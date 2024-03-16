In today's video, I discuss recent updates impacting Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and other semiconductor companies. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the after-market prices of March 12, 2024. The video was published on March 13, 2024.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 11, 2024

Jose Najarro has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Intel and recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel, long January 2025 $45 calls on Intel, and short May 2024 $47 calls on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

What Nvidia, Super Micro Computer, Intel, and Arm Holding Stock Investors Should Know About Recent Semiconductor Updates was originally published by The Motley Fool