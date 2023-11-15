Nvidia Hot Streak Snapped as AI-Fueled Rally Hits a Pause

(Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp.’s record-tying streak of gains ended after a technical signal flashed a warning sign and the unveiling of a competing artificial intelligence chip.

Shares of the darling of this year’s AI-fueled rally fell 1.6% Wednesday, ending a 10-day winning stretch that matched the Santa Clara, California-based company’s previous record. During the rally, shares added 22% and nearly $220 billion in market value, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. This propelled the stock’s relative strength index, a 0-100 gauge of bullish and bearish price momentum, above 70.

Such an elevated RSI level is generally considered a contrarian signal that a decline is imminent, because buying has gotten excessive. On Tuesday, the stock entered so-called overbought territory for the first time since July.

Causing further consternation for Nvidia investors Wednesday, AI-chipmaking competitor Microsoft Corp. unveiled its competing Maia 100 chip. Shares of the software giant ended the session down 0.2%.

Before Wednesday’s drop, Nvidia shares had been fueled by a technology stocks rebound amid cooling inflation and hopes that Federal Reserve interest rates had peaked. Nvidia also got an added boost when the company on Monday announced an update on its artificial intelligence processors.

The faster-than-expected release of Nvidia’s new chip reflects the company’s desire to fend off any competition in this lucrative and high-demand AI category, analysts said at the time. Microsoft’s announcement shows that the competition is not far behind.

Investors will get insight into Nvidia’s earnings when it reports on Nov. 21. Even with the stock powering the Nasdaq 100’s gains this year, not everyone’s bullish.

Michael Burry’s investment firm was betting against a basket of semiconductor stocks that includes Nvidia, according to a regulatory filing Tuesday. Meanwhile, billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller’s Duquesne Family Office cut its Nvidia stake in the last quarter, according to a filing.

