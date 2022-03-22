U.S. markets close in 2 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,508.89
    +47.71 (+1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,824.38
    +271.39 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,080.47
    +242.01 (+1.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,081.60
    +15.66 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.08
    -0.04 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,921.90
    -7.60 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    24.95
    -0.36 (-1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1028
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3730
    +0.0580 (+2.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3254
    +0.0086 (+0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.7500
    +1.2820 (+1.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,588.50
    +1,559.09 (+3.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    977.76
    +5.21 (+0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.72
    +34.33 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,224.11
    +396.68 (+1.48%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Nvidia teams up with Lucid and BYD for new self-driving platform

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LCID
    Watchlist
  • NVDA

Graphics chip giant Nvidia (NVDA) on Tuesday debuted its latest self-driving car technology platform, Drive Hyperion 9. The company, which is hosting its GTC conference from March 21 through March 24, also announced that EV makers Lucid Motors (LCID) and China’s BYD will use Nvidia’s Drive platform.

As a result, Nvidia says its Automotive business has a revenue pipeline of some $11 billion over the next six years. The news follows Nvidia’s February announcement that it’s bringing its AI-powered Drive service to all Jaguar Land Rover vehicles in 2025.

“Future cars will be fully programmable, evolving from many embedded controllers to powerful centralized computers — with AI and AV functionalities delivered through software updates and enhanced over the life of the car,” Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said in a statement.

“Nvidia DRIVE Orin has been enormously successful with companies building this future, and is serving as the ideal AV and AI engine for the new-generation of EVs, robotaxis, shuttles and trucks.”

Nvidia says that Lucid Motors is using its Drive platform to power its self-driving capabilities. (Image: Nvidia)
Nvidia says that Lucid Motors is using its Drive platform to power its self-driving capabilities. (Image: Nvidia)

Nvidia says its new Drive Hyperion 9 platform, set to hit vehicles in 2026, acts as the central nervous system of its self-driving technology. It makes up the litany of sensors that help a car see its surroundings — including 14 cameras, nine radars, three lidar sensors, and 20 ultrasonic sensors, as well as three cameras and one radar inside the vehicle.

Self-driving capability is rated on a scale of 0 to 5, with 0 meaning a driver controls all aspects of the car and 5 meaning the car drives itself entirely. The chip giant says the sensors, coupled with its Drive Atlan computer, will get the car driving up to a Level 4 — meaning it can drive itself under specific conditions. Think local driverless taxis.

As for its deal with Lucid, Nvidia says the automaker is using its Hyperion platform in current vehicles and plans to use it in its future autos including its Project Gravity electric SUV slated for release in 2024.

Nvidia’s platform provides Lucid with advanced driver assistance technologies, as well as over-the-air updates for its on-board systems to ensure improvements over time.

“The seamless integration of the software-defined NVIDIA DRIVE platform provides a powerful basis for Lucid to further enhance what DreamDrive can do in the future — all of which can be delivered to vehicles over the air,” Lucid Group’s senior VP of digital Mike Bell said in a statement.

BYD, meanwhile, says that it’s building its next generation of EVs on Nvidia’s Hyperion 8 platform.

Nvidia’s automotive arm doesn’t generate nearly the revenue of its graphics card or data center businesses. In its last fiscal year, Nvidia reported automotive sector revenue of $566 million. Its data center and gaming businesses, meanwhile, generated $10.61 billion and $12.46 billion, respectively.

Still, as more firms adopt the chip maker’s offerings, its automotive business could become as important to its bottom line as its gaming and data center branches.

Sign up for Yahoo Finance Tech newsletter

More from Dan

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood did an interesting thing last week as stocks were rallying. The CEO, co-founder, and ace stock picker for the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) stood pat on her buying urges. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) are the three stocks that Ark Invest bought.

  • Boeing 737-800 crash: ‘It’s very hard to tell what happened,’ analyst says

    Cowen Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst Cai von Rumohr joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Boeing jetliner that crashed in southern China, China's decision to ground all Boeing 737 planes, and consumer perceptions of the tragedy.

  • ‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

    Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer. “The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift in activity, which will trigger a steep decline in the rate of increase of home prices, starting perhaps as soon as the spring,” Shepherdson wrote in a research note distributed Sunday.

