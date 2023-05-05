NVISION Announces Continued Expansion in Texas with Two New Partnerships

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NVISION Eye Centers, a national leader in eye care services, is pleased to announce its continued expansion in Texas with Eyeplastx and the South Texas Ambulatory Surgery Center, both located in San Antonio.

Eyeplastx, founded by David Holck, MD and Christopher DeBacker, MD, is a renowned oculoplastic surgery practice offering a wide range of medical and cosmetic services including surgical procedures such as Blepharoplasty; Orbital Fracture Repair; Ectropion and Entropion; Skin Cancer and Lesion Removal and Repair, as well as a number of cosmetic procedures including Fillers/Injectables, Styes, Chemical Peels, Intense Pulse Light Therapy, and Laser Resurfacing.

The South Texas Ambulatory Surgery Center provides the latest surgical treatments for ophthalmology patients. The four partners and their experienced clinical teams serve patients from San Antonio and the surrounding Bexar County and is conveniently located in the greater South Texas Medical Center.

"We at Eyeplastx are excited to commence our new partnership with NVISION," said Dr. DeBacker. "We see this as an amazing opportunity to solidify and grow our oculoplastic surgery presence in South Texas with a strong and visionary partner. The future looks very bright."

The partnership with Eyeplastx and the South Texas Ambulatory Surgery Center aligns with NVISION's commitment to expanding its comprehensive ophthalmology services and providing high-quality eye care to patients throughout Texas. This new partnership will allow NVISION to continue to offer the latest in surgical technology and techniques to its patients, while also expanding its presence in the San Antonio area.

"We are thrilled to partner with Eyeplastx and the South Texas Ambulatory Surgery Center," said Chris Karkenny, CEO of NVISION. "This acquisition is an important step in our continued growth and expansion of services throughout San Antonio. We look forward to partnering with these exceptional professionals and providing the highest level of care to our patients in San Antonio and the surrounding areas."

NVISION Eye Centers is a premier provider of LASIK and cataract surgery, with locations throughout California, Nevada, Oregon, and now Texas. With state-of-the-art facilities and experienced surgeons, NVISION is dedicated to providing patients with the highest quality eye care possible. For more information, please visit www.nvisioncenters.com.

