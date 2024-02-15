Nvidia's investment in SoundHound sends shares of the AI voice company soaring 55%

Nvidia revealed stakes in SoundHound and Arm in a new regulatory filing. Noah Berger/Getty Images

Nvidia revealed a stake in SoundHound, sending shares of the AI voice company soaring.

The stock was up as much as 80% in premarket trading before paring gains to about 55% after the open.

Nvidia also reported a stake in Arm Holdings worth $147.3 million.

Shares of SoundHound AI soared more than 50% early Thursday after Nvidia revealed in a new regulatory filing that it had invested in the company.

Shares of SoundHound were up 55% at 9:45 a.m. ET, trading at $3.42. The stock was up as much as 80% in premarket.

The 13-F form, which Nvidia filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Wednesday, showed that Nvidia had stakes on SoundHound and chip designer Arm, which went public last September. Nvidia's Arm stake was the largest by dollar amount, at $147.3 million.

Nvidia holds about 1.73 million shares of SoundHound AI equating roughly $3.67 million, as of December 31. SoundHound develops AI tools that power voice assistants and language recognition capabilities for businesses.

Shares of Arm, meanwhile, climbed 2.22% early Thursday. The company debuted last year, marking what some analysts viewed as the start of a rebound for the IPO market.

"We view this as a positive indicator for the company as this investment now further solidifies the company's brand within the AI Revolution with the Godfather of AI Jensen and NVDA now backing SOUN and we believe this could be the start of a broader investment into the company down the line which is a clear tailwind," Wedbush's Dan Ives wrote in a note Thursday.

Nvidia is now the third most valuable company in the US after its red-hot 53% rally year-to-date. In the last 12 months, it's up 224%, and it now boasts a market cap of $1.83 trillion, surpassing the value of Alphabet and Amazon this week.

Under Jensen Huang's leadership, the chip giant has been the biggest beneficiary from the artificial intelligence boom that's gripped the stock market over the last year. It's the top name among the Magnificent Seven stocks, and it's now worth more than Spain's entire GDP and China's stock market.

As for SoundHound AI, Wedbush sees Nvidia's backing as a bullish sign that should propel the smaller firm in the months ahead. Ives said he maintains an "outperform" rating and a $5 price target, which represents about 40% upside from Thursday's premarket price of about $3.32.

"We continue to believe that SOUN is in a strong position to capture its fair share of the AI chatbot market demand wave in 2024 and beyond with its technology providing more use cases going forward," Ives said.

