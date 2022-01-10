U.S. markets close in 30 minutes

The NWMO appoints new Chief Operating Officer and Vice President/Chief Engineer

·4 min read

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - The Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) has announced two new promotions within its executive team. The appointments position the organization to build on the strong focus and momentum it has already achieved and set it up for success in the next phase of its work as it implements Canada's plan for the safe, long-term management of used nuclear fuel.

Derek Wilson, Chief Operating Officer (CNW Group/Nuclear Waste Management Organization)

Derek Wilson, formerly Chief Engineer and Vice President Construction and Projects, has been promoted to the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer and the former Director of Engineering, Chris Boyle, will assume the role of Vice President and Chief Engineer.

"Once the NWMO confirms in 2023 where Canada's used nuclear fuel repository will be located, we will need to be ready to launch the regulatory decision-making process and begin to mobilize work at the site, while continuing to operate effectively and efficiently," said Laurie Swami, President and CEO of the NWMO. "These changes to our executive team will position us for success well into the future."

In his new role, Mr. Wilson will focus on preparing the organization for the phases of work that will need to begin after site selection. Some of his many responsibilities will include leading organizational transition, contract and project management, site mobilization, regulatory affairs and environment assessment.

"I look forward to this opportunity to support the organization in a new way in meeting our site selection milestones, while also developing organizational capabilities, systems and processes for or next phase of work," said Mr. Wilson. "Our work over the next few years will ensure the organization is ready to seamlessly transition into the regulatory decision-making phase, mobilize at the site that is selected and prepare for construction activities."

In his new role, Mr. Boyle will focus on the technical work needed to support the NWMO's regulatory and design programs, which include, but are not limited to safety and technical research, engineering, geoscience, and design and innovation.

"I am excited and honoured to lead collaboration on the critical work programs our exceptional and passionate technical team is undertaking. At the same time, we recognize the need to continuously adapt to industry developments quickly with innovative solutions and grow capacity for the construction phase," said Mr. Boyle. "The team is up to the challenge."

About the NWMO

The Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) is a not-for-profit organization implementing Canada's plan to safely contain and isolate used nuclear fuel inside a deep geological repository in a manner that protects people and the environment for generations to come.

Canada's plan will only proceed in an area with informed and willing hosts, where the municipality, First Nation and Métis communities, and others in the area are working together to implement it. The NWMO plans to select a site in 2023, and two areas remain in our site selection process: the Ignace area and South Bruce, both in Ontario.

Biographies

Derek Wilson, Chief Operating Officer
Mr. Wilson has been with the NWMO for over 12 years. In his previous role as Vice President of Construction and Projects for the NWMO, Mr. Wilson implemented the Adaptive Phased Management (APM) technical and field assessment programs and was instrumental in the NWMO's past work supporting Ontario Power Generation's (OPG) efforts to obtain regulatory approval for a proposed deep geologic repository to store low- and intermediate-level waste.

Mr. Wilson is a mining engineer with more than 25 years of experience in the mining and heavy construction industries, primarily in project and operational management roles. Before joining the NWMO, he worked with the mining division of AMEC and with Holcim Canada.

Chris Boyle, Vice President and Chief Engineer
Mr. Boyle joined the NWMO in 2011, as a Mechanical Design Engineer and held since various roles with increasing responsibility in the Engineering department, most recently Director of Engineering and Chief Engineer.

Prior to joining the NWMO, Mr. Boyle's past experiences included automotive manufacturing, biomechanics, and defense science research and development with a focus on innovation and design optimization.

Mr. Boyle holds a Bachelor and Master of Applied Science in Mechanical and Materials Engineering from Queen's University.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT US:

Salima Virani
Regional Communications Manager – Indigenous, NWMO
svirani@nwmo.ca
437-244-2735
www.nwmo.ca

@nwmocanada
linkedin.com/company/nwmocanada

Nuclear Waste Management Organization logo (CNW Group/Nuclear Waste Management Organization)
Nuclear Waste Management Organization logo (CNW Group/Nuclear Waste Management Organization)