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Alibaba stock surges on share buyback program, Okta stock hit by reports of possible data breach

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss news moving Alibaba and Okta stocks.

  • GameStop Earnings Pull Back the Covers a Little Further on Its Turnaround

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) knows what it did wrong in the past, but it's a different company today than what it was even at the start of last year. It's put out help wanted ads, set up a website, and called for creators to participate in a new NFT gaming platform and marketplace it's developing.

  • Two Wisconsin gas stations are suing a competitor for its low fuel prices

    Both claim the company is violating the Unfair Sales Act.

  • Dancing Musk hands drivers first Teslas from new German gigafactory

    GRUENHEIDE, Germany (Reuters) -Elon Musk was cheered as he oversaw the handover of Tesla's first German-made cars at its Gruenheide plant on Tuesday, marking the start of the U.S. automaker's inaugural European hub just two years after it was first announced. Loud music played as 30 clients and their families got a first glimpse of their shining new vehicles through a glitzy, neon-lit Tesla branded tunnel, clapping and cheering as Tesla Chief Executive Musk danced and joked with fans. "This is a great day for the factory," Musk said, describing it as "another step in the direction of a sustainable future".

  • 3 Beaten-Down E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Now

    As a result, global e-commerce sales are expected to top $5.5 trillion this year. StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) shares peaked last July and then tumbled by more than 80%. StoneCo provides financial technology solutions that allow Brazillian merchants to sell products in their stores, on their websites, and through mobile devices.

  • Tesla's new Gigafactory is its biggest strategic endeavor in a decade: analyst

    Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory is ready for business.

  • January’s huge market correction was just the beginning of a lost decade in stocks, Stifel’s chief equity strategist says

    It’s not exactly a new call for Stifel’s chief equity analyst. Bannister made a similar case for a lost decade in stocks back in 2018.

  • How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan

    Many Americans dream of early retirement. It's even the basis for movements like FIRE, which stands for Financial Independence, Retire Early. But if you want to retire as soon as 52, you need a solid strategy to help you get … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Altria’s Stock Could Be a Buy and Philip Morris Isn’t

    Analyst Bonnie Herzog cites Altria's strong margins and balance sheet, the loyalty of its Marlboro customer base, and the shares' valuation.

  • Is DiDi Global (DIDI) A Wise Investment to Take?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis Global Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. After outperforming for the previous five-, 10- and 15-year periods, Davis Global Fund underperformed in 2021. As a result, the earnings of Davis Global Fund portfolio companies have grown at […]

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Drawing Interest From Insiders

    When markets turn volatile, it’s natural to look for some signal to cut through the additional noise and to clarify the stocks that are set for long-term gains. One signal that some investors latch onto is the trend of insider trading. CEOs, CFOs, COOs, and Board members all have access to the deeper workings of their companies, and their positions hold them responsible for company performance. This gives them a vested stake in the company – and it also gives them a much clearer view of their co

  • DraftKings, FanDuel Set For Record Number Of Bets During March Madness

    Legal sports betting is now allowed in 30 states and Washington, D.C., with New York, New Jersey, and Nevada leading the way.

  • MP Materials Is Ready for an Upside Breakout

    MP Materials is poised for an important upside breakout. Continue to hold MP longs. In this updated daily bar chart of MP, below, we can see that prices sold off into early February and would have stopped out longs at $37 on the way down.

  • Elon Musk Hails 'Great Day' As Tesla Delivers Maiden Model Y From Berlin Gigafactory: Stock Extends Win Streak

    Tesla delivered the first cars made from its Berlin gigafactory Tuesday following approval from German authorities earlier this month.

  • General Mills Looks Like It Could Be Demoted to a Colonel

    General Mills , the consumer foods giant whose products include cereals and soups, will post earnings on Wednesday. Prices declined sharply in late February and again in March breaking below the 50-day moving average line and the 200-day moving average line. The 50-day moving average now has a negative slope and the 200-day line is cresting.

  • Can I Fund a Roth IRA and Contribute to My Employer's Retirement Plan?

    Can you contribute to a 401(k) and Roth IRA? The short answer is yes, but make sure you understand these rules, regulations, and limitations.