U.S. markets close in 1 hour 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,473.16
    -38.45 (-0.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,461.65
    -345.81 (-0.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,987.25
    -121.57 (-0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,059.20
    -29.15 (-1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.02
    +5.75 (+5.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.90
    +17.40 (+0.91%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    +0.32 (+1.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1012
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3120
    -0.0610 (-2.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3209
    -0.0054 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.0690
    +0.2530 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,184.34
    -344.75 (-0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    971.10
    +4.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,460.63
    -16.09 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.05 (+3.00%)
     

Nvidia's Clara Holoscan MGX means to bring high-powered AI to the doctor's office

Emma Betuel
·4 min read

This week, Nvidia, a company best known for its high-powered graphic processing units (GPUs) debuted a platform for the development of AI-powered medical devices. The device, called Clara Holoscan MGX, provides computing power allowing medical sensors to process multiple data streams in parallel, train AI algorithms, and visualize biology in real time.

Clara Holoscan MGX, debuted at the Nvidia’s 2022 GTC conference, is an “open, scalable robotics platform,” as CEO Jensen Huang put it in a keynote address. It’s a hardware and software stack designed to help connect robotic medical devices or sensors, with AI applications.

How might that work? Take the process of endoscopy as an example. Typically, a doctor will insert a small camera inside your body and take a look around. Clara Holoscan MGX can connect directly to that camera, and process the data that’s being collected in real time. That data could then be fed into AI models that could detect anomalies, navigate through your anatomy, and help the surgeon come up with a treatment plan. (To be clear, these AI models wouldn't be made by Nvidia, just run on their hardware.)

Nvidia is already well-known for its’ GPUs, which are especially good at quickly running computations in parallel. GPUs were once best known to gamers, but they’ve become a key accelerator for any industry interested in training deep neural networks. Deep neural networks need to quickly crunch billions of data points as they learn to, say, read an X-ray. And the resulting models need a lot of computation to be used in real time as well — which this platform is aimed at providing.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=39ubNuxnrK8?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&start=4547&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

Nvidia is now a dominant player in the AI space because it supplies the raw computational strength needed for many of these projects, and it has made doing so easy with a fleet of industry-specific hardware and software combos. For instance, NVIDIA has been active in the self-driving car space with projects like Nvidia Drive, a platform for the training and building of autonomous vehicles.

Nvidia has already started making overtures into the healthcare space. The Clara platform was first announced in 2018, and was initially designed to create a smooth medical imaging experience. The platform has been expanded over the years, but the Clara Holoscan MGX platform is meant to basically become a one-stop shop.

Kimberly Powell, VP of Healthcare at Nvidia told TechCrunch that Clara Holoscan is “a complete end-to-end platform. Nvidia Clara Holoscan is to medical devices what Nvidia Drive is to autonomous vehicles,” she said.

Powell says that Clara Holoscan’s core innovations are twofold. First, it’s been designed to comply with the IEC 62304 standard, which is a benchmark process for the safe development of medical software. Then, it’s basically packed with what Huang calls “an insane” amount of computing power.

Together, the combination should allow companies looking to build or train AI powered medical devices to move forward much faster.

Diagram showing the clara holoscan mgx&#39;s capabilities.
Diagram showing the clara holoscan mgx's capabilities.

Image Credits: Nvidia

“The architecture of Clara Holoscan significantly reduces the engineering investment needed to bring a new medical device or software as a medical device to market,” Powell said.

There are plenty of companies already out there looking to do exactly what Nvidia is pitching: combine devices and AI. Activ Surgical, for example, a startup working on AI-assisted surgical scopes (called ActivSight) already uses Nvidia’s GPU and is working on more AI applications informed by scope data. To do this, the company was accepted into Nvidia’s Inception program, which gave it early access to the Clara AGX Developer Kit. That kit, per a press release, echoed Powell’s assertion that Nvidia’s tech can speed up product development.

“The developer kit will also reduce the overall development time to bring future Activ Surgical products, including ActivSight, to market in the next two years,” Activ Surgical’s release reads.

At the moment, the full powers of Clara Holoscan aren’t available. During his keynote address Huang said the medical-grade technology won’t be available for early access until Q1 2023. At that point, Powell added, hardware pricing will be set by Nvidia’s ODM partners, and software pricing “will be made available.” (That information will likely appear here.)

For now, the launch of Clara Holoscan MGX seems like a reinforcement of Nvidia’s already firm foothold in the AI healthcare space. Basically, it’s building the computational bedrock that sits beneath it.

And that’s a good place to be. According to Stanford’s 2022 AI Index report, the two greatest areas of private investment in AI sat right in these crosshairs in 2021: $12.2 billion in data management, processing and cloud computing, and $11.29 billion in medical and healthcare tools.

Recommended Stories

  • Rouble firms past 100 vs dollar after Putin announces gas currency switch

    The potential ramifications of that move, which Putin ordered his government to sort out in one week, could boost the Russian currency, with a host of European countries still dependent on Moscow for much of their energy supplies. The rouble had stabilised near 105 to the dollar in recent sessions after falling to a record low of 120 in Moscow this month and even further on the interbank market to 150. Russia has taken a hit from unprecedented Western sanctions over events in Ukraine, what it terms a "special operation", that started on Feb. 24.

