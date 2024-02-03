NWF Group (LON:NWF) Has Announced A Dividend Of £0.01

The board of NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) has announced that it will pay a dividend of £0.01 per share on the 1st of May. This means the annual payment will be 3.8% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

NWF Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. However, NWF Group's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 11.1% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 35%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

NWF Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from £0.048 total annually to £0.078. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.0% a year over that time. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see that NWF Group has been growing its earnings per share at 11% a year over the past five years. NWF Group definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

We Really Like NWF Group's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for NWF Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning. Is NWF Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

