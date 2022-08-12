NVIDIA Shield TV Pro and Shield TV drop back to all-time-low prices

If you missed out on snapping up an NVIDIA Shield TV Pro or Shield TV when they were on sale for record-low prices during Prime Day , there's some good news. The media streaming devices have dropped back to the same all-time lows at Amazon. The standard NVIDIA Shield TV is currently $125, which is $25 off the regular price. Its more advanced sibling, the NVIDIA Shield TV Pro , has dropped to $170, which is a $30 discount.

Buy NVIDIA Shield TV at Amazon - $125

The NVIDIA Shield TV has a compact tube design, which should make it easy to slot somewhere behind your television, but it still makes space for the Tegra X1+ processor. You can control it using voice commands via Alexa and Google Assistant. It comes with a remote control with a voice search function and motion-activated, backlit buttons.

Owners can use it to stream shows, movies and music from the likes of Plex, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, YouTube, HBO Max, Disney+, Spotify and Apple Music. The Android TV-powered device supports 4K HDR Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos audio and Chromecast streaming. You can also use the device to stream games from NVIDIA GeForce Now and Google Stadia (the Ethernet port should come in especially handy there).

Buy NVIDIA Shield TV Pro at Amazon - $170

The NVIDIA Shield TV Pro has all of those features and more. It might be the way to go if you plan to play Android games from the Google Play Store. It has 3GB of RAM, compared with the Shield TV's 2GB, and double the storage at 16GB. Storage on both devices is expandable, via microSD on the base model and USB drives on the Pro version. The biggest difference, however, is the fact the Shield TV Pro can be used as a Plex server.

Meanwhile, if you're not quite sold on NVIDIA's offerings, another prominent streaming device that might fit the bill is also on sale. Last year's version of the 32GB Apple TV 4K is $120 on Amazon , a third off the regular price of $180.

