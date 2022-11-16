U.S. markets close in 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,961.97
    -29.76 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,587.64
    -5.28 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,184.09
    -174.32 (-1.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,852.09
    -37.11 (-1.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.48
    -1.44 (-1.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.30
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    21.55
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0405
    +0.0056 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6920
    -0.1070 (-2.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1922
    +0.0059 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.2580
    -0.0200 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,551.86
    -222.62 (-1.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.38
    -10.49 (-2.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.19
    -18.25 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,028.30
    +38.13 (+0.14%)
     

Nvidia to report Q3 earnings as chip demand remains soft

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·2 min read

Graphics chip giant Nvidia (NVDA) will report its Q3 earnings after the closing bell on Wednesday, as the industry continues to grapple with a slowdown in chip demand, rising interest rates and foreign currency headwinds.

Here’s what Wall Street expects from the company in the quarter, as compiled by Bloomberg, compared to how it performed in the same period last year.

  • Revenue: $5.8 billion expected versus $7.1 billion last year

  • Adjusted EPS: $0.70 expected versus $1.17 last year

  • Gaming revenue: $1.3 billion expected versus $3.22 billion last year

  • Data Center revenue: $3.7 billion versus $2.9 billion last year

Chip stocks have been hammered this year, as consumer and business demand for electronics has ebbed following the explosive growth the industry saw during the pandemic. Consumers don’t need as many computers, after buying them up during shutdowns, and companies already have plenty of machines for their remote and hybrid workers.

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, makes a point at his keynote address at CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 7, 2018. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, makes a point at his keynote address at CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 7, 2018. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Nvidia cut down on chip production in Q2, with CEO Jensen Huang telling investors that the company is working to realign inventory with customer demand for chips.

Nvidia’s graphics chips were in such high demand during the pandemic that they were selling for hundreds of dollars more than their retail prices. But with consumers returning to their pre-pandemic lives, demand for chips has declined, and prices have dropped to normal levels.

Nvidia is also working to ensure that it can still sell its high-end products in China. Nvidia began offering its new A800 chip in the country during Q3 as a replacement for the A100 chip, which the U.S. government said was too powerful to ship to China. The government fears China will use the technology for military applications.

Ahead of its earnings on Wednesday, Nvidia announced a partnership with Microsoft (MSFT) to build one of the most powerful AI supercomputers in the world using Nvidia’s chips and Microsoft’s Azure infrastructure. The computer is designed to help train large scale AI systems.

Sign up for Yahoo Finance's Tech newsletter

More from Dan

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

Click here for the latest technology business news, reviews, and useful articles on tech and gadgets

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia, Microsoft to Join Forces on 'Supercomputer' AI Project

    Nvidia and Microsoft say they are coming together to build one of the most powerful AI supercomputers on the planet.

  • When to Buy Micron Stock Despite Bearish Update

    Micron stock is fading on a bearish update from the company. However, there are a few layers of support to keep an eye on.

  • Why Nvidia Shares Fell Ahead of Earnings Today

    Nvidia could surprise investors after the bell with better-than-expected sales in China since it introduced a new chip that meets the U.S. government restrictions.

  • Did Microsoft Just Save Nvidia Stock Investors?

    Today's video focuses on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and bullish news affecting this semiconductor giant. The most recent development is that Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Nvidia recently announced a multiyear collaboration involving tens of thousands of Nvidia GPUs and other networking and software solutions.

  • Homebuyers race to capture recent drop in mortgage rates

    The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage falling 60 basis points from 7.22% to 6.62% on Thursday,

  • Nvidia is under the microscope ahead of earnings; Here’s what to expect

    Almost all of the market heavyweights have reported Q3’s financials, but Wednesday (November 16) will see one beaten-down behemoth go under the earnings spotlight. Nvidia (NVDA) will deliver its F3Q report occupying an unfamiliar spot. In sharp contrast to recent years, the company's shares sit 43% into negative territory, downed by depressed Gaming sales and softening Data Center trends impacted by the new restriction on exports of advanced data center chips to China. These are set to affect da

  • Nvidia says it is working with Microsoft to build 'massive' cloud AI computer

    U.S. chip designer and computing firm Nvidia Corp on Wednesday said it is teaming up with Microsoft Corp to build a “massive” computer to handle intense artificial intelligence computing work in the cloud. The AI computer will operate on Microsoft’s Azure cloud, using tens of thousands of graphics processing units (GPUs), Nvidia’s most powerful H100 and its A100 chips. Nvidia declined to say how much the deal is worth, but industry sources said each A100 chip is priced at about $10,000 to $12,000, and the H100 is far more expensive than that.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks sink as retail sales beat, Target earnings miss

