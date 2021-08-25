U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,496.19
    +9.96 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,405.50
    +39.24 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,041.86
    +22.06 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,239.27
    +8.36 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.14
    +0.60 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.40
    -16.10 (-0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1777
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    +0.0520 (+4.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3764
    +0.0035 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9940
    +0.3570 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,762.14
    +401.68 (+0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,224.53
    +14.00 (+1.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.12
    +24.34 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

NX Filtration Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Industry-leading, Sustainable Nanofiltration Solutions

·3 min read

Its highly effective and resilient solutions allow users to manage the selectivity properties of the membranes at a nanoscale

LONDON, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global water and wastewater treatment membrane market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Netherlands-based NX Filtration with the 2021 Global New Product Innovation Award for its unique hollow fiber direct nanofiltration (dNF) product portfolio. NX Filtration use modified polyethersulfone made of non-toxic, fluor-free plastics; its dNF membrane offers matchless sustainability, cost-efficiency, and reliability.

NX Filtration
NX Filtration

"At the core of the company's dNF product portfolio are the dNF40 and dNF80, which are hollow fiber NF membranes. NX Filtration's polyethersulfone ensures high chemical and thermal stability and allows the production of a small pore size that can narrowly distribute throughout the membrane," said Paul Hudson, Industry Analyst for Frost & Sullivan. "NX Filtration utilizes a layer-by-layer technology to produce these innovative membrane solutions, ensuring precise control for selecting membrane properties at the nanoscale, depending on the selected polyelectrolyte multilayer."

The dNF membrane does not require an elaborate pre-treatment system, unlike competing spiral wound NF or reverse osmosis membranes. It typically requires only a 150-micrometer strainer, which substantially lowers all connected chemical and energy requirements. Furthermore, NX's solutions reduce the cost of ownership as they do not require high operating pressure and are not prone to fouling. The low fouling and strong resistance to damage also help it last up to five years under normal operating conditions.

The dNF40 and dNF80 membranes are highly resilient to any chemical impact, demonstrating strong tolerance to the extreme effects of sodium hypochlorite or hydrogen peroxide. They are extremely efficient in eliminating emerging micropollutants such as PFAS, residual medicines, and pesticides; ions; and colors from ground or surface water. The solutions can also effectively remove (partly) hardness and various microorganisms, viruses, and bacteria from polluted water at wastewater treatment plants.

"While competing membranes use raw materials with toxic or flammable properties, NX Filtration relies on environment-friendly plastics and biodegradable solvents. It can avoid flocculants and coagulants in the pre-treatment and needs a very low chemical cleaning frequency. It utilizes a unique in-line polymer mixing concept for its membrane spinning process, which requires less energy for membrane development," noted Maksym Beznosiuk, Best Practices Research Analyst for Frost & Sullivan. "These unique product properties make NX Filtration's solutions ideal for the municipal water and wastewater markets as well as various industries such as food and beverage, textile, power, and energy in markets all over the world."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Samantha Park
P: 210.247.2426
E: samantha.park@frost.com

About NX Filtration

NX Filtration is a provider of direct nanofiltration membrane technology for producing pure and affordable water to improve quality of life. Its direct nanofiltration technology removes micropollutants (including pharmaceuticals, medicines, PFAS and insecticides), colour and selective salts, but also bacteria, viruses and nanoplastics, from water in one step whilst offering strong sustainability benefits. For further information on NX Filtration please visit www.nxfiltration.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Food Suppliers Are Having Trouble Keeping Shelves Stocked

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the largest U.S. food distributors are reporting difficulties in fulfilling orders as a lack of workers weighs on the supply chain. Sysco Corp., North America’s largest wholesale food distributor, is turning away customers in some areas where demand is exceeding capacity. The company also said prices for key goods such as chicken, pork and paper products for takeout packaging are climbing amid tight supplies. In particular, production has slowed for high-demand, labor-inte

  • J&J’s latest booster shot news, Moderna pushes for FDA approval, Pentagon’s vaccine mandate

    Anajalee Khemlani joins Julie Hyman&nbsp;to break down the latest news surrounding the COVID vaccine, which includes: Johnson & Johnson’s latest studies showing that a booster shot would provide a ‘rapid and robust increase’ to COVID fighting antibodies, Moderna completing the filing process for full approval of its vaccine in ages 18-up,&nbsp;and The Pentagon enacting a vaccine mandate for all active-duty troops.

  • Delta Air Lines to charge $200 monthly to unvaccinated workers

    Julie Hyman breaks down Delta Air Lines' new policy requiring non-vaccinated employees to pay a surcharge of $200 a month.

