from working in their San Francisco apartment to hiring about 35 people and trading 5% to 10% of all local emerging market currency volumes, he said.They diversified into options, equities and crypto after “bigger and better firms came in and were better than us” in FX emerging-markets trading, Davies said. By 2018, the firm concentrated exclusively on crypto.Their Singapore-based company now runs a fund, DeFiance Capital, that invests in decentralized finance, betting that these businesses will “eat traditional finance over the next decade,” according to the group’s website. Investments include InsurAce, which provides insurance services, and CDEX, a cryptocurrency swap platform.‘Outsized Voices’“We have been long crypto for a while,” Davies said. “We’ve not always been long Ethereum, in fact we’ve been short for periods of time, too. What’s the best way to beat Bitcoin right now? Well it’s just to own Ethereum. The ultimate goal of my book is to outperform Bitcoin.”Davies said that Ethereum is currently the firm’s largest cryptocurrency holding. It has gained 245% this year compared with the U.S. dollar, while Bitcoin is up 29%.Despite the turbulence created by Musk’s tweets, Davies said he’s less worried about the billionaire’s influence on the crypto market with each passing day.“The thing about outsized voices is they usually don’t last very long if they’re used too much,” Davies said. “If he were to tweet every single day, by the end of the year he would have no price impact.”(Updates Ethereum, Bitcoin returns in 20th paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.