    U.S. stocks fell Wednesday morning as Wall Street weighed an earnings warning from retail bellwether Target against government retail sales data that showed robust consumer spending ahead of the key holiday season.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Dividend Stocks With 8% Dividend Yields, or More

    Just when it looked like time to throw in the towel, the market pulled through and delivered a win. A better-than-expected reading of the consumer price index last week has boosted hopes that the Federal Reserve would slow the pace of its interest rate increases. Looking at the situation for Morgan Stanley, equity strategist Michael Wilson, one of the past year’s bigger bears, is turning a bit more upbeat, saying, “We think we will now enter the final stages of the bear market…” At the same time

  • The new bull market will be led by stocks in these three industries. Tech and the FAANGs will fall to the wayside

    John Linehan, who manages $29 billion for T. Rowe Price, is looking to financials, energy and utilities to power the market as interest rates remain high.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees at Least 40% Gains in These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Soar

    The story for most of 2022 has been one of soaring inflation but with 2023 about to enter the frame, the plot appears to be taking a positive turn. The October inflation report came in much better than expected and took Wall Street by surprise. The good news, according to Goldman Sachs’ Chief Economist Jan Hatzius, is that the trend is set to continue into next year. “We expect a significant decline in inflation next year, with the core PCE measure falling from 5.1% currently to 2.9% by December

  • Qualcomm, Nvidia Are Top Picks Among Beaten-Down Semiconductor Stocks, Analyst Says

    “There has been enough bad news” to lower the risks of investing in semiconductor stocks, according to Credit Suisse analysts.

  • Warren Buffett's new 13F is out — and he's leaning on these 3 big holdings to fight white-hot inflation

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • 3 reasons why Walmart stock is a Buy, according to Goldman Sachs

    Walmart's stock has a clear path higher, thinks Goldman Sachs.

  • Intel hit with $949 million U.S. verdict in VLSI computer chip patent trial

    A federal jury in Texas on Tuesday said Intel Corp must pay VLSI Technology LLC $948.8 million for infringing a VLSI patent for computer chips. VLSI, a patent-holding company affiliated with the SoftBank Group Corp-owned private equity firm Fortress Investment Group, argued during the six-day trial that Intel's Cascade Lake and Skylake microprocessors violated its patent covering improvements to data processing. An Intel spokesperson said the company "strongly disagrees" with the verdict and plans to appeal, and that the case is "one example of many that shows the U.S. patent system is in urgent need of reform."

  • Burger King Adds a New Weapon in Battle With McDonald's, Wendy's

    The fast-food chain has fallen to number three in the United States. It's making a move that can change that.

  • Target earnings miss by a mile amid 'significant change in consumer shopping patterns'

    Target missed the bullseye by a wide margin in the third quarter as the discount retailer felt the brunt of a consumer spending slowdown in more discretionary merchandise.

  • Dow Jones Falls After Strong Retail Sales; Target Plunges On Weak Earnings; Nvidia Earnings Up Next

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell Wednesday after U.S. retail sales data. Target dived on weak results, while Nvidia earnings are due out late.

  • Deutsche Bank Says Bright Days Ahead for These 2 Solar Stocks

    Everything we do depends on electricity – the modern world would grind to a halt without it. That makes power generation, and the public policy related to it, an urgent matter, and one that no one can ignore. It has also opened up multiple opportunities for stock investors, from traditional utility companies to newer firms that have popped up in recent decades in the renewable energy niche. That niche comprises a variety of segments – but the one we’re looking at here is solar. Solar power firms

  • U.S. retail sales rise solidly; fourth-quarter GDP estimates raised

    U.S. retail sales increased more than expected in October as households stepped up purchases of motor vehicles and a range of other goods, suggesting consumer spending picked up early in the fourth quarter, which could help to support the economy. The solid retail sales reported by the Commerce Department on Wednesday and signs of a slowdown in inflation raised cautious optimism the economy could avoid an anticipated recession next year or experience only a mild downturn. Continued strength in consumer and business spending will keep the Federal Reserve on track to tighten monetary policy further, though subsiding inflation gives the U.S. central bank room to scale back the size of its interest rate hikes.