  • Older staff postpone retirement in working from home revolution

    Older workers are increasingly considering a delay to their retirement plans as the boom in working from home during the pandemic gives them unexpected extra flexibility.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for September 2021

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • FedEx And UPS Who? Sendle Muscling Its Way Into E-Commerce Shipping Space

    On Nov. 5, 2014, a new company announced its arrival in Australia, promising to take on the monopoly of package delivery that was the Australia Post. Sendle's founders saw e-commerce's potential and realized the volume would create inefficiencies and add cost. "Sendle estimates between 30-40 million parcels are sent between Australians each year, and collectively we are wasting millions of hours traveling to and queuing up at the local post office," the press release on that day stated. James Ch

  • Top REITs for September 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Western Digital Is in Talks to Combine With Japan’s Kioxia

    (Bloomberg) -- Western Digital Corp. is in talks to merge with Japan’s Kioxia Holdings Corp. in a deal that could unite two technology storage providers, according to a person familiar with the matter. A deal, which could be worth more than $20 billion, may be reached by mid-September at the earliest if negotiations are successful, the person said, asking not be identified because the matter is private. Talks could still fall apart and Kioxia, which is closely held, is still also pursuing an ini

  • Nord Stream 2 Risks Delays After Losing German Court Order

    (Bloomberg) -- Nord Stream 2 AG, the Gazprom PJSC-owned pipeline project to bring more Russian natural gas to Europe, risks delays after losing a court ruling imposing changes to its organization.The Dusseldorf Higher Regional Court on Wednesday dismissed a bid to sidestep European Union rules requiring gas producers to be legally separate from entities that transport the fuel, the tribunal said in an emailed statement. The project, which is slated to double the capacity of the existing undersea

  • Budweiser Buys Beer.eth Domain Name for 30 ETH, Rocket NFT for 8 ETH

    Budweiser has changed its Twitter profile picture to that of a rocket designed by NFT platform Rocket Factory.

  • UPS mandates COVID-19 vaccination for employees in some U.S. locations

    The decision comes after the U.S. drug regulator on Monday granted full approval to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, a move that is expected to spur a string of similar mandates from corporate employers. Facebook Inc, Lyft Inc and several other major companies have already mandated vaccination. "In certain U.S. office locations where employees have been working remotely, UPSers must be vaccinated when they return to office," the company said in an emailed statement.

  • This could be Apple’s next $20 billion business

    Apple Inc. could turn advertising into its next $20 billion business as the company ramps up its offerings and clamps down on ad targeting by third parties.

  • Sackler Immunity and a Texas Two-Step Could Tilt Bankruptcy Scales Away From Victims

    (Bloomberg) -- The billionaire owners of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP and lumber giant Georgia-Pacific are in high-stakes legal battles to shed billions of dollars of liabilities in bankruptcy -- the first over their company’s alleged role in America’s opioid crisis and the second for 64,000 asbestos claims. If they are successful, it threatens to reduce the bargaining power of alleged victims of corporate abuse for years to come. The outcome could also benefit, Johnson & Johnson, which is f

  • Western Digital in advanced talks to merge with Japan's Kioxia Holdings - WSJ

    The companies could reach an agreement as early as mid-September, and Western Digital Chief Executive Officer David Goeckeler would run the combined firm, the report https://on.wsj.com/2Wn8KHC said. The news sent Western Digital's shares up as much as 15% in afternoon trading to a market cap of $21.45 billion. Kioxia Holdings Corp, the world's second-largest maker of flash memory chips, last year shelved plans for what would have been Japan's largest initial public offering in 2020.

  • Cathie Wood Buys the China Dip With This E-Commerce Stock

    In fact, JD's results were so good that ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood, after selling her Chinese stocks earlier this year, bought some shares following the company's second-quarter earnings report. While new regulations may temporarily affect the revenue and earnings of many internet and e-commerce companies, JD.com doesn't see these new measures affecting its business very much. In the second quarter, JD's net revenue increased 26.2% to $39.3 billion, which was especially impressive since the company was lapping a strong quarter last year during the onset of the pandemic.

  • Savage, Canadian Pacific Partner On Chicago-Area Transload Facility

    Logistics and materials handling provider Savage has developed and is operating a transload facility at a Chicago-area Canadian Pacific rail yard to support the construction industry. The CPT Chicago Transload terminal at CP's Bensenville, Illinois, rail yard will transload lumber and building materials to serve the Chicago region. The yard also has access to major Chicago highways, including Interstates 294, 290 and 355 and the Elgin O'Hare Tollway (Interstate 390). In addition to transloading,

  • Bitcoin Miners Hold Onto Rigs, Betting the Bull Run Will Continue

    Supply has dried up despite a glut of available bitcoin mining rigs since China’s crackdown in May.

  • Delta's unvaccinated workers to pay extra $200 on health plan

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani discusses Delta's latest push to get employees vaccinated.

  • Oil Gains as Crude and Fuel Demand Withstands Latest Viral Wave

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose for a third session after a U.S. government report showed that crude and gasoline inventories fell despite fears that the delta variant’s spread would sap demand. Futures in New York advanced 1.2% on Wednesday to the highest in more than a week, buoyed by bullish stockpile data. Domestic crude supplies slid to the lowest since January 2020, according to data from the Energy Information Administration. Gasoline inventories dropped more than expected. Crude inventories decl

  • Trade disruption to continue despite world’s third-biggest port reopening

    Ongoing delays are expected to global freight despite the full reopening of the world's third-busiest port in China.