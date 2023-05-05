NVISION Announces Partnership with the Eye Institute of Corpus Christi, TX

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NVISION Eye Centers, a national leader in eye care services, has partnered with the Eye Institute of Corpus Christi, TX. This partnership marks NVISION's entry into the Corpus Christi market and strengthens its presence in Texas. The Eye Institute of Corpus Christi has been providing exceptional eye care services for over 25 years and specializes in glaucoma evaluation and treatment, laser and surgical treatment, and cataract evaluation and treatment.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/NVISION)

Ravi Krishnan, MD, is a board-certified ophthalmologist specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of glaucoma, cataracts, and ocular diseases. Dr Krishnan explained, "We are excited to join NVISION and to be able to offer our patients access to the latest technology and advancements in eye care." Dr. Krishnan continued, "NVISION's commitment to excellence in patient care and clinical outcomes is aligned with our practice philosophy, and we look forward to continuing to provide exceptional eye care services to the Corpus Christi community."

"We are thrilled to welcome the Eye Institute of Corpus Christi to the NVISION family," said Chris Karkenny, CEO of NVISION Eye Centers. "Dr. Krishnan and Dr. Kevin Voigt, O.D., are exceptional eye care providers committed to delivering the highest level of care to their patients. Their expertise and dedication to their craft align with NVISION's core values and mission to provide the best possible eye care to our patients."

Through this partnership with Eye Institute of Corpus Christi, both current and new patients will have access to NVISION's full suite of services, including LASIK, cataract surgery, corneal transplant surgery, oculoplastics, and other vision correction procedures.

For more information, please visit NVISION's website at www.nvisioncenters.com.

Contact:

NVISION Eye Centers

IR@nvisioncenters.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nvision-announces-partnership-with-the-eye-institute-of-corpus-christi-tx-301817323.html

SOURCE NVISION