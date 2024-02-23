Nvidia Tops $2 Trillion Valuation in First for Chipmakers

(Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp. is on its way to becoming the first semiconductor firm with a $2 trillion valuation, another milestone in its ascendancy as the biggest beneficiary of a rush into artificial intelligence-related stocks over the past year.

The chipmaker’s shares rose as much as 4.9% on Friday after closing at a $1.96 trillion valuation in the previous session. The gain will cement Nvidia’s position as the world’s fourth-most valuable company after rallying roughly 65% since the beginning of the year, with a market capitalization that’s only behind those of Microsoft Corp., Apple Inc. and Saudi Aramco.

While Apple and Microsoft took over two years to go from $1 trillion to $2 trillion, Nvidia is on track to accomplish that in under a year’s time as the stock rides Wall Street’s AI frenzy.

Nvidia shares surged after it reported blowout results that reaffirmed Wall Street bets on the potential for its artificial intelligence technologies. The chipmaker also gave guidance above expectations, driven by AI spending at its biggest customers, including Meta Platforms Inc.

Nvidia dominates the market for graphics chips designed for complex computing tasks needed to power AI applications that companies are rushing to develop.