  • Earnings: Adobe reports weak outlook, General Mills beats, Poshmark posts Q4 loss

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss quarterly earnings for Adobe, General Mills, and Poshmark.

  • UPDATE 6-One black box from crashed China jet found; U.S. invited to investigation

    Chinese emergency workers found on Wednesday one of two black boxes from a China Eastern Airlines plane that crashed this week with 132 people onboard, and the United States said its investigators had been invited to the crash site. The black box device recovered is the plane's cockpit voice recorder, based on an early assessment, a Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) official told a media briefing, adding that the recording material appeared to have survived impact in relatively good shape. "An initial inspection showed that the exterior of the recorder has been severely damaged, but the storage units, while also damaged to some extent, are relatively complete," CAAC official Zhu Tao said.

  • Market check: Stocks drop, AMC and GameStop rally

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré discusses how stocks are trading on Wednesday.&nbsp;

  • Is it a Wise Move to Still Buy Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Shares?

    Ariel Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Ariel Fund & Ariel Appreciation Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the three months ending December 31, 2021, Ariel Fund and Ariel Appreciation Fund lagged their primary value benchmarks. This was largely due to some weakness among our […]

  • 10 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 penny stocks that can explode in 2022. In order to skip our detailed analysis of penny stocks, go directly to 5 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022. Small companies that have yet to prove their mettle, or struggling firms trading below $5 in the market, are called […]

  • Adobe earnings beat estimates, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down Adobe's latest quarterly earnings.

  • Putin demands payment for Russian gas in roubles

    Vladimir Putin is forcing European nations to choose between propping up the rouble or cutting their lifeline to Russian gas.

  • Oppenheimer Predicts Over 90% Rally for These 2 Stocks

    After a period of sustained losses, the stock market has been staging a comeback, with valuations across the board moving in one direction – higher. Between March 14 and March 23, the S&P 500 rose ~8%, while the NASDAQ was up ~12%. Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus offers an explanation for the powerful rally: “In our view it wasn’t so much that investor sentiment had turned broadly positive last week but rather that enough investors started to see numerous positives among

  • Evergrande Investors Left Baffled by $2.1 Billion in Seized Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors in China Evergrande Group are still in the dark over just how $2.1 billion of deposits at its property-services unit came to be used as security for pledge guarantees and seized by banks. Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkIn a ca

  • Intel, Micron CEOs testify before Congress on need for U.S. chip production

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss Intel and Micron CEOs testifying before U.S. Congress.

  • Ukraine Update: U.S. to Sanction ‘Political Figures,’ Oligarchs

    (Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin as NATO leaders prepare to meet in Brussels to discuss the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisThis Is Now The Worst Drawdown on Record for Global Fixed IncomePutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • U.S. new home sales drop further as mortgages rates rise; prices push higher

    Sales of new U.S. single-family homes unexpectedly fell in February amid rising mortgage rates and higher house prices, which are squeezing out some first-time buyers from the market. Economists saw reduced affordability curbing activity in the near-term, but expected the new housing market to plod along this year given pent-up demand, a record low inventory of previously owned homes and strong wage gains. "With interest rates climbing further because of the negative supply shock emanating from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, home sales are likely to trend lower in coming months," said David Berson, chief economist at Nationwide in Columbus, Ohio.

  • What Happens When You Pay off Your Mortgage?

    For many homeowners, one of the milestones on the path to financial independence is being able to pay off their mortgage. With typical mortgages lasting 30 years, it can take a long time to meet this goal. But what happens … Continue reading → The post What Happens When You Pay off Your Mortgage? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Rep. Stewart talks Elon Musk's business ties in China, inflation, and energy outlook

    Rep. Chris Stewart joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the need for oversight for Elon Musk's companies, Tesla and SpaceX, in China, inflation, and pairing renewable energy with fossil fuels.

  • Fed tightening: ‘We’re going to see a pretty hard landing,’ strategist says

    Academy Securities Head of Macro Strategy Peter Tchir joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Fed tightening, global production, the EU supply shock amid the Russia-Ukraine war, and national security trades.

  • Nvidia CEO says interested in exploring chip manufacturing with Intel

    (Reuters) -Nvidia Corp is interested in exploring using Intel Corp for manufacturing its chips, Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said on a call with reporters on Wednesday. Early last year, Intel, which was making mostly chips it designed, decided to expand its business into making chips that others design as well, called the foundry business, and has announced several multibillion-dollar projects for new manufacturing centers in the United States and Europe. Intel's shares rose as much as 2.5% following Huang's comments.

  • GameStop stock jumps after 'Papa Cohen' buys more shares

    GameStop (GME) shares opened 11% higher on Wednesday after chairman Ryan Cohen bought 100,000 shares of the video game retailer. Reports of the purchase surfaced after the bell on Tuesday.

  • Ciara Joins Cast of The Color Purple Musical Film: 'Truly Grateful'

    "Honored to be a part of this beautiful ensemble and historic film," Ciara shared on social media following the announcement of her casting in The Color Purple movie musical on Tuesday