Nvidia stock is riding its longest winning streak in 7 years, adding $220 billion in market value just in November

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Kim Kulish/Corbis/Getty Images

Nvidia has rocketed 22% since the start of November, adding $220 billion in value.

Shares have advanced in 10 straight trading sessions, marking the longest win streak since 2016.

A broader market rally and the announcement of a new chip helped push the company up.

Nvidia stock has climbed for 10 consecutive trading days, adding $220 billion in market value in November alone.

Shares are on their longest winning streak since December 2016, according to Bloomberg, and have surged nearly 22% since the start of the month.

On Tuesday, Nvidia rose 1.7% to $494.19, extending a massive year-to-date gain of 239%.

The latest rally comes amid a broader market upswing, as investors have recently piled back into US equities on a growing bet that interest rates are unlikely to keep rising. Other tech stocks have also rebounded, such as Apple and Microsoft, though not quite at Nvidia's pace.

Meanwhile, Nvidia recently unveiled the latest H200 AI Accelerator chip that is meant to provide consumers with high-bandwidth memory that boosts performance and is compatible with previous chip installations.

"We view the latter point as critical, as hyperscalers do not need to invest to reconfigure their existing hardware platform, incentivizing customers to remain key partners of NVDA," Bank of America wrote on Monday. The bank holds a $650 price target for Nvidia.

But challenges for Nvidia loom as the geopolitical divide between the US and China creates friction in the global chip industry.

In response to US limits on Chinese access to key technologies, Nvidia is reported to be in the process of making three new chips for the country, state-affiliated Chinese media said.

The firm's earnings call later this month will likely help address the China issue, as well as other potential headwinds, Bank of America said. These include rising AMD competitiveness and a narrative that Nvidia chips are too expensive for generative AI inference.

Read the original article on Business Insider