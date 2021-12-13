U.S. markets open in 2 hours 8 minutes

NVIDIA's Shield TV Pro streamer drops back to $180

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

NVIDIA’s Shield TV Pro is a multi-talented Android TV device that can not just stream Netflix, but also work as a Plex Server and run NVIDIA’s GeForce Now cloud gaming service. The biggest drawback is the $200 price, and it rarely goes on sale. Luckily, you can pick one up today for $180 at Amazon and Best Buy, matching one of the lowest prices we've ever seen. 

Buy NVIDIA Shield TV Pro at Amazon - $180 Buy NVIDIA Shield TV Pro at Best Buy - $180

The Shield TV Pro is one of the best streaming devices out there, with support for Chromecast streaming, 4K HDR Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio support. You also get the fast Tegra X1+ processor that can do 4K upscaling while ensuring that GeForce Now gaming works smoothly. It also comes with a comfortable triangular remote with support for voice control via Google Assistant and other services. Finally, it comes with 16GB of expandable storage so that you can stream your own content. 

If the Shield TV Pro is still too much, NVIDIA's regular Shield TV is also on sale for $130 at both Best Buy and Amazon. That model can't work as a Plex server, but it otherwise offers the same features as the Shield TV Pro, like 4K HDR Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, along with the voice-controlled remote. Other features include a gigabit ethernet port and a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

Buy NVIDIA Shield TV at Amazon - $130 Buy NVIDIA Shield TV at Best Buy - $130

Both of those products are great all-around streamers, but if you're in the Apple ecosystem, the 2021 Apple TV 4K is still on sale for $150. As mentioned before, it's one of the best high-end streaming boxes available thanks to the A12 Bionic processor that delivers faster performance than ever. It also supports Dolby Atmos sound, 60 fps Dolby Vision, AirPlay 3, screen mirroring and HomeKit..

