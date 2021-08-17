The NVIDIA Shield TV drops back down to $130

Android TV fans looking for something a bit more powerful than a Chromecast should consider the NVIDIA Shield TV. But at its normal price of $150, it's significantly more expensive than Google's streaming dongle. However, now you can grab the NVIDIA Shield TV for $130, or $20 off its normal price. That's almost a record low — we saw it drop to $129 ahead of Black Friday last year — but this is the best price we've seen in 2021, and it's only come around a couple of times so far.

Buy NVIDIA Shield TV at Amazon - $130 Buy NVIDIA Shield TV at Best Buy - $130 Buy NVIDIA Shield TV at B&H Photo - $130

Despite being more expensive than streaming dongles of similar size, the NVIDIA Shield is worth the extra money thanks to its Tegra X1+ processor. It's powerful enough to run the Android TV platform with ease, and it supports Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos audio, Chromecast 4K and AI-powered HD-to-4K upscaling. It also works with the Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa, so you can bark orders at it instead of using the triangular remote if you wish.

Don't let the tubular design alienate you either — NVIDIA claims the shape helps avoid wireless interference, and the company still managed to include an Ethernet port, an HDMI connector, a microSD card slot and a power port on the compact device. The microSD card slot lets you expand on the Shield's internal storage, bringing additional content with you for offline viewing, and if you like to hardwire your streaming devices, the Ethernet port makes that possible. Overall, it's a powerful streaming device that's easy to use and can handle most anything you'll throw at it.

